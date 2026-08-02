File Copy: Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang

By Our Reporters

Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, on Saturday urged the political class to pursue character, faith and service above the quest for political power.

This was as the Labour Party called on politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns, warning against politics capable of deepening divisions and undermining national unity.

The calls were made in Jos during the celebration of Jang’s 80th birthday and the public presentation of his autobiography, From Airman to Politics, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors, lawmakers, diplomats, traditional rulers and political leaders from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Jang stated that political power was temporary and that only character, faith and service to humanity endure.

Reflecting on eight decades of life, military service and politics, the former governor said time had taught him that the pursuit of power, fame and wealth should never overshadow integrity and one’s relationship with God.

“As I look back over these eighty years, I have come to appreciate one enduring truth: positions come and go; power is temporary; fame fades; wealth cannot satisfy the deepest longings of the human heart.

“What remains is character, faith, service to humanity and our relationship with God,” Jang said.

He urged politicians and public office holders to focus on leaving behind a legacy of integrity and selfless service rather than becoming consumed by the pursuit of political office and material possessions.

Explaining the motivation behind his autobiography, the former governor disclosed that he never intended to write the book until his son, Yakubu, repeatedly persuaded him to document his experiences for future generations.

According to him, the autobiography was also written to provide an accurate account of his public life and address misconceptions that have surrounded many of his decisions in office.

“Many assumptions have been made about me, my decisions and my actions.

“Some were based on incomplete information, while others created misconceptions and controversies that continue even while I am still alive.

“This book is not written to settle scores or attack anyone. Rather, it is an honest effort to place events in their proper context, explain the circumstances under which certain decisions were taken and present the facts as I experienced them,” he stated.

Dedicating the autobiography to God, Jang described the book as a testimony of divine faithfulness and urged Nigerians to pursue lives anchored on faith, humility and service.

Also speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Labour Party National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns, patriotism and tolerance ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning against politics capable of deepening divisions and undermining national unity.

According to a statement by the LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, Usman said while political competition remained a vital component of democracy, it should never descend into bitterness, hatred or actions capable of weakening the country’s social cohesion.

“The next election should not be a battle against fellow Nigerians. It should be a contest of ideas, competence and character. When elections are over, we must all return to the same Nigeria. That is why patriotism must always be greater than politics,” she said.

The LP national chairman said Nigerians deserved leaders who unite rather than divide, inspire hope instead of fear, and build bridges across political, ethnic and religious divides.

“Our political parties may be different, but our country is one. We owe future generations the responsibility of conducting politics without destroying the bonds that hold our nation together,” she added.

Usman also called for greater civility in the nation’s political space, urging politicians and their supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric and embrace mutual respect.

“History does not remember those who shouted the loudest. It remembers those who built the strongest institutions, protected democracy and put their country first,” she said.

The LP chairman noted that democracy could only thrive where dialogue prevails over intolerance, stressing that political disagreements should strengthen democratic institutions rather than threaten national unity.

“We must disagree without becoming enemies. Democracy flourishes where there is tolerance, respect for differing opinions and an unwavering commitment to peace,” she stated.

Reflecting on the occasion, Usman described Jang as a patriot whose decades of service in the military and democratic governance had earned him a respected place in Nigeria’s history.

She said his career exemplified discipline, courage, sacrifice and dedication to national service, first as a military officer and later as Governor of Plateau State and a senator.

“At 80, Senator Jonah Jang represents a generation of leaders whose lives remind us that public office is ultimately about service, honour and legacy. We celebrate not only his longevity but also his enduring contributions to nation-building.”

Usman also prayed for God’s continued blessings on the elder statesman, wishing him sound health, strength and many more years of service to the nation.

Our Reporters

Punch Nigeria Ltd