President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for Nigeria’s armed forces personnel.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Information and Strategy) to the President, Bayo Onanuga, about 250,000 personnel are to benefit from the new deal.

Under the new arrangement, which becomes effective from September 1, officers above the rank of colonel will enjoy a 30 per cent salary increase. This applies to Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals.

Personnel from colonel down to warrant officer will have a 50 per cent increase, while Private to Staff Sergeant will have an 80 per cent increase.

The pay package will increase the yearly salary bill for the country’s armed forces personnel from N660 billion to N924 billion.

President Tinubu has always praised the courage and sacrifices of members of the armed forces as they confront the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in some parts of the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians

“ I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation”.