President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended his working vacation and has already departed Paris, France, for the homeward journey to Nigeria.

According to a press statement by the Special Adviser (Information& Strategy) to the President, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s aircraft is expected to touch down at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, later this evening.

The Nigerian leader chose to fly to Lagos first to honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola, the martyr of Nigeria’s democratic struggle.

On Independence Day, the President will attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola, the winner of the June 1993 election, at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections.

President Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for the working vacation. He spent one week in London before heading for Paris.

While in Paris, he attended a private dinner with President Emmanuel Macron. He also met with business leaders, including Mr Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group, whose media and digital interests include Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

On Monday, he also met with the Chairman of First Holdings, Femi Otedola.

Last week, President Tinubu witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ogun State Government and DP World to build a Gateway deep seaport in Ogun Waterside and create a Blue Marine Economic Zone in the area.

DP World, one of the world’s leading ports and logistics operators, plans to invest $7 billion for the seaport and the economic zone.

President Tinubu will return to Abuja after his political engagements in Lagos.