Prof. Peter Olapegba

Nyitor Shenge

Prof. Nyitor Shenge, a professor of industrial and organizational/consumer psychology-cum chattered psychologist, writes from Ibadan

Impactful cheering news never dries up at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier university and a citadel of academic excellence for 78 years. So, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, this positive scenario was re-enacted with the announcement of Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba as the Fourteenth Vice-Chancellor of the iconic citadel of learning. This followed a very rigorous, transparent, and highly competitive selection process involving eight candidates. Professor Olapegba emerged as the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board’s unanimous choice, and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Adebisi Akande, confirmed his appointment the same day. He is the first Vice-Chancellor to have emerged from the university’s highly celebrated Faculty of the Social Sciences, which has been in existence for over six decades.

Until this historic appointment, Professor Olapegba served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Ibadan, the first and best university in Nigeria, and one of Africa’s finest. Having held this position since November 8, 2023, he is bringing to the role not only deep administrative experience but also a scholarly commitment to understanding human behaviour, institutional culture, and organisational development. This is a remarkable achievement, and all of Professor Olapegba’s loved ones, friends, colleagues, associates and admirers are immensely proud of him.

Born on January 26, 1970, Prof. Peter Olapegba, who hails from Igboora in the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, Nigeria, is a distinguished academic and researcher specializing in Applied Social Psychology. He is a chartered psychologist of international repute, and his flourishing career spans over two and a half decades (the last 12 years as a full Professor). Professor Olapegba has made significant contributions to the fields of social, health, and environmental psychology, focusing on the health-behavior interface, family and marital violence, sexual harassment, victimization, and perceived quality of life.

The obviously gentle, disciplined, humble, focused, dynamic, resilient and intelligent professor holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Psychology (1997), a Master of Science in Social/Personality Psychology (1999) and a PhD in Applied Social Psychology (2008), all from the prestigious University of Ibadan. He has also earned professional qualifications, including an Academic Diploma in International Boundary & Borderlands Studies and certifications in Mediation and Conciliation.

He has published extensively, with over 130 scholarly works, including books, book chapters, monographs, journal articles, and creative pieces. His work is impactful, having addressed critical issues such as HIV/AIDS, sexual behavior, domestic violence, and quality of life, providing models for behavioral change and attitudinal improvement. His research has led to the development of culturally relevant and globally accepted scales to measure constructs in social psychology, contributing to both theoretical foundations and practical applications.

In addition to his current administrative position, Professor Olapegba has held numerous leadership roles with sterling performance in all. These include but not limited to; Undergraduate Coordinator, Postgraduate Coordinator, Examination Officer, Deputy Postgraduate Coordinator, Postgraduate Coordinator, Sub Dean Postgraduate (Faculty of the Social Sciences), Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences, Director, Office of Alumni Relations, Chairman of UI@75 Anniversary Committee, Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, two terms elected member of the University of Ibadan Governing Council, Member of Governing Council of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, member of the Governing Board of Pan African University Institute of Life and Earth Sciences including Health Agriculture, member of the Governing Council of Precious Cornerstone University and member of various committees and sub-committees of Governing Councils. He has supervised several Ph.D. Theses, MPhil dissertations, Master and Bachelor’s projects, furthering the development of psychology and social science principles and practice in Nigeria and beyond. Professor Olapegba is an external examiner, professorial cadre assessor and expert consultant on panels for professorial promotions to several universities within and outside Nigeria.

He was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the North West University (Mafikeng Campus), South Africa and as a researcher, he has demonstrated capacity in grantsmanship and fund generation with his winning of numerous competitive grants, including, but not limited to, the International Congress of Psychology Change Fellowship Research Grant, UI Senate Research Grant, Moment of Change Research Grant, TETFund Institutional-Based Research Grants and a number of conference travel grants. He has also attracted a number of benefactions to the university, including a N200m scholarship fund and a N300m building for the Faculty of the Social Sciences, among others.

A Fellow of multiple prestigious organisations, including the Social Science Academy of Nigeria, Nigerian Psychological Association, Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies and Society for Peace Studies and Practice. Professor Olapegba is committed to advancing psychology as a discipline and addressing societal challenges through research, teaching, and leadership.

His tenure promises to prioritise academic excellence, research innovation, and the strengthening of Nigeria’s higher education sector. Undoubtedly, championing of evidence-based policy, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the advancement of science in Africa will be among Professor Olapegba-led administration’s top priorities. Being a long-standing and well-respected unionist, it is also expected that diversity, equity and inclusion will be further strengthened in the University of Ibadan during Professor Olapegba’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

Therefore, I encourage all people of goodwill, particularly stakeholders in the University of Ibadan project, to celebrate this milestone and extend their support to Professor Olapegba as he prepares to assume office on 1 November 2026, following the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode O. Adebowale. We earnestly look forward to seeing the positive transformation Professor Olapegba will bring to the University of Ibadan and to the larger Nigerian and African academic landscape.

Before I end this tribute to Professor Olapegba (Mankind, as he is widely known within the circle of his friends in and outside the great U.I.), permit me to draw the attention of this highly conscientious professor to some admonitions recently given by a great son of Africa. Chancellor Sir Sam Jonah, KBE, in his address at the Installation of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Coast · Cape Coast, Ghana on August 1, 2026, stated, inter alia:

“Great universities produce more capable leaders than they have chairs to seat them in.” And that is why our new Vice-Chancellor must draw the other colleagues who offered themselves close, and let it be said that at the University of Ibadan, “ambition knew how to bow to unity — and unity knew how to reward ambition.” To those other seven distinguished and eminently qualified professors who recently offered themselves for the Vice-Chancellor position at the University of Ibadan, the institution knew your quality – and it still needs it. Therefore, the advice of Chancellor Sir Sam Jonah, KBE, in the context of the African tradition is useful here again thus: “…when a new chief is enstooled, those who stood for the stool do not leave the palace. They take their seats among the elders, because the town belongs to all of us. The contest is over; the work is not.” Together with the new helmsman, continue to guard the standards of this University with your lives, as a “devalued degree helps no one”.

Once again, congratulations to Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba. The road ahead will surely be rough. But God Almighty is your strength.

Punch Nigeria Limited