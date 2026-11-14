Obinna Chima, Editor, THISDAY Saturday

The recent tragic killing of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Julius Bello, in Edo State, allegedly by his son after a prophecy claimed the deceased was responsible for his financial struggles, is a chilling reminder of the increasingly dangerous consequences of irresponsible religious pronouncements.

Nigeria is a deeply religious country and millions of citizens draw strength, hope and moral direction from their faith. Churches, mosques and other religious institutions play important roles in providing emotional support, promoting charity, encouraging peaceful coexistence and helping people navigate difficult circumstances.

In an ideal world, a family is supposed to provide a safe, stable, and loving environment which will enable each member, especially children, to develop without limitations and in accordance with their potential. The morals and values learnt in family become our guiding force. They make our character and lay the foundation of our thinking. Love and mutual respect are the key to having a successful family.

Unfortunately, the Bello’s family that should have been a source of love and support has been plunged into grief due to fake prophecy, while a community is left grappling with the pain of the tragedy.

Bello, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was reportedly hacked to death by his son, Irobudo, who allegedly struck him on the head with a sledgehammer. The incident occurred on Sunday, shortly after the suspect reportedly returned from Lagos at the weekend. Witnesses said the suspect allegedly attacked his father after a prophet told him that Bello was responsible for his poverty. The deceased was the APC Ward Three Chairman in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area. The Edo State Police Command confirmed the killing, with its spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, saying the command had commenced an investigation.

Even though the suspect is still at large, the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident must be established by the appropriate authorities.

But the reported circumstances expose a frightening dimension of religious manipulation that society can no longer afford to ignore. If a person can be persuaded to regard his own father as the source of his misfortune because of an alleged spiritual revelation, then the dangers posed by reckless prophecy deserve the attention of the public.

However, the problem is not peculiar to Irobodu. Across the country, there had been reported cases of Nigerians misled by these so-called prophets of doom. For instance, few years back, in Akwa Ibom State, A man killed his mother by beating her up, after a certain prophet gave him a prophecy that his mother was a witch and behind his sufferings.

I personally experienced an incident where an adult had to completely cut (of) OFF ties with his parents and other family members who struggled to see him through university education, after a prophet told him his destiny was being blocked by those who brought him into this world.

Equally, children are not left out of this madness, as some of them are either tortured or maltreated due to pronouncements by these so called ‘Men of God.’ A case that was widely reported was in Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where Mr. Michael Wosu, and his wife, Blessing, were arrested in Awka, for starving their five-year-old child of food for days. Michael and his wife were said to be obeying their pastor’s prophecy that the five-year-old was a witch, (hence, does) AND DID not deserve to live.

In some cases, medical treatment is delayed because of the activities of these prophets until the condition worsens and the victim is on the verge of death before being rushed to the hospital.

But the problem of fake prophecy extends beyond families. As Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general election, another dimension to this is the political prophecy market, which is now getting attention. Election seasons produce spiritual predictions, with clerics attaching divine interpretations to political developments and candidates. Today, across the country, there are predictions about who God has supposedly chosen to become the next president and the candidates that would be defeated. The 2027 election should be a contest of ideas, policies, leadership records, competence and the capacity to address Nigeria’s enormous challenges.

Across communities, families and religious congregations, the consequences of fake prophecy can be devastating. A prophecy that identifies a particular relative as the source of someone’s poverty, illness, delayed marriage or lack of progress can plant seeds of bitterness that take years to remove or even lead to death as seen in the Bello’s family in Edo State. A temporary financial difficulty can be interpreted as spiritual attack. A marriage experiencing challenges can be portrayed as a union under spiritual bondage. A child that often sleeps in church, which ought to be normal at the developmental stage, can be said to be under the influence of evil spirits.

In a country where unemployment, poverty, rising living costs and uncertainty have placed enormous pressure on households, many Nigerians are searching for explanations for their struggles and hoping for a way out. This vulnerability creates an opening for unscrupulous spiritual leaders who offer simplistic explanations for complex problems.

However, it is important to stress that there are many genuine religious leaders that devote their lives to service, counselling, compassion and the welfare of their congregations. My argument here is not that every prophecy is fraudulent. The problem is with the manipulation of the citizens and the confusion that comes with the activities of those I describe as prophets of doom.

Genuine spiritual guidance should strengthen the values of love, compassion, forgiveness, patience and responsibility. It should not encourage people to hate their parents, suspect their spouses, attack their relatives or regard innocent members of their communities as enemies.

Religious leaders must recognise that their words carry enormous influence and that influence comes with a serious moral responsibility. Churches, Mosques and other faith organisations must actively promote responsible spiritual counselling. There is also a need for greater public awareness.

The law enforcement agencies must be more vigilant. Fake prophecy destroys trust, tears marriages apart, fractures families, fuels political divisions and creates conditions for violence.

The society must wage a collective war against prophets of doom. Those who exploit the name of God to spread fear and suspicion must be challenged, while Nigerians must learn to distinguish genuine spiritual guidance from manipulation.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD