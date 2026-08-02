TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding...Photo

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his wife, Elizabeth Amadou, also known as Jarvis, have been promised ₦400m mansion in Abuja as a wedding gift from real estate entrepreneur King Mohamed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, during their wedding in Lagos on Saturday.

The businessman, who is the founder of Ochacho Real Homes, made the announcement on Saturday during the lavish ceremony attended by celebrities, content creators and family members.

Presenting the gift amid applause from guests, Ochacho said, “On behalf of my children, I am presenting a brand new house for you worth ₦400 million in Abuja. Congratulations, Peller.”

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

Videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with guests cheering as the couple embraced.

The wedding attracted several high-profile personalities, including actresses Iyabo Ojo and Eniola Badmus, social media influencer Nons Miraj, singer Zinoleesky, actress Papaya Ex, content creator Cute Abiola, socialite Soso Soberekon, influencer Purple Speedy and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

The gift comes months after Ochacho publicly pledged financial support for Peller during the wedding ceremony of music executive Soso Soberekon.

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

At the event, the businessman invited the TikTok star to his own wedding and promised to support his forthcoming marriage.

“I am going to send you six zeros, millions,” he said before collecting Peller’s phone number.

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

Peller and Jarvis’ marriage journey began with a proposal in June 2026 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Ghana, followed by traditional marriage rites in Benin City, Edo State, where Peller paid the bride price to Jarvis’ family.

TikTok Stars, Peller and Jarvis tie the knot at lavish Lagos wedding…Photo Credit: IG/ realjadrolita

The couple legalised their union with a court wedding in Lagos on July 29 before holding their white wedding on Friday.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐥 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 ₦𝟒𝟎𝟎𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐰𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 Credit: X | AsakyGRN

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Samuel Omotere

Samuel Omotere is an experienced journalist covering human interest stories, pop culture, and digital trends. He combines his background as a language graduate with a focus on sustainable digital storytelling.

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