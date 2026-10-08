ANNE CARSON (Nobel Prize in Literature 2026)

RECOMMENDED BOOKS BY ANNE CARSON

1- Autobiography of Red.

Considered one of her most acclaimed works, it blends poetry and novel to reinterpret the myth of Geryon and Hercules. Carson transforms a classical tale into a contemporary story about desire, loneliness, and identity.

2- Men in Their Free Time.

In this book, Carson mixes poems, reflections, and historical and literary references. Her writing breaks down boundaries between genres and showcases her unique way of engaging with the past from a contemporary perspective.

3- The Beauty of the Husband.

Subtitled An Essay in 29 Tangos, this work explores love, marriage, and breakup. Carson uses the tango structure as a metaphor for a relationship marked by attraction and conflict.

4- If Not, Winter.

The Canadian translates the surviving fragments of the Greek poet Sappho and reconstructs, from incomplete texts, a female voice from over two thousand years ago. The book reflects her deep connection to classical literature.

5- Nox.

One of her most personal works, Nox was born as a tribute to her brother Michael, who died in 2000. The book combines photographs, memories, translations, and text fragments, becoming an intimate exploration of grief and memory.

These five titles allow readers to trace Anne Carson’s main obsessions: classical myths, love, loss, memory, and the possibilities of literature. Her ability to blend genres and eras has made her one of the most original voices in contemporary literature.

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The Swedish Academy has just announced on this October 8, 2026, that the renowned Canadian poet, essayist, and classicist Anne Carson is the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Her selection crowns an impeccable career in which she has revolutionized Anglophone letters by breaking down the boundaries between genres.

Carson’s work inhabits a unique intersection between poetry, the essay, translation, and philological research.

Her texts are typically constructed by combining verse and prose in what critics define as a constant “collage” of ideas.

The 76-year-old author has stated that the origin of all her creation stems from an obsession with language.

Among her most influential titles, *Autobiography of Red*, *Eros the Bittersweet*, *Beauty of the Husband*, and *Nox* stand out on the international stage.

El Club del Arte