President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Punch Editorial Board

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is right that Nigeria’s state-owned refineries must not simply be restarted; they must become commercially viable. But if the President’s promised “structural reset” ends with another government-funded rehabilitation followed by another round of technical failures, political interference and mounting losses, Nigeria will merely be restarting the same old cycle of waste.

The Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries have consumed huge sums over decades while delivering painfully little. Several sources put the waste at about $20 billion over the last 20 years.

This is unwise. The Dangote Refinery of 650,000 barrels-per-day cost a similar amount to build.

A House of Representatives investigation put the cumulative cost of refinery rehabilitation and associated expenditure at about N11.35 trillion between 2010 and 2020, although the figure has been contested and calls made for verification.

More recently, NNPC’s 2024 accounts showed that its investment in the three refineries climbed to N2.92 trillion, from N1.72 trillion a year earlier.

Without producing a single drop of fuel, idle refinery workers are paid bloated salaries and allowances worth N68 billion a year. It’s like winning the lottery monthly.

Even more damning is the financial performance. The three refineries owed NNPC about N8.67 trillion by the end of 2024, according to the company’s accounts, with Port Harcourt alone accounting for N4.22 trillion. The NNPC’s current leadership has described the previous operating model as a monumental waste of resources.

It is, therefore, beffudling that the answer being contemplated still appears to be another revival.

Tinubu told NUPENG leaders recently that the refineries would return to operation after a structural and economic reset, stressing that they must be profitable and deliver value to Nigerians.

That emphasis on commercial viability is welcome. But profitability cannot be decreed into existence.

The fundamental question is not whether Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna can be made technically operational. It is whether government is the right entity to own and run them.

History demonstrates that state-owned refineries inevitably become vulnerable to the pressures that have crippled public enterprises across the country.

Political appointments, bloated workforce, procurement fraud, weak accountability, interference in commercial decisions and the temptation to keep throwing public money at assets that should either generate profits or be closed all routinely combine to bleed state resources.

The repeated rehabilitation cycle has already demonstrated the danger. In 2021, the Federal Executive Council approved $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt and about $1.48 billion for Warri and Kaduna.

Port Harcourt eventually resumed limited operations in late 2024 but was shut again in May 2025.

Tellingly, Jimoh Yisawu, erstwhile MD of Warri Refinery, is currently facing N1.34 billion fraud charges. His counterpart in Port Harcourt, Ahmed Dikko, faces 12 counts of money laundering and illegal conversion of N1.32 billion tied to NNPC refinery rehabilitation contracts.

All these should be enough evidence that Nigeria’s problem is not simply the plants. It is a broken ownership and management model.

The government should therefore resist the seductive politics of “reviving our refineries” and concentrate instead on commercialising them.

That means private-sector participation must be at the centre of any reset.

One example stands out. The Eleme petrochemical complex, once under government control, was privatised and acquired by Indorama in 28006.

The facility subsequently became a major industrial operation, increasing capacity to 100 per cent compared with 25 per cent under government control, accounting for 10 per cent of non-oil exports. It paid a dividend of N4 billion to the Federal Government within two years, and has now attracted about $4.2 billion in new investments.

This shows that ownership, coupled with capital at risk, professional management, performance incentives and commercial accountability can fundamentally change the behaviour of an enterprise.

Nigeria LNG’s corporate governance structure, commercial orientation and insulation from ordinary civil-service bureaucracy have enabled it to generate over $149.6 billion in cumulative revenue since inception, on an asset base of about $23 billion. The company has distributed $47.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders ($23 billion to the NNPC) and remitted over $10.8 billion in statutory taxes.

The case for keeping the refineries under government control is usually framed in terms of national security and energy sovereignty. But ownership is not sovereignty. Nigeria can retain regulatory control, strategic oversight and energy-security obligations without continuing to operate loss-making refineries as government departments.

Indeed, the emergence of the Dangote Refinery makes the old argument even less convincing.

Nigeria now has a massive private refinery that is transforming the country’s downstream petroleum industry and impacting global fuel markets.

Rather than attempting to compete with private capital using taxpayers’ money, the government should create the conditions for several commercially disciplined operators to compete, refine, export and supply the domestic market.

The Petroleum Industry Act transformed the NNPC into a commercial entity. It should, therefore, be judged by commercial standards. A company cannot claim to be commercially driven while its subsidiaries accumulate trillions of naira in debt and the government repeatedly comes to the rescue.

The answer is not another bailout. It is restructuring, divestment and accountability. That is the real reset.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises’ renewed privatisation programme provides an opportunity to confront this problem across the public sector. The refineries should be among the priority assets subjected to transparent, competitive and professionally managed transactions.

But privatisation itself must not become another avenue for elite capture.

Nigeria has had enough experience with opaque transactions, undervalued assets and politically connected buyers. Any refinery concession or sale must, therefore, involve independent technical, financial and legal due diligence, competitive bidding, full disclosure of beneficial ownership and clearly enforceable performance obligations.

The government should consider different models rather than insisting on an ideological one-size-fits-all approach.

An outright sale, long-term concession, strategic equity participation or a professionally governed public-private partnership may each be appropriate depending on the asset.

Questions surround the NNPC’s MoU signed in April with Chinese firms – Sanjiang Chemical Company and Xinganchen Industrial Park – in a technical and commercial partnership to revamp the refineries.

These companies are not known refinery builders or operators, and it seems the emerging arrangement could still require the government to commit resources and bear significant risk, although no such commitments have been made.

What must end, regardless, is perpetual government funding without perpetual government accountability.

Tinubu deserves credit for acknowledging that simply restarting the plants is not enough. But his administration must take the logic of its own argument to its conclusion.

If the refineries are genuinely commercially viable, let competent private investors demonstrate it with their own capital.

If they are not commercially viable, Nigerians should not be asked to finance another expensive experiment.

After decades of rehabilitation, promises and shutdowns, the country does not need another refinery inauguration. It needs a refinery business.

If the government is serious about ending the refinery saga, it should ultimately aim to own less, regulate better, and make private operators put real money and reputation on the line.

Nigeria has already spent enough learning that public ownership without commercial discipline is a recipe for perpetual loss. The next reform must ensure that the refineries finally work for Nigeria, in private hands, not on the government’s balance sheet.

Punch Editorial Board