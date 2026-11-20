Editorial

World Bank

File photo: World Bank

By

Punch Editorial Board

THE World Bank’s recent criticism of Nigerian governors’ spending priorities is an uncomfortable truth Nigerians have endured for years. Across the country, governors squander public funds on vanity projects and political monuments while neglecting the essential services citizens desperately need. Their priorities are increasingly difficult to defend.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s sweeping economic reforms, states are receiving unprecedented allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee. Their revenues have surged, fuelled by increased oil receipts, fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate reforms and tax reforms.

BudgIT reports that aggregate state revenues rose from N4.99 trillion in 2022 to N15.53 trillion in 2025, while FAAC allocations alone increased by more than 232 per cent.

Yet this extraordinary windfall has produced little corresponding improvement in public services. Schools remain poorly equipped, healthcare systems are in deplorable condition, insecurity persists, and roads used daily by ordinary citizens remain neglected.

The World Bank’s Senior Economist in its Nigeria Office, Gloria Joseph-Raji, observed that rising revenues had not translated into proportionate investments in education, healthcare and social protection. She is absolutely right.

Why, then, are governors so obsessed with executive lodges? What justifies building airports that attract hardly any flights? Why construct gigantic flyovers in towns where traffic congestion is barely a problem? What explains this appetite for expensive political monuments in a country where millions struggle to survive on a monthly minimum wage of N70,000?

The answer is simple: too many governors have confused governance with grandstanding. They are more interested in monuments that advertise their political importance than investments that improve human lives. They prefer applause to impact, publicity to performance.

They cannot resist the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. They want their photographs plastered across billboards, their names attached to imposing structures, and their administrations remembered for projects that look impressive from a distance, even when their practical value is questionable.

A functional primary healthcare centre may save thousands of lives, but it offers little political theatre. A properly equipped school may transform generations, but it attracts fewer television cameras than a flyover. Training teachers and equipping hospitals may deliver lasting benefits, but apparently lack the glamour of commissioning an airport.

This obsession with visibility at the expense of human development is one of Nigeria’s most damaging governance failures. It must stop.

The scale of the extravagance is nauseating. Lagos, Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ondo, Taraba and Yobe reportedly earmarked approximately N102 billion in their combined 2025 budgets for official lodge upgrades, office renovations and vehicle procurement.

Lagos alone budgeted about N33 billion for vehicles and lodge upgrades. Adamawa allocated N6.46 billion, including N2.9 billion for 42 SUVs; Kebbi set aside N5.66 billion, while Ekiti budgeted N5.16 billion for vehicles and executive residences.

Akwa Ibom, which received N1.13 trillion in revenue in 2025, budgeted N1 billion for 10 SUVs for former deputy governors and other political figures, at N100 million apiece. In a state where public schools and healthcare facilities desperately need attention, such expenditure is an appalling illustration of misplaced priorities.

Tinubu himself has publicly cautioned governors against this kind of reckless spending. But what is the value of presidential admonitions if those receiving them continue to behave as though public revenue exists primarily to satisfy their appetites?

These extravagances are particularly offensive in a country where millions cannot afford decent meals. Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele recently acknowledged that many Nigerians borrow money to feed themselves. The contrast between the hardship confronting citizens and the luxurious tastes of their political leaders is appalling, indeed provocative.

Nigeria already has an extensive network of airports and airstrips, many operating considerably below capacity. Yet governors continue to announce new airport projects, apparently oblivious to the economic justification required for such enormous investments.

Who benefits from these airports? Certainly not the subsistence farmer struggling to transport his produce or the pregnant woman travelling for hours to reach a functioning hospital. Neither will an ornamental flyover put food on the table of an unemployed graduate.

The World Bank estimates that approximately 63 per cent of Nigerians live below the poverty line. Millions of households devote the overwhelming proportion of their meagre incomes to feeding themselves. Yet many governors behave as though they preside over prosperous societies rather than states grappling with mass poverty, unemployment and deteriorating public services.

More disturbing is the financial fragility beneath this spending spree. Many states remain heavily dependent on federal allocations and are saddled with mounting debt. The World Bank and BudgIT have drawn attention to the overwhelming dependence of most states on federal transfers to finance their recurrent expenditure.

This is hardly sustainable prosperity. If oil prices collapse or federal revenues decline, many governors may discover that their apparent financial abundance was little more than a temporary windfall. States that should be building resilient economies are instead expanding recurrent obligations and indulging in expensive projects with questionable returns.

Rather than exploit the current revenue boom to diversify their economies, strengthen agriculture, support small businesses, improve infrastructure and invest in human capital, too many governors are presiding over spending sprees that create little lasting economic value from their Abuja guest houses. They are consuming the windfall instead of investing it.

Equally culpable is the near absence of effective legislative oversight. State Houses of Assembly, constitutionally empowered to scrutinise executive expenditure and hold governors accountable, have largely abdicated this responsibility.

Instead of acting as watchdogs, many legislators have become cheerleaders for their governors, trading constitutional responsibility for political patronage. Budgets running into hundreds of billions of naira are routinely approved without the rigorous scrutiny they deserve. Borrowing requests sail through, questionable procurement attracts little resistance, and extravagant expenditures rarely provoke serious questions.

This is legislative complicity, not oversight. A legislature that cannot challenge executive excesses has little justification for its existence beyond collecting public funds.

Nigeria must learn from countries such as Botswana, Cabo Verde, Seychelles and Rwanda, which have demonstrated the importance of stronger public financial management, effective oversight institutions, rigorous audits and appropriate sanctions for financial misconduct.

Denmark, Finland and Sweden have also established transparency and accountability as central pillars of public administration. Public expenditure is subject to scrutiny, access to government information is protected, and institutions are empowered to hold public officials accountable. These are not unattainable ideals. They are essential ingredients of responsible government.

Nigerian governors must understand that the quality of governance is not measured by the number of airports commissioned, the height of flyovers or the grandeur of government lodges. It is measured by the number of children receiving quality education, the accessibility of healthcare, the productivity of farmers, the safety of communities and the economic opportunities available to citizens.

The World Bank has delivered a timely warning. But warnings alone will not change a political culture in which public money is treated as an instrument of personal gratification and electoral patronage. State legislatures must reclaim their oversight responsibilities, citizens must demand accountability, and financial misconduct must attract consequences.

Nigeria’s governors have been handed a rare opportunity by the increased revenue flowing into their treasuries. They can use it to build stronger economies and improve millions of lives, or squander it on monuments to their own vanity.

Unfortunately, given the record so far, nobody would be surprised if hollow politics prevails and it remains business as usual.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited