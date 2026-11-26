INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has removed over 1.6 million invalid, duplicated and deceased records from its supplementary voters’ register.

INEC ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍⁠​​⁠⁠‌​‌‌​Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, during the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amupitan said that the removal had now brought the total verified National Register of Voters from earlier 103 million to more than 100 million citizens.

He noted that no fewer than 11 million people were registered across the three phases of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) conducted since 2025, while over 10.77 million new registrants were retained.

The INEC chairman said that the invalid 1.6 million records were purged, following the application of an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and statutory claims and objection audit.

“This was before we went into claims and objections. When we activated the claim and objection to the display at the registration areas and also through the internet, we received about 311,000 complaints.

“We addressed those complaints and we found that about 232,000 of those complaints were found to be genuine and we’ve been able to address those issues,” he said.

Amupitan added that further inquiry from INEC showed that there were additional 113 which the commission discovered on its own on the supplementary register.

He noted that beyond the new supplementary list, most of the complaints received online bordered on anomalies in the existing national register compiled between 2011 and 2023.

He said that although INEC had previously stood down its broader revalidation exercise until after the elections, the commission resolved to immediately address serious infractions identified on the old register.

“So, consequent upon that, the ICT department, working with the Voter Registry, have been able to complete the validation of those that contain duplications only, and those we had some form of stroke registrations.

“In other words, those places where you have BBBB, AAAA, CCCC without complete names, we felt that those ones are too serious to be left on the old register.

“So, where you also have duplication, one name, same picture, having five registrations, we have also addressed all those numbers.

“By the time we are putting the verified and clean-up register together, the national voters’ register is reduced from 103 million to 100 million,’’ Amupitan said.

He promised that details would be released as soon as the final figure was out.

Vanguard Media Ltd