Niger

By

Chika Otuchikere

Suspected bandits have attacked another community in Niger State, hours after killing three people and razing an entire village.

The latest incident occurred on Friday in Luma town, Borgu Local Government Area, where the bandits have reportedly carried out more than three attacks in the past week, killing over 12 people.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Luma town was close to a military air base but security personnel did not arrive to rescue the victims.

“Luma is a few kilometres away from Wawa and New Bussa, the headquarters of Borgu Local Government. Despite the presence of the Nigerian Air Force base in New Bussa, they could not come to the rescue of residents of Luma town.

“The number of deaths is still sketchy as residents fled the town to scamper for safety.

“The bandits came around five o’clock this evening in their large numbers, and they are the same bandits that carried out Thursday’s operation in Zonzi village. They are the same ones who carried out this attack.

“Presently, the local vigilantes, upon their arrival at the scene, engaged the bandits, exchanging gunshots to chase them away without the presence of any security personnel.

“There is another military post in Audu Fari, which is very close to Luma on your way to Babanna border town, but no rescue mission has been carried out by any of these military formations around the area,” the resident said.

The spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack on Saturday, saying residents were terrified and had to flee for safety.

Abiodun said, “On 27th Nov 2026 at about 6pm, suspected bandits invaded Lumma-Sanke community via Shagunu district, Borgu LGA and Gada-Oli.

“The invasion caused serious panic amongst residents who fled their homes for safety, while the hoodlums set most of the houses ablaze.

“In the course of the attack, the military air component responded and provided air attack support to the ground tactical teams. The teams jointly engaged the hoodlums and they fled the location.

“Meanwhile, the number of affected persons and extent of damage to property are yet to be ascertained. Further development will be communicated please.”

Chika Otuchikere

Punch Nigeria Limited