Lagos International Trade Fair Complex

Mistura Salaudeen

The recent trade tensions between local Igbo traders and Chinese merchants at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex have sparked controversial conversations and generated almost dichotomous sentiments among Nigerians, debating from the positions of potential economic displacement versus attacks against foreign presence in local markets. With protesting local traders waving placards that read “Chinese Must Go”, sensational headlines and social commentators have been quick to frame the dispute as another phase of Africa’s intolerance to foreign competition, with some describing it as the onset of South African-style xenophobic violence. Debates on the other side of the spectrum argue from an economic disruption position, stating that Chinese firms are undercutting local traders by selling directly to consumers, which structurally displaces the Nigerian middlemen in the supply chain.

Although both standpoints have merit, they oversimplify the issue and obscure deeper socio-cultural and political-economic complexities. These trade tensions are not simply commercial resentments; rather, they are symptoms of a much larger structural economic dependency that may threaten the fabric of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial industry if left unregulated. The real conversation we should be having as a nation is this: How is China’s growing commercial presence reshaping Nigeria’s informal economy? What impact does Chinese merchants’ participation in direct retail have on long-standing indigenous trading systems? And most crucially, what are Nigerian policymakers doing to protect local retail (and manufacturing) industries from the growing overdependence on imports, whilst creating an accommodating commercial ecosystem for foreign businesses? These are not abstract questions. The answers to these are, in fact, indicative of Nigeria’s economic future. Therefore, it is important to analyse the issue from a broader socio-economic perspective.

Nigeria currently ranks as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, after South Africa. In the first half of 2026, total bilateral trade between the two countries reached about $18 billion. Total imports from China to Nigeria hit $8.2bn (N11.01tn), while total exports from Nigeria to China hit $2.25bn (N2.99tn). Even though Chinese imports from Nigeria rose by 81 per cent this year, the trade deficit of N9.92tn still skews heavily towards China. Beyond the financial implications of the trade imbalance, the composition of Sino-Nigerian imports and exports speaks volumes about deeper structural economic disparities between the two nations.

Nigeria mostly imports finished products from China like industrial machinery, agricultural tools, and manufacturing equipment; automobiles like electric vehicles, minibuses, tricycles, commercial trucks; consumer tech/electronics like smartphones, mobile chargers, tablets, power banks and Bluetooth devices; household items like fabrics, cookware, kitchen appliances, household furniture, and general utility goods. On the other hand, most exports from Nigeria to China are raw materials like crude oil, natural gas, unprocessed agricultural products, metal ores, among other mineral elements.

This lopsided trade relationship reveals not just a gap in commercial value, but a gap in industrial capacity and economic power. This disparity pushes Nigeria further into the consuming-economy sinkhole as China continues to thrive as a production economy. China’s recent elimination of tariffs on imports from Africa has undoubtedly created new possibilities for market diversification. Whether this policy will translate into long-term gains for African economies, and whether Nigeria, in particular, can strategically position itself to take full advantage of this opportunity remains a different but important conversation.

Big commercial enterprises and local trading merchants have been the backbone of Nigeria’s economy for many decades. This system, at first, operated seamlessly, with local manufacturing industries maintaining the supply chain from manufacturers to wholesalers, to retailers and to consumers. Over time, the model shifted to a seemingly cost-effective importation system, albeit one that proved detrimental to the Nigerian manufacturing industry. Rather than patronise locally made products, merchants began traveling to China to source cheaper goods from Chinese factories, shipping them to Nigeria, and distributing them at wholesale prices (B2B) to retail stores, who then sell them at marked-up rates to end consumers (B2C).

With the collapse of local manufacturing industries, this import-driven system sustained the informal supply chain for a while, until its stability began to unravel with the influx of Chinese business enterprises into the country. The entrance of Chinese manufacturers into local markets introduced a new layer of competition that fundamentally altered the dynamics of the trade ecosystem. The average Nigerian trader who struggles to import goods and navigate high clearing costs is no match for Chinese merchants who have proximal access to factories, better logistics networks, and open funding systems. Therefore, the Chinese are able to set up shops and sell directly to consumers at manufacturing prices, not at marked-up rates.

This became the bone of contention that sparked the recent dispute between the local traders and Chinese merchants at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex. A similar concern was also raised earlier this year by local traders at Ariaria International Market in Aba, Abia State. Speculations circulated that Chinese traders were planning to open retail shops within the Ariaria shopping plaza to cater directly to consumers, which local traders kicked against. These retail concerns are not isolated to Nigerian markets. In 2023, Kenyan traders took to the streets of Nairobi to protest Chinese retail hubs blurring the boundary between importers, wholesalers, and retailers and offering services in all three capacities.

In 2021, the Ghana Traders Association reacted strongly against foreign retailers, some of whom are Nigerians, and ‘fronting’ activities that disrupted Ghanaian retail markets. In 2017, hundreds of Ugandan traders protested in Kampala against Chinese traders over what was termed ‘unfair market competition’ that favoured the Chinese.

For many low-income Nigerian consumers, access to cheaper products ranks higher on the priority scale than the sentimental need to preserve local businesses through patronage. In a country where inflation, unemployment, and economic instability erode purchasing power, affordability of goods defeats every other patriotic consideration. Chinese traders cutting out the middlemen and offering goods at similar or significantly lower prices than local retailers will naturally appeal to consumers who are simply trying to manage their limited budget. While local traders feel economically displaced by Chinese merchants whose commercial encroachment into their turf bodes doom for the sustainability of their business in the long run, the majority of Nigerian consumers see Chinese retail presence as a financial reprieve in an increasingly expensive economy. This dynamic complicates the debate.

Therefore, the rift between local traders and Chinese merchants was not a xenophobic episode or a racially motivated hatred and should not be framed as such. Rather, it is a clash between a globalised supply chain and local trading culture. The local traders were not protesting foreign presence, however poorly worded their placards might have appeared. They were protesting the gradual collapse of a business model that threatens the survival of their means of livelihood. This dispute is a warning sign that points to a larger socio-economic crisis that Nigeria cannot afford to ignore. If thought leaders and policymakers misread and dismiss it as a simple commercial resentment, they might just be leaving room for a manageable economic dispute to fester into genuine hostility that may eventually spiral into the dreaded xenophobic zone.

The trade tensions have exposed the fragility of the local commercial system. The absence of clear national economic policies governing foreign participation in local retail markets has rendered local entrepreneurs vulnerable to market volatility. Therefore, the Federal Government must proactively craft and implement policies that protect local entrepreneurs without alienating foreign-owned businesses. Policymakers should also take meaningful steps to strengthen local traders to compete more favorably in a globalised marketplace. Nigeria must decide the extent of foreign participation in retail markets. Policies should state whether foreign manufacturers should be allowed to retail directly in informal markets and whether licensing systems should separate wholesale trade from retail service. Perhaps, Nigeria can consider borrowing a leaf from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act (Act 865), which regulates the commercial activities of foreign-owned enterprises in the country. The eventual goal is not to choose between Igbo traders and Chinese retailers. It is to build a market system where competition is fair, livelihoods are protected, consumers are prioritised, and Nigeria’s economic future is not left to chance.

Dr Salaudeen, a journalism lecturer and researcher, writes from Hong Kong

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