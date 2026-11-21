Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu

File Photo: Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

By

Punch Editorial Board

IT is déjà vu, and a particularly ugly one. As Nigeria inches towards the January and February 2027 general elections, political violence is once again rearing its ugly head, with thugs and armed gangs turning campaign grounds into theatres of bloodshed. This barbaric culture is not only destructive but also an indictment of a political class that has repeatedly shown little regard for human lives or democratic values.

Violence is a major reason Nigerians are increasingly losing faith in elections and staying away from polling booths. When campaigning becomes potentially fatal, democracy is the ultimate casualty.

In recent days, rival political thugs have disrupted campaigns and political gatherings in Delta, Benue, Gombe, Enugu, Lagos, Ekiti and Kano states.

In Bichi, Kano State, thugs attacked Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Democratic Congress presidential running mate.

In Lagos, hoodlums invaded an NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja on November 12. The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party alleged that political thugs attacked its deputy governorship candidate.

Similar incidents have been reported in Gombe and Enugu, further heightening tensions, although police claim they made some arrests.

The National Peace Committee’s monitoring report, covering August 19 to October 27, documented 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory in just 10 weeks.

That translates to an average of about 11 violations weekly, an alarming indication of how rapidly the political environment is deteriorating.

Political violence and thuggery topped the list with 33 incidents, representing 30.3 per cent of the total. Misinformation and disinformation accounted for another 29 cases, or 26.6 per cent.

Attacks on political activities and campaign assets recorded 19 incidents (17.4 per cent), while intimidation and threats accounted for 15 (13.8 per cent). The report documented seven restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, four inflammatory statements, one intra-party conflict and one case of voter inducement.

The committee identified Kaduna, Edo and Enugu as election flashpoints, citing recurring violence, armed disruptions and other security concerns. The FCT recorded seven incidents, while Kaduna had the highest number, with nine.

The findings should alarm every Nigerian who values democracy. The committee called for investigations into reported violations and urged security agencies to provide equal protection for lawful campaign activities.

It challenged political parties and candidates to condemn violence, disown armed groups and ensure accountability for threats and intimidation.

President Bola Tinubu has rightly called for peace, stressing that political differences should not turn opponents into enemies.

The House of Representatives has also expressed concern and urged peaceful electioneering.

But condemnations and appeals will remain empty rhetoric unless backed by decisive action against perpetrators and their sponsors.

INEC has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections will hold on February 6. Campaigns for the first set of elections began on August 19, while those for the latter commenced on September 9.

Before the campaigns began, 19 political parties signed the National Peace Accord in Abuja on August 18, committing themselves to 12 standards designed to promote peaceful, issue-based electioneering.

They pledged to reject violence, threats and intimidation, disseminate truthful political information, use digital media responsibly, encourage inclusive participation, respect electoral and security institutions, reject the partisan misuse of public authority and maintain civil communication.

The gulf between these lofty commitments and the reality on the ground is disturbing.

Political parties cannot sign peace agreements with one hand and unleash thugs with the other. Their candidates cannot preach democracy while their supporters intimidate, maim and terrorise opponents.

Worse, the violence is already becoming a familiar feature of Nigeria’s electoral landscape.

Ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State, at least 30 people were reportedly killed in election-related violence.

On October 30, a viral video captured suspected thugs attacking the African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and his supporters with machetes in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The police subsequently described the incident as an altercation, a characterisation that raises more questions than it answers. Such casual dismissal of a violent attack undermines public confidence in the police and their willingness to investigate political crimes impartially.

The historical toll is even more chilling. At least 870 people have reportedly died in election-related violence since 2015: 106 in 2015, 626 in 2019 and 109 in 2023, according to figures attributed to the NPC, led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar. This is in addition to the estimated 800 Nigerians killed in the post-election violence of 2011.

It is unacceptable that lives are being cut short, families shattered and communities scarred by the primitive pursuit of political power. That Nigeria continues to tolerate such bloodletting decades after independence is a damning indictment of its democratic development.

The frightening expression, “Rig & Die,” now circulating in the tense political atmosphere ahead of 2027, is another ominous sign. It reflects a growing fear.

No election, however fiercely contested, should become a licence for bloodshed. Neither rigging nor the threat of violence in response to it can be justified in a democracy.

Political violence is barbaric, undemocratic and indefensible. If politics is fundamentally about competing interests and the contest for public office, what possible justification can there be for taking another person’s life over an ephemeral political advantage? No office is worth a human life.

The security agencies have been conspicuously inadequate in confronting this menace. Their responsibility is not merely to provide security for political rallies but also to identify, arrest and prosecute those who sponsor, finance and execute attacks.

Selective enforcement or the tendency to dismiss politically sensitive incidents as ordinary disagreements will only embolden the perpetrators.

INEC and the security agencies must therefore move beyond routine assurances. They must guarantee equal protection for all candidates and parties, regardless of political affiliation, investigate reported attacks promptly and ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law.

Nigeria has no shortage of historical warnings. The infamous ‘Operation Wetie’ killings in the old Western Region, characterised by arson and political bloodletting, contributed to the instability that culminated in the collapse of the First Republic.

Yet, decades later, politicians are still exploiting poverty, unemployment and youth frustration to recruit impressionable young people as instruments of political violence.

They arm them, pay them to intimidate opponents and abandon them when the political battles are over. This cynical weaponisation of poverty is a vicious cycle that must be broken.

The Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, has warned that political violence undermines democratic gains and prevents citizens from participating fully in the electoral process. He is right.

A democracy in which citizens cannot freely attend rallies, express political preferences or vote without fear is democracy in name only.

The Electoral Act 2026 provides a legal framework for confronting electoral offences. Section 96 outlines relevant offences and penalties, while Sections 148, 150 and 151 place responsibilities on INEC concerning the investigation and prosecution of electoral offences. The provisions must not remain decorative clauses in a statute book.

It is against this background that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has given INEC seven days to obtain from the Nigeria Police Force case files and relevant investigation materials concerning persons arrested over reported incidents of electoral and political violence since the commencement of the 2027 campaigns. It demanded the prompt prosecution.

This is a welcome intervention. INEC cannot continue to express concern about electoral violence while those responsible enjoy impunity.

The police cannot make arrests and allow investigations to disappear into bureaucratic limbo. The sponsors of political thuggery must also be pursued, not just the foot soldiers who wield machetes and other weapons.

Public institutions must be held accountable for their constitutional and statutory responsibilities. Democracy cannot thrive where political violence is rewarded with impunity and public office becomes a prize worth killing for.

The 2027 elections must not become another grim chapter in Nigeria’s history of electoral bloodshed. The time to act is now, before the campaign trail becomes a killing field and the country’s democratic future is once again held hostage by political desperados.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited