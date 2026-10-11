Chinda Ogundu

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has published the final list of 17 candidates for the 2027 governorship election in Rivers State, with Chinda Kingsley Ogundu of the All Progressives Congress APC, Pidomson Gabriel Baritulem of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Ejekwu Samuel Soni of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Lulu-Briggs Dumo Owukori of the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC among those named.

The document, titled “Final List of Candidates” for the “Governorship Election 2027,” was signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

It lists each governorship candidate alongside a deputy, with their party, age, gender and educational qualifications.

Chinda, 60, is running with Jack Major Miakiapuye as his deputy. His qualifications are listed as a First School Leaving Certificate and a law degree.

Pidomson, 56, is paired with Okumgba David Amapakaye, while Ejekwu, 60, will run with Ehuwa Pirinye Kabaka. The commission lists both men as holders of doctorate degrees.

Lulu-Briggs, 62, has Nwielaghi Barieenee Michael as his running mate. He is listed with a law degree.

The list also includes Chibuzor Israel Rain of Accord (A), West Ivy of the African Action Congress (AAC), Lawson Anyanate Angel of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Idoniboye-Obu Omangima of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are Whyte Churchill Dagogo of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Atata Okechukwu Kenneth of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Benjamin Abednego Oli of the Boot Party (BP) and Warigbani Ezekiel Zebulun of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA).

The remaining candidates are Boms Chima Ernest of the Labour Party (LP), Opusunju Silva of the NDP, Pepple Wari Dienye of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Minaibim Harry of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Kieghe Nature Dumale of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

West Ivy, 47, is the only woman on the list of governorship candidates. Six of the 17 deputy governorship candidates are women.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria