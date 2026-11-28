Blessing Ibunge writes that the battle for Rivers State’s Government House is shaping into a fierce contest between political structure and competing ambitions, as the Rainbow Coalition-backed candidate faces challenges from Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Gabriel Pidomson and other contenders seeking to upset the emerging power equation ahead of the 2027 governorship election

The race for Rivers State’s Government House is gathering momentum, with the Rainbow Coalition-backed candidate facing a growing field of challengers determined to alter the political equation. Among the leading contenders are businessman Dumo Lulu-Briggs and former Secretary to the State Government, Gabriel Pidomson, both seeking to present alternatives to the emerging coalition-backed power structure. While the Rainbow Coalition appears to command significant political machinery, questions surrounding party loyalty, regional interests and unresolved legal battles could complicate its path to victory.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed 19 governorship candidates, the political conversation in Rivers State is increasingly concentrated around four prominent names: the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon. Kingsley Ogundu Chinda; the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs; the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dr Gabriel Baritulem Pidomson; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Sam Soni Ejekwu.

At the moment, however, the contest is not evenly balanced. Chinda enters the race with the most formidable political machinery, largely because of the influence of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, whose Rainbow Coalition has adopted him as its governorship candidate.

But the race remains open enough for the eventual outcome to be determined by factors ranging from the strength of grassroots mobilisation and regional voting patterns to court decisions and the ability of the opposition candidates to consolidate an electorate that may be dissatisfied with the established political order. FollowPolitics

CHINDA: THE WIKE FACTOR

Of the four candidates, Chinda currently appears to have the clearest structural advantage. The former PDP politician and longtime member of the House of Representatives is contesting on the APC platform, giving him access to the governing party’s national machinery. More importantly, he is the governorship candidate of the Rainbow Coalition associated with Wike.

The coalition has brought together politicians from different parties, including the APC, PDP, Labour Party and has publicly adopted Chinda for the governorship. Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike have also appeared together under the coalition, with Fubara describing Wike as the group’s “General Overseer.” That development could be decisive.

In Rivers politics, the strength of a governorship candidate cannot be assessed solely by the political party’s logo on the ballot. The ability to mobilise political structures across the 23 local government areas, secure influential leaders and coordinate candidates at senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly levels can make the difference.

Chinda’s campaign message centres on unity, security, education, healthcare, skills development, people-oriented projects and inclusive governance. His legislative experience also gives him an established political network.

At the Rainbow Coalition unveiling, Chinda had declared: “We are no longer divided on party lines. We are no longer playing the politics of the winner takes it all.”

The major cloud over his candidacy is litigation. A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has adjourned until December 10 a suit challenging whether Chinda properly defected from the PDP to the APC before the APC primary.

Another suit filed by the PRP candidate, Kieghe Nature Dumale, challenges the APC’s eligibility to field Chinda, alleging discrepancies concerning his membership of the APC register and compliance with the Electoral Act. The allegations remain to be determined by the courts and do not amount to a disqualification at this stage.

Thus, Chinda may be the candidate to beat, but his greatest uncertainty is not necessarily electoral. It is legal.

LULU-BRIGGS: THE BUSINESSMAN SEEKING A POLITICAL RESET

If Chinda represents the strength of political structure, Dumo Lulu-Briggs represents the argument that Rivers needs an alternative to the established political establishment. The NDC candidate is a businessman, lawyer and oil and gas operator with extensive experience in the private sector. He has contested the governorship before and is making another attempt in 2027.

His campaign is built around the slogan “Reset Rivers State.”

Lulu-Briggs wants to move the state beyond dependence on oil revenue towards tourism, agriculture, logistics, the blue economy, manufacturing, creative industries and private-sector investment.

His most ambitious proposal is to lay the foundation for expanding Rivers’ economy from an estimated $20 billion to $200 billion over 15 years.

“Reset is not revenge,” Lulu-Briggs said, explaining that his agenda involves resetting politics, government, the economy, opportunity, public trust and environmental governance.

His greatest asset may be his financial capacity, private-sector experience and ability to present himself as a candidate outside the traditional political establishment. His campaign has also recently demonstrated organisational strength by unveiling a more than 1,000-member campaign council covering the state.

His appointment of Austin Tam-George, a former commissioner under Wike, as director of strategy and public policy could also give the campaign additional political and policy sophistication. But Lulu-Briggs faces the formidable Wike factor.

Wike has openly campaigned against the possibility of Lulu-Briggs emerging as governor, urging Kalabari voters to support Major Jack, Chinda’s running mate, instead.

That makes the election partly a referendum on whether a candidate can win Rivers without the backing of the state’s most influential political power broker.

Lulu-Briggs nevertheless has an important opportunity. If voters seeking an alternative to the Rainbow Coalition can consolidate around him, his campaign could become the principal challenger to Chinda.

PIDOMSON: THE POLICY CANDIDATE

Pidomson enters the contest with perhaps the most elaborate policy-oriented campaign among the four. A quantity surveyor, scholar, author and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, he has presented himself as a new-generation leader with a 10-point agenda covering security, jobs, infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, industrialisation, environmental restoration and balanced development.

His campaign message is particularly attractive to voters looking for a candidate whose appeal is based on policy rather than political alliances. Pidomson’s platform promises safer communities, jobs for young people, improved roads and drainage, free education and scholarships, expanded healthcare, agricultural development, a blue economy and diversification beyond oil.

His campaign describes his proposition as “a new generation of leadership” rooted in competence and character.

He also has a potentially important political advantage: he is not identified with either side of the Wike-Fubara political struggle. However, the ADC itself has been facing a leadership-related legal battle.

The ADC appealed the Federal High Court judgment concerning the party’s national leadership and has asked supporters to remain focused on the 2027 election.

While that dispute does not automatically invalidate Pidomson’s candidacy, continued uncertainty around party leadership can affect campaign organisation, legal certainty and the confidence of supporters.

Pidomson’s challenge, therefore, is converting a strong policy proposition into a statewide political machine capable of competing with the Rainbow Coalition.

EJEKWU: THE PDP CANDIDATE

Ejekwu’s situation is perhaps the most unusual. As the PDP governorship candidate, he should ordinarily be one of the principal challengers to the APC. But the political equation changed when he and four other governorship candidates under the Rainbow Coalition endorsed Chinda.

Ejekwu said the PDP leadership had resolved to align with the coalition and described the arrangement as a means of promoting political harmony and cooperation.

That endorsement significantly altered the conventional interpretation of the PDP ticket. Ejekwu remains on INEC’s list as the PDP candidate, but his public alignment with Chinda raises questions about how much independent electoral machinery he intends to deploy against the APC candidate.

For Chinda, Ejekwu’s position is an advantage because it potentially reduces the number of serious opposition structures competing for the same electorate.

For the PDP candidate, however, the challenge is obvious: a governorship candidate cannot easily present himself as an alternative while simultaneously asking his supporters to back another candidate.

CONCLUSION

Ultimately, on the Rivers 2027 governorship election, Wike remains one of the most influential political actors in the state. His Rainbow Coalition is attempting to create a statewide electoral network. Its greatest strength is its ability to bring politicians from different parties behind common candidates. Its greatest vulnerability is that Rivers politics has historically been intensely competitive, and attempts to impose a single political direction may provoke resistance among rival blocs.

The emerging contest between Chinda and Lulu-Briggs may consequently become a battle between political structure and political independence.

But some factors stand out as to who becomes the governor. First is coalition strength. Chinda currently has the strongest visible coalition, with Wike and Fubara aligned behind the Rainbow Coalition’s candidates.

Second is regional and ethnic balancing. Rivers is politically diverse, and no candidate can afford to depend exclusively on one senatorial district, ethnic bloc or geographical zone. The ability to build a broad alliance across upland, riverine, Ogoni, Kalabari, Ikwerre and other communities will be critical.

Third is the courts. Chinda’s eligibility cases could materially affect the race if any court eventually makes an adverse determination. The ADC’s leadership dispute could also affect Pidomson’s party machinery. Lulu-Briggs, meanwhile, appears to have cleared an earlier challenge to his NDC emergence after the Federal High Court dismissed the suit following its discontinuance by the plaintiff.

The fourth factor will be campaign execution. The race has now moved beyond nomination. Candidates are building campaign councils, mobilising grassroots structures and defining their messages. Lulu-Briggs’ 1,000-member campaign council is evidence of that escalation.

Therefore, the 2027 Rivers election may ultimately be less about which candidate has the best manifesto and more about which political structure can translate influence into votes without provoking a counter-coalition.

For now, Chinda has the advantage. But the battle for Government House, Port Harcourt, is still months away, and the courts, campaign momentum, regional negotiations and the ability of Lulu-Briggs and Pidomson to consolidate the opposition could yet alter the outcome.

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