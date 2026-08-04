Iyobosa Uwugiaren argues that for Kaduna State whose political history has been shaped as much by religious identity as by public policy, Governor Uba Sani’s decision to pick a Christian as his running mate ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial poll carries enormous symbolic weight.

Politics

By the time Governor Uba Sani stood before the people of Kaduna to announce Mr. Jerry Adams as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election, the significance of the moment had already transcended politics.

In many homes across Kaduna, from the bustling streets of Kaduna North to the rolling hills of Southern Kaduna, the conversation was unlikely to begin with Jerry Adams’ credentials as a tax administrator.

It would almost certainly begin with a simple observation: “This time, the deputy governorship candidate is a Christian.”

For a state whose political history has been shaped as much by religious identity as by public policy, that single fact carries enormous symbolic weight.

Kaduna is no ordinary state. It is often described as a miniature Nigeria, where Muslims and Christians live side by side, where many ethnic nationalities share common aspirations, and where political decisions frequently resonate beyond state boundaries. It is also a state that has paid a heavy price for religious suspicion, ethnic polarization, and recurring communal violence.

Against that backdrop, many political analysts said Governor Sani’s choice represents far more than the routine selection of a deputy. It is a deliberate political statement, one that quietly but unmistakably distances his administration from the muslim-muslim ticket that defined the final electoral outing of his predecessor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Politics

Although Governor Sani never mentioned El-Rufai by name, his message was clear. “This decision is far greater than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate,” he declared.

Indeed, it is. The governor framed the nomination as a reaffirmation of “inclusion, justice, fairness, and equity.” Those words appeared repeatedly in his statement, as though he wanted every community in Kaduna to hear them directly.

Political speeches are often remembered for their promises. This one may be remembered for what it attempted to repair.

No discussion of Kaduna politics can ignore recent history. When El-Rufai chose a fellow Muslim as running mate ahead of the 2023 election, the decision sparked one of the fiercest political debates in northern Nigeria.

Supporters defended it as a triumph of competence over identity. Critics condemned it as politically insensitive in one of Nigeria’s most religiously diverse states. Although the All Progressives Congress won the election, the controversy never entirely disappeared.

For many Christians, particularly in Southern Kaduna, the muslim-muslim ticket became a symbol of exclusion rather than administrative efficiency. Even among some muslims, questions persisted about whether political competence and religious balance were mutually exclusive.

Governor Sani appears to have drawn a different lesson. Rather than reopening old arguments, he has quietly rewritten the political script. His nomination of Jerry Adams signals an acknowledgment that in deeply divided societies, governance is about more than roads, schools, and hospitals. It is also about recognition, belonging, and the confidence that every community has a seat at the table.

There is a tendency in Nigerian politics to dismiss symbolic gestures as mere optics. That would be a mistake in Kaduna.

In societies fractured by years of mistrust, symbols matter. They often become the first step toward rebuilding confidence before policy can consolidate it.

So when Governor Sani declared that Kaduna’s diversity “is not a burden; it is our greatest strength,” he was attempting to redefine a narrative that has haunted the state for decades.

His repeated emphasis on dialogue over discord, inclusion over alienation, and justice over prejudice reflects an understanding that peace cannot be sustained solely through military deployments or improved policing.

Peace also requires citizens to believe that government belongs equally to everyone. Whether that belief becomes reality is another question.

Competence and Representation

Yet reducing Jerry Adams’ nomination to religious balancing alone would be unfair.

The governor devoted considerable attention to Adams’ professional record.

As Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, Adams built a reputation as an efficient administrator whose reforms strengthened internally generated revenue through transparency, innovation, and institutional discipline.

Those achievements allow Governor Sani to argue that competence has not been sacrificed for symbolism. Instead, he presents Adams as someone whose professional excellence and Christian identity reinforce rather than contradict each other. That distinction is politically important.

Nigeria’s debates often force a false choice between merit and representation. One school insists competence alone should determine appointments. Another argues that in a plural society, representation is itself an essential component of effective governance.

Governor Sani attempts to occupy the middle ground. His message is simple: Kaduna deserves leaders who are both competent and representative.

Politics is rarely driven by idealism alone. The announcement also carries electoral implications.

Kaduna’s voting patterns have long reflected its religious and regional diversity. Winning governorship elections requires building broad coalitions across faith and geography.

By selecting a respected Christian professional as running mate, Governor Sani potentially broadens his appeal among Christian voters while removing one of the opposition’s most potent lines of criticism.

Some observers will see the decision as electoral strategy. Others will regard it as genuine statesmanship. The truth may lie between the two. Political wisdom often consists of aligning moral principles with electoral realities. If inclusion also strengthens political support, that does not necessarily diminish the sincerity of the commitment.

Inclusive governance is harder to practice than to preach. Governor Sani’s statement asserts that his administration has invested equitably across Kaduna’s 23 local government areas, improved security, expanded economic opportunities, and restored confidence in government. These are substantial claims.

Ultimately, the credibility of the governor’s message will not rest on the eloquence of his announcement. It will rest on what follows.

Will Christians occupy meaningful positions beyond the deputy governorship? Will minorities continue to see themselves represented in government? Will appointments remain merit-based while reflecting Kaduna’s diversity? Will development reach communities regardless of religious or ethnic identity? Those questions matter.

Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of Governor Sani’s announcement is not the identity of his running mate, but the language he used.

Unlike much of Nigeria’s political communication, the statement avoided triumphalism and personal attacks. Instead, it spoke of healing. It spoke of belonging. It spoke of reconciliation.

Those who know the governor say these are not merely campaign words, but reflections of a deeper governing philosophy.

For now, the symbolism is difficult to ignore. By choosing Adams, Governor Sani has done more than assemble an electoral ticket. He has reopened an important conversation about what leadership should look like in one of Nigeria’s most diverse and politically sensitive states.

The decision is, in many respects, a quiet acknowledgment that governance is not only about managing budgets or constructing roads. It is equally about managing perceptions, restoring confidence, and assuring every citizen that the state belongs to them.

That assurance cannot be legislated. It cannot be built with asphalt or concrete. It must be earned through consistent action.

History will judge this moment not by the applause that greeted the announcement, nor by the headlines it generated, but by whether the politics of inclusion proclaimed today becomes the enduring culture of governance tomorrow.

If it does, Kaduna may become a model of how diversity can strengthen democracy.

If it does not, Adams’ nomination will simply join the long list of symbolic gestures that briefly inspired hope before yielding to the familiar realities of Nigerian politics.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD