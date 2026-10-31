Professor Jonathan Ndagi

Federal University of Technology, Minna, Dr. Mohammed K. Santuraki, has expressed sadness over the death of the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Professor Jonathan Ndagi, Waziri Magartakarda Nupe, at the remarkable age of 96.

Santuraki in a statement said Professor Ndagi belonged to that remarkable generation of institution builders whose vision, dedication and sacrifices have continued to shape generations long after their pioneering work was done.

He said at 96, Professor Ndagi leaves behind something far more enduring than longevity; a legacy of service, scholarship and institution building.

“On 8 November 2024, I had the privilege of visiting Professor Ndagi in my capacity as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of FUT Minna. It was a memorable occasion and an opportunity to pay my respects to a distinguished scholar, visionary administrator and pioneer whose contributions helped lay the foundation of the institution we are privileged to serve today.

“Professor Ndagi belonged to that remarkable generation of institution builders whose vision, dedication and sacrifices have continued to shape generations long after their pioneering work was done. His legacy lives on, not only in FUT Minna, but also in the countless lives he touched and influenced.

“To his children, family, friends, former colleagues, management and Governing Council and the entire FUT Minna community, I extend my heartfelt condolences.

“While death is never welcome, whatever the circumstances, I hope his loved ones will find comfort and solace in the knowledge that their father lived a long, purposeful and fulfilled life. At 96, Professor Ndagi leaves behind something far more enduring than longevity: a legacy of service, scholarship and institution building.

“His passing is an occasion for grief, certainly, but even more importantly, an occasion to celebrate a life well lived and a legacy that will endure.

“May Almighty God bless his memory, grant him eternal rest, and give his family and all those whose lives he impacted the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement reads in part.

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