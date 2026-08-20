by Damola Kola-Dare, Ntakobong Otongaran and Zainab Olufemi

•Varsity’s IGR surges from N3b to N13b

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has awarded N20 million each to the overall best graduating students of Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

Sanwo-Olu announced the cash awards yesterday at the university’s 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo.

Ayilara Olawale of the Department of Project Management emerged the overall best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96. Adebanjo Samuel of the Department of Aerospace Engineering emerged the best graduating student for 2025/2026 with a CGPA of 4.97.

The governor congratulated the 20,604 graduates produced by the university across the two academic sessions, describing the cohort as the largest in LASU’s history.

He said 494 of the graduates made First Class, while 3,383 others obtained postgraduate degrees, including Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the state government was planning to establish a fourth university dedicated to medicine and health sciences, with a bill for its establishment already before the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The proposed institution, he said, would complement the three universities currently owned by the state and expand access to specialised professional education.

The governor said the initiative was part of efforts to develop the manpower required to sustain Lagos’ growth, adding that the government planned to reduce tuition by 65 per cent for pioneer students of the proposed university.

“When this administration began, Lagos State, with more than 25 million people, the beating heart of Africa’s economy, had exactly one university. Today, that same state has three universities, with a fourth one on the way,” he said.

He said education and technology remained central to his administration’s THEMES Plus agenda, adding that the government had invested in infrastructure and academic development at LASU.

Among the projects he listed were the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Library Complex, student accommodation, lecture theatres and the Students’ Arcade.

Sanwo-Olu said LASU had continued to strengthen its position in the Nigerian and global university system, noting that it had, for two consecutive years, emerged as the country’s most subscribed university, with more than 84,000 candidates choosing it as their first choice.

He also cited the university’s ranking as Nigeria’s best state university and fourth-best university overall by Times Higher Education, as well as its recognition as West Africa’s best university for four consecutive years, from 2022 to 2025, by the UI GreenMetric World University Ranking.

The governor said LASU’s selection as the South-West host of the N3 billion TETFund Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cyber Sciences further demonstrated the university’s growing profile.

He urged the graduates to represent Lagos and Nigeria with competence, character and courage, stressing that their education should be deployed in the service of humanity.

“Degrees can open doors, but only service builds your name,” he said.

The governor, who described the ceremony as his final convocation as Visitor to LASU, also commended the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for what he described as her contributions to the university’s development.

Olatunji-Bello, who will leave office next month after five years as Vice Chancellor, said the ceremony was her fifth and final convocation.

She said LASU had grown significantly during her tenure, with its student population rising to more than 85,000.

According to her, the university expanded its academic offerings with four new faculties, two schools and more than 30 new programmes, while 17 new programmes secured full accreditation in 2026.

She also said LASU’s internally generated revenue increased from N3 billion in September 2021 to N13 billion by September 2025.

Among the major projects completed during her tenure, she listed the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Library Complex, an 8,000-bed student hostel project, the Students’ Arcade, the N3 billion TETFund Academic Resource Centre and the Olatunji-Bello Auditorium at the Epe Campus.

At the ceremony, LASU conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three prominent Nigerians for their contributions to business, scholarship, national development and humanity.

They were Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun, who received a Doctor of Business Honoris Causa in Entrepreneurship, Finance and Management; Mrs Harriet-Ann Omobola (Bola) Adesola, who received a Doctor of Business Honoris Causa in Corporate Finance and Governance; and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who received a Doctor of Business Honoris Causa in Entrepreneurship, Industrial and Human Capital Development.

Dangote, who was represented by his daughter, Fatimah Dangote, announced employment opportunities for LASU’s first-class engineering graduates at the Dangote Group.

She said the graduates would be offered jobs after completing their mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. A former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Akinwale Oladipo Lawanson, also received a Doctor of Business Administration degree.

Lawanson said his return to academia had strengthened his research and analytical capacity and would improve his ability to make evidence-based decisions if given another opportunity to serve in government.

He urged young Nigerians interested in public service to prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to solving the country’s problems.

The Pro-Chancellor, Babatunde Ogala, said LASU would continue to pursue partnerships, research and programmes in aviation, maritime studies and other fields aligned with Lagos’ strategic position.

He also announced a strategic partnership between LASU and the University of Illinois Chicago to promote collaboration among students, lecturers and researchers.

Ogala urged the graduates to see their degrees not merely as qualifications but as a call to deeper intellectual engagement and greater responsibility to society.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the graduates, parents, guardians, sponsors and lecturers who contributed to their success, while urging alumni, corporate organisations and philanthropists to continue investing in the university.

He said leadership at LASU might change, but the institution’s mission must remain enduring.

The Nation Newspaper