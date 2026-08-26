Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been named recipient of the 2026 Global Transformation and Good Governance Prize by the Millennium Excellence Award USA.

In a letter delivered by the Board of Directors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, MEF, the award was conferred on Governor Sanwo-Olu following a rigorous selection process that considered the extraordinary achievements and developmental trajectory of Lagos State under his leadership.

The letter stated: “The Board has unanimously resolved to confer upon His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu one of the most prestigious honours bestowed under the auspices of the Foundation – the Global Transformation and Good Governance Prize by the Millennium Excellence Award USA.”

The award is conferred under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene of Kumasi. The Asantehene, regarded as one of Africa’s most respected monarchs, will personally confer the honour alongside Her Royal Highness Lady Julia, Queen Consort, at the ceremony.

The Millennium Excellence Awards USA recognizes outstanding individuals of African heritage and global contributors who have made significant impact in business, science, arts, philanthropy, and public service.

The ceremony will hold at the Warner Theatre, Washington D.C., on Saturday, 29th August 2026, with the Red Carpet commencing at 2:30 p.m.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a keynote address on positioning Lagos State, Africa’s largest sub-national economy, to diaspora communities, aimed to attract investment in urban infrastructure, finance, and the state’s pipeline of investment-ready projects.

He will also participate in other sessions including “Government Addresses: The Political Will Behind the Deal,” plenaries, and roundtable discussions towards strengthening economic and social ties between Lagos and the diaspora.

Past laureates include Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Dr. Kofi Annan, Mo Ibrahim, Wole Soyinka, South African, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, and President John Dramani Mahama.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD