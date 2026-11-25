Dangote Refinery

Helen Oji

Dangote Refinery has moved a step closer to listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) following the approval of its share allocation plan by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after its initial public offering (IPO) attracted applications for almost three times the number of shares initially offered.

The approval is expected to pave the way for the distribution of shares to successful applicants and advance the refinery’s plan to become a publicly listed company on the Nigerian capital market.

According to a Reuters report published on Monday, November 23, 2026, citing three people familiar with the matter, the SEC approved the refinery’s share allocation plan following the closure of the offer last month.

The regulatory decision comes amid strong investor demand for the shares and weeks of uncertainty over how the company would distribute the available shares among applicants.

Dangote Refinery had sought regulatory clearance to expand the offering from approximately $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion to accommodate overwhelming investor demand.

The proposed expansion would increase the initial 4.1 billion shares offered by 30 per cent to approximately 5.33 billion shares, subject to regulatory approval and the applicable overallotment arrangement.

The scale of demand underscored growing investor interest in the refinery, with subscription figures showing that the offer attracted applications worth approximately N5.85 trillion from nearly 3.8 million investors.

Investors applied for 11.15 billion shares at N525 per share, compared with the initial 4.1 billion shares available under the offer.

At the offer price, the initial 4.1 billion shares were valued at N2.15 trillion, while applications for 11.15 billion shares represented approximately N5.85 trillion in demand.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.