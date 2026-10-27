By : Editorial Board

APC CAMPAIGN

Nigeria’s democracy cannot survive on electoral and other laws alone if politicians and their supporters keep treating elections as battles to be won through intimidation, threats, and the open display of weapons. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the growing tendency among political actors to deploy inflammatory rhetoric and create an atmosphere of fear demands urgent intervention by security agencies and party leaders.

The detention of Aminu Abdullahi Warkal, an aspirant for the Kano State House of Assembly on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), over the alleged unlawful display of a firearm at a political gathering is therefore a welcome development. It sends an important message that political ambition does not confer immunity from the law and that those who seek public office must demonstrate respect for the rules governing a democratic society. That is how we can collectively ensure Nigeria’s democracy survives.

Warkal, a loyalist of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and a retired Nigerian Air Force serviceman, was reportedly seen in a viral video displaying what appeared to be a pump-action rifle amid supporters chanting political slogans. The footage, which circulated on social media as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, reportedly caused apprehension among members of the public.

The Kano State Police Command swiftly swung into action, inviting Warkal to its headquarters in Bompai on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori. The suspected arm-carrying politician has been detained for interrogation. Police spokesperson Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed that the display of a firearm violates the Firearms Act, as Warkal’s actions could intimidate citizens, incite fear and threaten public peace.

The police have the mandate to investigate such conduct. The possession and use of firearms are matters regulated by law, and political gatherings must not become occasions for individuals to brandish weapons to demonstrate influence, intimidate opponents or excite their followers. We advise that the allegation against Warkal be established through due process. His political affiliation must neither aggravate nor diminish his responsibility under the law. More importantly, the action must not remain an isolated intervention against a political aspirant outside the ruling party. It should mark the beginning of a consistent, impartial campaign against political intimidation and threats of violence across party lines.

Nigeria has witnessed too many elections in which political competition degenerated into hostility, violence and the suppression of citizens’ freedom to make independent choices. Such a climate does not emerge overnight. It is often nurtured by reckless statements from political leaders, threats against perceived opponents and the failure of party leadership to discipline members who openly promote violence.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in particular, has a responsibility to rein in its members whose utterances suggest that retaining political power is more important than respecting the electorate. Where political leaders resort to threats, they undermine public confidence in the electoral process and encourage supporters to believe that intimidation is an acceptable instrument of political mobilisation.

The reported conduct of the APC chairman in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, also deserves the attention of the relevant authorities in this regard. Similarly, concerns had previously been raised over threats attributed to an APC area council chairman in the Federal Capital Territory. Before then, Senator Francis Fadahunsi had reportedly ordered his supporters to kill his political rivals in Osun State branch of the Accord Party during the last governorship election campaign in the state. These allegations should be investigated objectively, with appropriate sanctions imposed wherever violations are established.

The point is not that members of the ruling party should be singled out for punishment. Rather, the police must demonstrate that the law applies equally to everyone, regardless of party affiliation, political connections or proximity to those in power. If the police can invite and detain an opposition aspirant over alleged public display of a firearm, they must also be courageous to move against any member of the ruling party whose action or utterance constitutes a threat to public peace or promotes violence. Selective enforcement of the law undermines the credibility of the security agencies and reinforces the dangerous perception that some politicians are above the law. Such a perception is particularly damaging in an election season, when citizens need assurance that they can participate in political activities without fear of violence or intimidation.

Political leaders must also understand that threats are not a substitute for performance. Those who believe they have delivered on their electoral promises should have the confidence to submit themselves to the judgment of voters. In a democracy, the electorate has the ultimate right to either retain or remove elected officials through the ballot box. No politician has a legitimate claim to an extended period in office outside that process.

Consequently, all the political parties should publicly condemn inflammatory rhetoric, discourage mobilisation of thugs and ensure that their aspirants and supporters conduct themselves within the law.

Party leadership must not wait for violence to occur before distancing itself from statements or actions capable of provoking it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also has an important role to play in promoting peaceful campaigns. The commission must work with security agencies to enforce the applicable electoral laws. The police, meanwhile, must monitor political gatherings, investigate threats promptly and take preventive actions where credible evidence suggests that public safety is at risk.

Nigeria cannot afford another election cycle in which fear determines who campaigns, who votes and whose mandate is respected. Electoral violence does not merely injure individuals; it weakens democratic institutions, discourages participation and diminishes the legitimacy of elected governments.

The 2027 general election must, therefore, be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Political parties must compete on the strength of their programmes, records and capacity to address the needs of Nigerians, not through intimidation or display of force. The police deserve commendation for acting on the Warkal’s incident. But commendation alone is insufficient. The authorities must sustain the effort and apply the law without fear or favour.

The message must be unmistakable: no political ambition is worth a human life, and no political office is worth sacrificing Nigeria’s democracy. Anyone who seeks the people’s mandate must first demonstrate respect for the people, their rights and the laws of the land.

GUARDIAN Newspapers.