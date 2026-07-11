Senate

By Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill seeking to establish an independent agency to recover, preserve, manage and dispose of assets linked to unlawful activities, in a move lawmakers said would strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework and improve accountability in the management of recovered properties.

The upper chamber also passed the Legal Practitioners Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, after considering and adopting the reports of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The two bills, the Legal Practitioners Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 965) and the Proceeds of Crime Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 343), scaled third reading during Thursday’s plenary after lawmakers considered the committee’s recommendations.

Presenting the reports, chairman of the committee, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, said the Proceeds of Crime Act (Amendment) Bill seeks to address longstanding concerns over the management of assets recovered from criminal activities by creating a dedicated agency to oversee the process.

He explained that the proposed proceeds of crime recovery and management agency would be responsible for recovering, preserving and disposing of properties reasonably suspected to have been derived from unlawful activities.

According to him, the legislation filled a critical institutional gap in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture.

He said, “The bill addresses a genuine and long-standing gap in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture.

“Its objectives are laudable, its need is urgent, and the committee is satisfied that, with the amendments recommended in this report, it will serve the public interest well.”

Speaking on the Legal Practitioners Bill, the chairman said it seeks to repeal the existing Legal Practitioners Act, Cap. L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and replace it with a modern legal framework to strengthen the regulation of the legal profession.

According to him, the proposed legislation aimed to enhance standards within the legal profession and ensure a regulatory framework that reflects current realities.

He said, “The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters recommends that the Senate do consider and pass the bill for an Act to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act Cap. L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and enact the Legal Practitioners Act, 2025, to provide for the regulation of the legal profession in Nigeria and for related matters, subject to the observations, findings and amendments set out in this report.”

Adegbonmire noted that the committee subjected the bill to extensive scrutiny because of its significance to the country’s justice system.

“The legal profession is the guardian of the rule of law and the primary instrument through which Nigerians access justice.

“The framework that governs it must be constitutionally sound, proportionate and worthy of the confidence of both the profession and the public itself,” he stated.

Following consideration of the reports, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole, adopted the recommendations clause-by-clause and passed both bills through a voice vote.

Speaking after the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Act (Amendment) Bill, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the new agency would ensure that recovered assets were managed transparently and in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Now we have an agency that will manage those properties for the benefit of Nigerians. I also thank my colleagues for rising to the occasion and seeing the need to conclude this,” he said.

The passage of the bill comes amid recurring concerns over the custody, maintenance and disposal of assets recovered by anti-graft agencies, with stakeholders repeatedly calling for a centralised and transparent framework to prevent abuse, duplication of responsibilities and the deterioration of recovered properties.

Both bills will now be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being forwarded to the President for assent.

Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The PUNCH journalist, Adebayo, has over 20 years of experience covering politics, health, metro, entertainment and properties

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