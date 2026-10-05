Cheikh Hamidou Kane

High-ranking official and former minister, Cheikh Hamidou Kane passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2026, in Dakar.

Born on April 2, 1928, in Matam, he leaves behind a major literary work and a long career in service to the State.

He notably served as governor of Thiès in 1961, High Commissioner General for Planning in 1962, Minister of Industrial Development and Crafts in 1978, then Minister of Planning and Cooperation from 1981 to 1988.

He also held international responsibilities at UNICEF and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

His first novel, *Ambiguous Adventure*, published in 1961, received the Grand Prize for Black African Literature in 1962 and became a classic of African literature. More than thirty years later, he published his second novel, *The Guardians of the Temple*, in 1995.

Our condolences to his family and loved ones.

Sheikh Hamidou Kane

Senegalese author

Also known as: Cheikh Hamidou Kane

Britannica Editors

Sheikh Hamidou Kane (born April 3, 1928, Matam, River Region, Senegal) is a Senegalese writer best known for his autobiographical novel L’Aventure ambiguë (1961; Ambiguous Adventure), which won the Grand Prix Littéraire d’Afrique Noire in 1962.

Kane received a traditional Muslim education as a youth before leaving Senegal for Paris to study law at the Sorbonne. He received degrees in law and philosophy from the École Nationale de la France d’Outre-Mer. After his return to his homeland in 1959, he served as commissioner of planning in the government, governor of the region of Thiès and minister of planning and cooperation. He was also an official of UNICEF in Lagos, Nigeria, and in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The theme of L’Aventure ambiguë involves a young man caught between the traditional Islāmic faith of his ancestors and the soulless and materialistic Western culture to which he has become acculturated. What gives the work strength and individuality is the clarity with which Kane poses the conflicting values: the old school based upon the Qurʿān against the new French school based upon science; the hero’s Qurʿānic master against a French rationalist; and the hero himself against a madman who spurns Western culture.

Quick Facts

Sheikh also spelled: Cheikh

Born: April 3, 1928, Matam, River Region, Senegal (age 98)

Notable Works: “Ambiguous Adventure”

Kane was admired in France for his mastery of his adopted language.

Britannica Editors