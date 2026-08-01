Kogi State Polytechnic

By Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

No fewer than 60 lecturers across Nigerian universities and polytechnics have been suspended, dismissed, had their appointments terminated or been prosecuted over allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of sexual misconduct in the last five years.

An analysis of disciplinary actions publicly announced by tertiary institutions between 2021 and July 2026 shows that while universities and polytechnics have maintained zero-tolerance policies against sexual misconduct, reports of lecturers demanding sex from students have continued to emerge across the country.

The latest incidents occurred on July 27, 2026, when Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, announced the suspension of a practical biology technologist in its Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Cornelius Eze, over allegations of serious sexual misconduct after a complaint was lodged with the institution on July 14.

A week earlier, on July 18, Kogi State Polytechnic terminated the appointment of a lecturer, Mukhtar Muhammed, over allegations that he sexually molested a student.

The institution said the decision was part of efforts to maintain discipline and protect students from abuse.

The latest action was not the first by the institution.

In December 2025, the polytechnic also terminated the appointment of a lecturer, Abutu Thompson, after he was allegedly found guilty of sexually harassing and victimising a female student in the Department of Computer Science.

Similarly, in May 2024, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, was investigated after he was allegedly caught attempting to sexually harass a female student through repeated inappropriate messages.

The crackdown intensified in 2024 and 2025.

In April 2024, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, suspended a lecturer, Mfonobong Udoudom, indefinitely after a viral video allegedly showed him sexually harassing a female student.

Also, in April 2025, the Governing Council of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology dismissed three lecturers over allegations of sexual harassment following disciplinary proceedings.

Barely 10 days later, the Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, dismissed a senior lecturer, Dr. Usman Aliyu, after finding him guilty of sexually harassing a married postgraduate student who had accused him of demanding sexual favours and threatening her academic progress.

The list grew further in July 2025 when the Lagos State University dismissed two lecturers after its Governing Council reportedly found them guilty of offences, including sexual harassment, inhumane treatment of students and financial misconduct.

The latest sanctions are only a fraction of the disciplinary measures taken by tertiary institutions over the past five years.

In February 2021, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, suspended a lecturer in the Department of Archaeology and Tourism, Dr Chigozie Odum, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Four months later, the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, suspended a lecturer in its Department of Media and Theatre Arts over similar allegations, while the University of Lagos dismissed two lecturers in June 2021 for sexual misconduct.

The University of Port Harcourt also dismissed a lecturer in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature in August 2021 over sexual misconduct.

Similarly, in June 2021, the Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, Prof. Nse Essien, disclosed that the institution had sacked about 14 lecturers for engaging in the sexual molestation and abuse of female students.

In October 2021, the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, dismissed two lecturers from its Departments of Nutrition/Dietetics and General Studies over sexual misconduct.

Also in 2021, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education dismissed a lecturer in its Department of Sociology for impregnating a female student, while Kwara State University, Malete, sacked a lecturer in December for sexually harassing a student in the Department of Pure and Applied Sciences.

The sanctions continued in 2022.

In January of that year, Elechi Amadi Polytechnic in Rivers State dismissed a lecturer over allegations of sexually harassing a female student.

Three months later, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving a professor in its Department of Linguistics and African Studies, bringing to two the number of professors at the institution who had faced similar allegations within a few years.

In June 2022, the then Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Raheed Na’allah, announced the dismissal of two professors over sexual misconduct, describing the decision as part of efforts to uphold the university’s ethical standards.

The year 2023 recorded another wave of disciplinary actions.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission arraigned a lecturer at Tai Solarin University of Education, Dr Balogun Olaniran, over allegations that he demanded sexual gratification from a female student to alter her examination results.

In May of the same year, Ambrose Alli University dismissed a lecturer over allegations of sexual harassment after its Staff Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of misconduct.

According to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, the lecturer admitted making advances to the student and even visited her church to seek forgiveness.

In July 2023, Na’allah disclosed that the University of Abuja had dismissed two additional lecturers over allegations of sexual harassment.

Saturday PUNCH also learnt that in August 2023, the University of Calabar suspended its then Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, over allegations of sexual harassment.

The case later became one of the country’s most prominent campus sexual harassment cases after criminal proceedings were initiated against him.

Barely a month later, the University of Lagos suspended a lecturer, Kadri Babalola, over allegations that he raped a 21-year-old student.

Similarly, the Federal College of Forestry in Plateau State suspended four lecturers in October 2023 over allegations of sexually harassing female students.

The recurring cases have reinforced concerns that sexual harassment remains entrenched within Nigeria’s tertiary education system despite repeated disciplinary actions by institutions.

A 2018 survey by the World Bank Group found that about 70 per cent of female graduates from tertiary institutions in Nigeria experienced one form of sexual harassment during their academic journey.

The report identified lecturers and fellow students as the major perpetrators, while many victims said they failed to report incidents because of fear of victimisation, intimidation, academic repercussions and lack of confidence in existing reporting systems.

The issue has again come under public scrutiny following recent developments involving students who accused lecturers of misconduct.

A student of the University of Lagos recently approached the court after accusing a lecturer of sexual harassment, a development that has reignited conversations about access to justice for survivors and the responsibility of institutions to protect complainants from retaliation.

The renewed public attention comes amid fresh legislative efforts to strengthen the country’s legal response to sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

In 2025, lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced a bill seeking stiffer punishment for lecturers found guilty of sexually harassing students.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen existing legal provisions by prescribing tougher penalties for offenders while compelling tertiary institutions to establish transparent reporting and investigative procedures.

The move followed years of advocacy after the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prohibition Bill, which had generated widespread public support, failed to become law despite receiving legislative approval in previous assemblies.

Education rights advocates have maintained that while universities have become more willing to dismiss offending lecturers, criminal prosecution remains uncommon, allowing many perpetrators to escape with only administrative sanctions.

Speaking on the issue, the Director of Programmes at Reform Education Nigeria, Ayodamola Oluwatoyin, urged President Bola Tinubu to assent to the proposed legislation.

“The President signing the bill will be a game-changer. We need to make schools safe for our students. The most unfortunate part of the issue is that some of these students, even when harassed, are scared to come out in the open for fear of victimisation and other issues,” Oluwatoyin said.

Similarly, the former Programme Manager, Gender Justice at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Nafisa Atiku-Adejuwon, called on tertiary institutions to adopt survivor-centred reporting systems that encourage victims to speak out without fear.

“The response system has to be survivor-centred and holistic; mental and physical health concerns must be taken seriously. The response system shouldn’t be created to make the university look good; it should be to take care of the survivors,” she said.

She added that universities must build trust with students by guaranteeing confidentiality, protecting complainants from retaliation and ensuring that allegations are investigated promptly and transparently.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with four years of experience covering Nigeria’s vast education sector as well as related areas such as politics, health, security, and labour. She blends rigorous reporting with digital storytelling to bring clarity and insight to complex issues affecting learners, educators, and policymakers. Deborah was a nominee for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize in Journalism, recognising her impactful reporting and contributions to Nigerian media. Her work reflects strong newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism. In addition to her reporting, she is fluent in multiple languages and serves as a contributing member of The Punch editorial board.

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