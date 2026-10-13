Idris says Tinubu’s reforms yielding results despite high living costs

Lists falling inflation, $55bn reserves, student loans as key achievements

•Science minister defends reforms, seeks president’s re-election

Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday mounted a fresh campaign to win the North over for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, assuring the region that it had nothing to fear from another four years of the administration and insisting that it stood to benefit even more if the president secured a second term in 2027.

With the battle for 2027 gathering momentum, Shettima urged northern political leaders and citizens to close ranks behind Tinubu, arguing that the region had already benefited from the administration’s appointments, agricultural interventions and infrastructure projects.

The vice president spoke at the State House, Abuja, when he received a delegation of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a northern-based political group campaigning for Tinubu’s re-election, urging the region not to view another Tinubu presidency with apprehension but as an opportunity to consolidate the gains he said the region had recorded under the administration.

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, yesterday said Nigeria’s economic reforms under Tinubu were beginning to produce measurable results, citing declining inflation, rising foreign exchange reserves, improved oil production and increased investment in infrastructure and social programmes.

In the same vein, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh (SAN) has defended Tinubu’s quest for a second term in office, maintaining that the president deserves to stay for another four years in Aso Rock to complete his ‘bold’ economic reforms. FollowPolitics

Shettima urged political leaders and citizens across the region to unite behind the administration, arguing that the North had benefited from its policies, appointments and development projects and stood to gain more if Tinubu secured another term.

According to him, the administration’s commitment to the region’s development and the welfare of its people should encourage northern stakeholders to support its continuation beyond 2027.

“Let’s unite as a people and work for the development of our region and the progress of our people through the re-election of this administration. We are benefiting and we stand to benefit more from this government in many ways,” the vice president said.

He cited the Bank of Agriculture’s disbursement of N450 billion to 700,000 smallholder farmers across the country, saying about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries were from the North.

“The Bank of Agriculture has disbursed N450 billion to 700,000 smallholder farmers in Nigeria and about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are from the North,” he said.

Shettima also pointed to major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the administration, assuring the delegation that Tinubu remained committed to the region.

“The present administration is working towards completing landmark and groundbreaking projects in parts of the country. I can assure you that the president loves the North and the president will work for the North,” he said.

The vice president thanked the organisation for its support for Tinubu and urged its members to intensify mobilisation across wards, communities and local government areas in the region ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Earlier, the Director General of Arewa for Asiwaju and former Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, said the group would sustain its mobilisation efforts until Tinubu was re-elected.

Badaru disclosed that the organisation planned to engage religious leaders, including Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as other prominent Nigerians, to drum up support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

“On discussions with the high profile, we have gone far. We have met them several times and the BoT is meeting them again to consolidate our gains and to tell them why there is a need to support this ticket,” he said.

He added that the group was also working with the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), while concentrating on grassroots mobilisation to complement the council’s broader activities.

Also speaking, Chairman of the organisation’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the group, which supported Tinubu’s election in 2023, was determined to repeat the feat in 2027.

Shekarau said the organisation had been engaging northern governors and other stakeholders to compare notes and identify areas of collaboration towards securing the president’s re-election.

He disclosed that the group had concluded plans to establish a fully fledged secretariat to coordinate its activities, with offices for directors and state coordinators who would collate reports, analyse developments and issue directives to members.

The former governor also formally invited Shettima to inaugurate the organisation’s office complex on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Among those present at the meeting were former Plateau State governors Joshua Dariye and Simon Lalong; former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame; former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema; former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda; the President’s Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa.

Idris Lists Tinubu’s Achievements, Says Reforms Yielding Results

Also yesterday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Nigeria’s economic reforms under Tinubu were beginning to produce measurable results, citing declining inflation, rising foreign exchange reserves, improved oil production and increased investment in infrastructure and social programmes.

However, Idris acknowledged that many Nigerian households continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures, stressing that the federal government’s priority is to ensure that improvements in the country’s economic indicators translate into more affordable essential goods and services, increased purchasing power and better living conditions.

Also, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Udeh (SAN) has defended Tinubu’s quest for a second term in office, maintaining that the president deserves to stay for another four years in Aso Rock to complete his ‘bold’ economic reforms.

Idris spoke during a media chat with senior editors at Radio House, Abuja, where he outlined the administration’s economic performance, security interventions, social investments and implementation of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He maintained that the government’s economic reforms were strengthening the country’s fundamentals and restoring investor confidence, while conceding that more work was required to ensure that the benefits reached households across the country.

“Our task now is to ensure that this clear macroeconomic recovery is felt even more widely in the lives and households of Nigerians,” the minister said.

He identified food prices, market transactions, transport and household spending as areas where citizens needed to experience tangible improvements.

The minister recalled that the economy is projected to grow above 4 per cent, saying the nation’s economy was on course to grow by more than 4 per cent in 2026, while the country’s external position and foreign exchange market had improved.

He reiterated that Nigeria recorded a current account surplus of $12 billion in the first half of 2026, compared with $8.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, stressing that inflation declined from approximately 27 per cent in January 2025 to around 15 per cent at the time of the briefing.

He described the development as an encouraging sign for household budgets but said the government’s ultimate objective remained to bring inflation into single digits.

According to him, external reserves exceeded $54 billion in September, representing their highest level in almost two decades, adding that the foreign exchange market had stabilised sufficiently to enable businesses and investors to make longer-term plans with greater confidence.

He explained that recent economic reporting has also documented the increase in Nigeria’s external reserves. Recent reports indicate that reserves stood at approximately $55.07 billion on October 8, citing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data.

The World Bank, meanwhile, projected average annual economic growth of 4.4 per cent through 2028, subject to continued reforms and improvements in public service delivery. The minister further disclosed that Nigeria earned more than $6 billion from non-oil exports in 2025, describing the figure as the highest in the country’s history.

He said the earnings supported businesses and entrepreneurs across agriculture, mining, petrochemicals, manufacturing, processing, transportation and logistics.

Idris argued that the combination of stronger external reserves, increased non-oil exports, improved oil production and a more stable foreign exchange market was creating opportunities for domestic investment and economic diversification.

Nevertheless, he emphasised that improved macroeconomic indicators must be accompanied by practical benefits for Nigerians, particularly those struggling with food, transportation, energy and other household expenses.

The minister identified infrastructure development as one of the principal channels through which the administration intends to translate economic recovery into employment and increased economic activity.

He explained that road construction projects generate income for contractors, suppliers, engineers, artisans, transport operators and food vendors, while completed roads improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and increase access to markets.

According to Idris, the administration’s four legacy projects collectively cover approximately 3,000 kilometres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. He said the projects formed part of a wider portfolio of road, rail, port, electricity, healthcare and education investments being implemented across the country.

The minister also highlighted the recently approved highway project valued at approximately N1.5 trillion in Niger State, describing it as an investment expected to improve connectivity along an important agricultural and commercial corridor. He maintained that the projects were intended not only to improve transportation but also to stimulate economic activity in communities along their routes.

The expected benefits, he said, include faster transportation of goods, improved access to commercial centres, increased business opportunities and stronger links between rural producers and urban markets.

Speaking on food security in the country, the minister said Tinubu places food security at the centre of national economic policy, with government interventions focused on increasing domestic agricultural production and improving farmers’ incomes.

He listed mechanisation, improved access to agricultural inputs, irrigation development and agricultural financing among the measures being pursued to strengthen the sector.

According to the minister, these interventions are designed to increase food supplies, improve productivity and make food more affordable for Nigerian households. He argued that higher agricultural output would also strengthen rural economies by supporting farmers, processors, transporters and other businesses involved in the food supply chain.

The minister’s remarks come as the administration faces pressure to demonstrate that economic stabilisation is producing meaningful improvements in the affordability of basic commodities.

Although Idris described falling inflation as encouraging, he acknowledged that the government still needed to ensure that the improvement was reflected in the daily experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

The minister also outlined investments in healthcare and education, describing them as central to the administration’s efforts to improve living standards and expand access to essential services.

He disclosed that the federal government had recently commissioned two additional cancer treatment centres, bringing the number commissioned under the initiative to five following the earlier commissioning of three.

The administration, he said, was working towards making a total of 10 cancer treatment centres available to Nigerians.

Idris added that the government was also pursuing the revitalisation of primary healthcare facilities to expand access to medical services and strengthen the national health system.

On education, he said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) had supported more than 1.6 million students, with over N192 billion paid in institutional fees and approximately N180 billion provided as upkeep allowances.

The programme, according to the minister, is intended to reduce the financial burden of tertiary education on students, parents and guardians. Idris said the intervention was part of the government’s broader social investment programme, which seeks to reduce financial barriers to education and support access to higher learning.

He also highlighted the Three Million Technical Talent programme, which aims to expand young Nigerians’ access to digital skills in software development, data science, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

The minister said investment in technical training, innovation and digital capabilities was intended to prepare young people for employment opportunities while supporting the country’s wider economic diversification objectives.

He added that renewed attention to domestic refining, solid minerals, industrial production and innovation was expected to support sustainable employment and reduce dependence on traditional sources of foreign exchange.

Idris said the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicle Initiative had attracted approximately $2.5 billion in private investment, alongside about N250 billion in government funding and commitments.

He disclosed that more than 120,000 vehicles had been converted under the initiative, while the country had established more than 400 certified conversion centres. According to him, Nigeria also had more than 90 refuelling stations, with approximately 180 additional stations under development.

Idris said the growing network of conversion centres and refuelling infrastructure was generating business opportunities and employment in host communities.

He also linked the programme to the administration’s wider response to rising energy costs, arguing that affordable alternatives and stronger domestic production could contribute to easing pressure on households and businesses.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government had issued a N758 billion bond to settle pension arrears dating back as far as 2007, with almost one million pensioners expected to benefit.

He described the intervention as part of the administration’s effort to address inherited financial obligations and improve the welfare of retired workers.

Idris also announced that the government had issued N1.2 trillion in bonds to settle inherited debts owed to electricity generation and gas companies. He said clearing these obligations would help lay the foundation for new investments in the power sector, where outstanding payments and financing constraints have remained significant concerns.

The minister further disclosed that the National Social Register was directing support to more than 10 million households, while the Consumer Credit Corporation was helping working Nigerians spread the cost of essential purchases.

On national security, Idris said the protection of lives and property remained the first responsibility of the government and a central priority He said the federal government had strengthened the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces, intelligence services and other security agencies through improved coordination, equipment, logistics and support for personnel deployed to the frontlines.

According to the minister, security operations across several theatres had recorded successes against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups. He said terrorist commanders and criminal kingpins had been neutralised, insurgent networks disrupted, hostages rescued and criminal enclaves dismantled.

Idris also highlighted operations in the Niger Delta targeting crude oil theft, illegal refining and pipeline vandalism, saying the measures had contributed to improved oil production and the protection of national revenue.

He said the government was encouraged by efforts to restore access to communities and economic activities in areas affected by insecurity.

Addressing fuel prices, the minister acknowledged that rising energy costs were placing pressure on households, businesses and the wider economy. He said governments across the world were adopting different measures to protect their economies and cushion the effects of higher energy costs on citizens.

Idris maintained that Tinubu remained committed to the economic reforms introduced by his administration while recognising the need to protect public welfare.

According to him, the government’s approach includes expanding affordable energy alternatives, strengthening domestic production and creating conditions for sustainable reductions in the cost of living.

Science Minister: President Deserves Second Term

Meanwhile, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Udeh, has defended Tinubu’s quest for a second term in office, maintaining that the president deserves to stay for another four years to complete his economic reforms.

Udeh, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, while appearing on Arise News Prime Time, insisted that Tinubu has the capability to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

He backed the position that the presidency remains in the southern part of the country till 203, in line with power rotation arrangement.

Alluding to the challenges that Tinubu is getting from fellow southerners who are flying the presidential banners of opposition parties, the minister said that the South-west should retain it given that he is from that zone.

Udeh acknowledged that the South-east region has not produced Nigeria’s elected president but stated that he believed that it would eventually happen at a time in the future. However, he added that winning the presidency would ultimately depend on engagements across Nigeria’s regions, and winning votes from across Nigeria.

When asked what argument the ruling APC was advancing for Tinubu’s re-election, Udeh said the president, who is still in his first term, had initiated reforms that were beginning to produce positive results.

“Well, (the argument) is that Mr. President is in his first term, and has started reforms that are beginning to make a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians. It is not yet fully realised, but you can even tell that we are no longer as bad as we were in 2023, 2024,” he added.

To buttress his argument the minister cited statistics on Nigeria’s economic growth, saying the country has moved from about 2 per cent growth in 2023 to about 4 per cent presently. He also argued that increased revenue available to sub-national governments was creating opportunities for states and local governments to undertake development projects.

Referencing Enugu State, Udeh stated that developments recorded in the Coal City State so far in infrastructure and transportation have been unprecedented.

On the argument that the economic growth that the government is pointing to had not necessarily translated into improved living standards for ordinary Nigerians, Udeh acknowledged that inflation and hardship were yet to abate.

“We know that there’s inflation. We know that there’s still hardship. But we also know that Nigeria has been put on the track for development, to come out from economic hardship,” the minister said.

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