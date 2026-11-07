As Sokoto prepares for the 2027 governorship election, the battle for the seat of the Caliphate is shaping up as a fierce contest between the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition African Democratic Congress, writes Onuminya Innocent

Although 19 candidates are contesting the governorship election in Sokoto State, the contest has effectively narrowed to a fierce two-horse race between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Both parties boast formidable structures, influential leaders, deep grassroots networks and loyal followership across the state’s 23 local government areas. The stage is therefore set for one of the most keenly contested, emotionally charged and consequential governorship elections in the political history of Sokoto State.

Sokoto is not just another state. It is the seat of the Caliphate, a centre of Islamic scholarship, tradition and moral authority. It is also a state where politics is deeply personal, loyalty is generational, and a single political figure can shape the destiny of an entire election. The 2027 contest is, therefore, not merely about parties and manifestos. It is about structures, personalities, legacies, grievances and the future direction of the state.

As campaigns gather momentum, two dominant narratives are emerging. On one side is the APC, armed with the power of incumbency, the machinery of government and the towering influence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. On the other side is the ADC, buoyed by a resurgent opposition, the unifying influence of Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the growing appeal of its governorship candidate, Muhammad Manir Dan’iya.

The APC Political Advantages

As the party in power, the APC enjoys the enormous advantage of incumbency. It controls the state executive council, comprising about 26 commissioners, all 23 local government chairmen, and a vast network of political appointees, special advisers, senior special assistants and grassroots mobilisers spread across the state.

This structure gives the ruling party an unmatched presence in every ward, polling unit and community. From the state capital to the remotest villages in Isa, Sabon Birni, Gada and Tureta, the APC has foot soldiers who can mobilise, sensitise and deliver votes on election day.

The party also enjoys the backing of the federal government and possesses the financial muscle required to prosecute a statewide campaign. In Nigerian politics, where logistics, mobilisation and visibility matter, this financial strength cannot be underestimated.

Beyond money and structure, the APC controls the levers of governance. It can point to projects, appointments and interventions as evidence of performance. It can also deploy the goodwill that comes with being in government, a factor that often influences undecided voters, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders who prefer to align with power.

Also, at the heart of the APC’s strength is the Wamakko factor. Senator Wamakko remains the biggest name in Sokoto politics. His residence at Gawon Nama attracts mammoth crowds like Mecca whenever he is around, and many describe him as the political demagogue of Sokoto politics.

Wamakko is not just a politician; he is an institution. For over two decades, he has dominated Sokoto politics through a rare combination of generosity, accessibility, grassroots connections and strategic political intelligence. His doors are open to the high and the low, the rich and the poor, the young and the old. His legendary love for the Talakawa and Almajiris has endeared him to a massive support base across the state, cutting across age, class and geography. To many ordinary people, Wamakko is not just a leader; he is a benefactor, a father figure and a source of hope.

In Sokoto, elections are often won not only on policy but also on trust, affection and personal loyalty. Wamakko commands all three in abundance. His political machine, built over years of careful cultivation, remains intact and active. His loyalists occupy key positions in government, the party and communities. His endorsement carries enormous weight, while his presence at a campaign rally can transform the mood of an entire town.

Equally, Governor Ahmed Aliyu, though from the same senatorial district as Wamakko, has also built his own political base through his appointees and loyalists across the state. Since assuming office, he has gradually developed a network of supporters whose political relevance is tied to his administration.

His supporters argue that his administration has made efforts to address infrastructure, education and security challenges, and believe his performance will speak for the party in 2027.

Other APC heavyweights include Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, the Jarman Sokoto, who commands supporters across all 23 local government areas. Kwabo is a veteran politician with deep roots and a large following, particularly among the business and political elite.

However, some APC members are apprehensive about the manner in which he was sidelined in party affairs and his close relationship with the ADC governorship candidate, whom many describe as his adopted son. This relationship has become a subject of quiet discussion within the APC, with some fearing that it could affect the party’s cohesion at a critical moment.

Isah Saddiq Achida, former APC State Chairman and now the party’s North-West Zonal Secretary, holds sway in Wurno and Rabah local government areas, while Deputy Governor Muhammad Idris Gobir, a grassroots politician with a history of winning local elections, adds further strength to the ruling party.

Together, these figures give the APC a broad and diverse leadership base, combining experience, youth, grassroots appeal and elite influence.

The APC’S Weaknesses

Despite the strengths highlighted above, the APC faces serious challenges that could undermine its chances. Many residents believe that, despite the huge monthly allocations from the Federation Account, the government has not done enough to alleviate poverty in the state. Sokoto remains one of the states with high poverty indices, while the hardship confronting ordinary people, including rising food prices, unemployment and insecurity in some areas, has created widespread frustration.

For many voters, the question is simple: If so much money comes into the state, why is life still so hard? This perception, whether fair or not, is a potent weapon in the hands of the opposition.

The Tinubu factor is also a major concern. Anti-Tinubu sentiments are openly expressed by many voters in the state, and analysts warn that this could affect the outcome of the governorship election. In some communities, the chant of “Tinubu must go” has become a common refrain, reflecting dissatisfaction with the economic policies of the federal government.

Although governorship and presidential elections are different, voters often link the two. The APC in Sokoto will have to work hard to separate the state contest from national discontent and convince voters that a vote for the APC in Sokoto is not necessarily an endorsement of hardship at the centre.

Internal grievances within the party, including feelings of marginalisation among some stakeholders, also pose a threat. If not properly managed, such grievances could lead to silent sabotage, defections or voter apathy among disgruntled members.

The ADC: From PDP Crisis to Formidable Opposition

The ADC, on the other hand, draws much of its strength from former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who left after the party was engulfed in crisis. What began as a fallout from internal PDP wrangling has grown into a formidable political movement. The ADC has absorbed experienced politicians, former office holders, grassroots mobilisers and aggrieved PDP members who felt sidelined or cheated in the old party.

This influx has given the ADC instant structure, experience and visibility. It is not starting from scratch; rather, it is building on the foundation of the PDP’s former dominance in Sokoto.

The party’s message of change, inclusion and a fresh start is resonating with many voters, particularly young people and those who feel left behind by the current administration.

At the centre of the ADC’s mobilisation is the Tambuwal factor. Senator Tambuwal, gentle yet highly influential, is widely credited with the maturity with which he managed pre-primary disagreements, a move that kept the party’s bigwigs together and earned him accolades.

Tambuwal is a different kind of politician from Wamakko. Where Wamakko is fiery and populist, Tambuwal is calm, calculated and diplomatic. His strength lies in his ability to build consensus, manage egos and keep a coalition together, a skill that proved invaluable in holding the ADC together during its formative stage.

Mutawallen Sokoto, as his supporters fondly call him, has political structures in all 23 local government areas. His home local government, Tambuwal, alone boasts a large chunk of votes, while his influence extends far beyond his immediate constituency.

As a former governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tambuwal brings national exposure, administrative experience and a reputation for tolerance and inclusivity. His supporters see him as a bridge-builder capable of uniting Sokoto across ethnic, sectional and political lines.

Similarly, the ADC governorship candidate, Muhammad Manir Dan’iya, is a grassroots mobiliser of repute. His supporters call him Wali Sokoto, a name that resonates across the state.

Dan’iya is known for his humility, accessibility and deep connection with ordinary people. He speaks the language of the streets, understands the pains of the common man and has built a loyal following through years of consistent engagement.

Some analysts attribute the PDP’s loss of Sokoto to the APC in 2023 to Dan’iya’s failure to secure the PDP ticket at the time. They argue that, had Dan’iya been the candidate, the outcome might have been different. Whether true or not, this narrative has strengthened his candidacy and given his supporters a sense of unfinished business.

His emergence as the ADC candidate has energised the opposition. Many see him as a candidate who can match the APC’s grassroots appeal and challenge the ruling party in its strongholds.

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, representing Sokoto South, is another strong pillar of the ADC. A native of Isa Local Government Area, he has performed well and maintains a strong connection with his constituents. His presence gives the ADC strength in the southern senatorial district, a zone that is crucial to winning the state.

Also, the Atiku factor looms large. Many voters in the state are aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose name resonates in every nook and cranny of Sokoto. Though not an indigene of the state, his influence is expected to shape the outcome of the 2027 election.

Atiku’s message of subsidy return, economic recovery, restructuring and national unity appeals to many voters in the North-West. His long-standing relationship with Sokoto politicians and his popularity among young people and the business community make him a powerful external influencer in the state’s politics.

ADC’S Challenges, Weaknesses

Despite its growing momentum, the ADC is constrained by inadequate funds to prosecute the election and the absence of the power of incumbency. Running a statewide campaign in Sokoto requires huge resources for logistics, media, mobilisation and polling-day operations. The APC, with access to state resources and federal backing, has a clear advantage in this regard.

The ADC must also contend with the reality that incumbents in Nigeria rarely lose easily. The ruling party’s control of local government structures, its network of appointees and its ability to influence the political environment give it an edge that the opposition must work extra hard to overcome. There is also the challenge of internal unity. Having brought together politicians from different backgrounds and with different ambitions, the ADC must ensure that personal interests do not derail its collective goal.

What Will Decide Sokoto 2027?

As campaigns gather momentum, Sokoto is set for a defining political battle. The outcome will likely be decided by a combination of factors. These include voter turnout in key local government areas, each party’s ability to manage internal grievances, the influence of Wamakko and Tambuwal, the impact of national politics on local voting, and the mood of ordinary voters grappling with poverty and hardship.

In the end, the party that best connects with the people, manages its structures and convinces Sokoto voters that it can deliver a better future will carry the day.

For now, what is clear is that Sokoto 2027 will not be a walkover for anyone. It will be a contest of giants, a test of legacies and a defining moment for the Seat of the Caliphate.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD