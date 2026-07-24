By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

SOME residents living around the Benin Airport, where an Enugu Air aircraft skidded off the runway, said something fell off the plane.

They said they heard a loud bang and they rushed out, only to see a plane struggling to land or take off.

According to Michael Udoh, “I heard a loud noise. I thank God nobody died. I thought something fell from the sky. I came out to see an airplane on the ground.”

Another eyewitness, Moses Idowu, said they saw the plane before it landed and veered off.

“We were in our store. We saw the plane coming down and then went up. It appears the engine failed and the plane came down again.

“The rain was falling. It was something that fell from the plane,” he narrated

It was gathered that injured passengers were taken to a private hospital.

The crash

An Enugu State-owned carrier, Enugu Air, aircraft suffered a runway incident after landing at the Benin Airport today.

In a statement, Enugu Air said: “Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway excursion after landing today.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties.” Read the full story HERE.

Vanguard News