By Dominic Wabwireh

with AFP

A bitter cold snap is sweeping across South Africa, bringing heavy snow, freezing temperatures and strong winds to several provinces. Snow has covered high-lying areas while forecasters warn of more wintry weather and rough seas along the coast.

Snow has fallen across high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, while mountain peaks in the Western Cape have also turned white.

The snowfall has created striking winter scenes across the country, with snow-covered landscapes contrasting with the milder conditions South Africa typically experiences during winter.

Further snowfall remains possible, particularly over mountainous areas as the cold system continues to move across the country.

Cold and wet conditions spread

The South African Weather Service has warned of wet, very cold and windy conditions across several regions.

The southern Free State, Northern Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga are among the areas experiencing the cold spell, while similar conditions are affecting the interior of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Strong winds and persistent wet weather are adding to the difficult conditions.

Gauteng faces rain and possible snow

Gauteng is experiencing cloudy, cold to very cold conditions, with scattered showers and rain.

Snow is also possible over the province’s western high ground, according to the weather service.

The combination of freezing temperatures, rain and strong winds could make travel and outdoor activities difficult in affected areas.

Rough seas along the coast

The cold weather is also being accompanied by rough seas along parts of South Africa’s coastline.

Authorities are urging members of the public and farmers to take precautions as the wintry conditions continue.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to prepare for the cold, wet and windy weather, while motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in areas affected by snow and poor visibility.

Forecasters expect the cold snap to continue bringing wintry conditions to parts of the country, with further snowfall possible in elevated areas.

Africanews