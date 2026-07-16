The 2026 FIFA World Cup will conclude with a blockbuster final as Spain take on defending champions Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

The two football powerhouses have emerged as the tournament’s standout teams and will now battle for the sport’s biggest prize after navigating contrasting paths to the final.

Spain became the first finalists after a composed 2-0 victory over France in Dallas, extending their unbeaten run in the knockout stages. Twenty-four hours later, Argentina booked their place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over England, moving within one victory of retaining the World Cup.

The final will also produce one of the tournament’s most captivating storylines as Lionel Messi comes up against Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the first time in a senior international match.

Their meeting has drawn global attention because of a famous photograph taken when Yamal was an infant. During a UNICEF charity calendar shoot organised by Diario Sport, Messi was photographed holding and bathing the future Spain star.

The image resurfaced during Euro 2024 after Yamal’s father shared it on social media and has since become one of football’s most iconic pictures.

Now, nearly two decades later, the pair will line up on opposite sides in a World Cup final.

Spain

Spain have been one of the tournament’s most consistent teams. After opening with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja responded by winning six consecutive matches.

They swept aside Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 before eliminating Portugal with a 1-0 victory in the last 16. Spain then edged Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals before producing one of their best performances of the tournament to defeat France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Remarkably, Spain have conceded just one goal throughout the competition.

Argentina

Argentina’s title defence has been far more dramatic.

Lionel Scaloni’s side cruised through the group stage with victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan before facing a series of demanding knockout ties.

They needed extra time to overcome Cape Verde in the round of 32, repeated the feat against Egypt in the last 16, and again required extra time to beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Argentina finally overcame England 2-1 in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria