In an era shaped by military rule, fierce newsroom rivalry and constant threats to press freedom, THISWEEK was more than a news magazine; it became a defining force in the evolution of Nigerian journalism. The publication distinguished itself through fearless reporting, editorial innovation and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. As it marks its 40th anniversary, media veterans have examined how the magazine, founded by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, reshaped journalism and built a legacy that continues to influence Nigeria’s media landscape. Sunday Ehigiator reports

Forty years ago, when a new weekly magazine – THISWEEK – was unveiled before an audience at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), its founders made what many considered an audacious declaration. They said their benchmark was not another Nigerian publication but the globally respected Time Magazine.

To many within the media establishment of the day, it sounded overly ambitious, perhaps even unrealistic. Nigeria already had established newspapers and magazines with loyal readerships and formidable editorial teams. Yet, the young journalists behind THISWEEK were convinced that Nigerian journalism could compete with the very best in the world.

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Four decades later, that declaration appears less like youthful bravado and more like a mission statement fulfilled.

The magazine itself would eventually evolve into THISDAY Newspapers. At the same time, its founder, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, would go on to establish ARISE News, creating one of Africa’s most influential media brands, and consistently redefining how journalism is produced, packaged and consumed.

As THISWEEK marked its 40th anniversary alongside Obaigbena’s 67th birthday, some of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists, editors, publishers and other public figures gathered in Lagos to celebrate not merely the anniversary of a publication, but the evolution of an institution that altered the trajectory of Nigerian journalism.

Their reflections offered more than nostalgic recollections. They provided a historical account of an era when journalism demanded courage; innovation, often came at great personal risk, and media organisations survived only through unwavering conviction.

A Vision Beyond the Ordinary

Every successful media organisation begins with an editorial vision. For THISWEEK, that vision was never simply about publishing another magazine. It sought to redefine standards.

From design to storytelling, from investigative reporting to editorial presentation, the publication challenged conventions at a time when Nigerian journalism was already vibrant but largely traditional in outlook.

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That willingness to be different became one of the recurring themes at the anniversary celebration.

Former Ogun State Governor and former Daily Times Editor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, summed up the journey most emotionally.

“We have come a long way together,” Osoba recalled. He remembered encouraging the young Obaigbena during his early years and expressed satisfaction that the younger journalist had surpassed expectations.

“I am happy I gave him all the encouragement because I was in Daily Times then. I supported him, and I am happy that he is bigger than me today. The prayer we always pray is that our younger ones should be bigger than us. I am happy to see you grow. You have done what so many media houses have not done, and I pray you keep growing bigger.”

For Osoba, the celebration represented something larger than individual achievement. It symbolised continuity among different generations of journalists committed to strengthening Nigerian media.

Betting on an Impossible Dream

Among the many stories shared during the celebration, perhaps none captured the uncertainty surrounding THISWEEK’s birth better than the recollections of Chief Lawson Omokhodion, former Chief Executive of Liberty Bank and former Business Editor of THISWEEK.

His decision to resign from the influential NEWSWATCH magazine to join a publication that had not yet established itself surprised many of his colleagues. NEWSWATCH was then one of Nigeria’s most respected magazines. Leaving such an institution for an untested venture required enormous confidence.

Omokhodion said his confidence came from one person: His friendship with Obaigbena dated back to their school days in the early 1970s. He further stated that over the years he had come to trust both his judgment and his ambition.

Despite colleagues’ concerns, he resigned because he believed in the vision behind THISWEEK. The decision immediately became one of the biggest talking points within Nigeria’s media community.

His name appeared simultaneously in NEWSWATCH as Business Editor and in the debut edition of THISWEEK as Business and Economy Editor. That unusual occurrence generated enormous curiosity.

Journalists wanted to know why an established editor had left one of the country’s leading publications for an unknown magazine. The answer, Omokhodion suggested, was simple. He believed the future belonged to bold ideas.

Journalism Under Military Rule.

The 1980s were not merely competitive years for journalism. They were dangerous years. Military governments exercised extensive control over public information, and investigative journalism often attracted harassment, intimidation, and arrests.

Within that atmosphere, publishing sensitive reports demanded more than editorial excellence. It demanded courage.

Omokhodion recounted how THISWEEK journalists frequently had to go into hiding after publishing explosive investigative stories. Whenever particularly sensitive editions went to press, reporters were secretly moved at night and lodged in hotels for their own safety.

The organisation reportedly maintained accommodation specifically to shield journalists whose investigations had attracted the attention of security agencies.

Those were not isolated incidents. Raids, interrogations and surveillance formed part of newsroom reality. Yet, according to Omokhodion, Obaigbena refused to compromise editorial independence.

He insisted that stories deserving publication would be published, regardless of pressure.

Comparing Obaigbena’s approach with Barack Obama’s famous campaign slogan, Omokhodion remarked that while Obama popularised “Yes, we can,” Obaigbena’s philosophy had always been, “Yes, we will.” For him, ideas were never merely discussed; they were executed.

When Competition Elevated Journalism

Veteran journalist and NEWSWATCH co-founder, Ray Ekpu, offered a fascinating perspective from what many considered THISWEEK’s fiercest competitor.

Rather than portraying the rivalry negatively, Ekpu described it as one of the healthiest periods in Nigerian journalism. Each week, NEWSWATCH and THISWEEK monitored each other’s editions.

Editors scrutinised headlines. Reporters studied exclusive stories. Design teams evaluated layouts. Every publication wanted to outperform the other. That relentless competition, according to Ekpu, raised professional standards across the industry.

Instead of lowering quality, rivalry inspired excellence. Newsrooms invested more heavily in investigations. Editors became more meticulous. Journalists pursued stronger exclusives. Readers ultimately benefited.

Ekpu observed that such healthy competition appears less visible today, especially as economic pressures have continued to reshape the newspaper industry. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that Obaigbena successfully transformed THISWEEK into THISDAY, creating one of Nigeria’s most recognisable newspaper brands.

He praised both the newspaper’s editorial quality and visual presentation. Several innovations introduced by Obaigbena later became industry standards. Among them was the relocation of opinion columns to the newspaper’s back page, a decision copied by numerous publications across Nigeria. Innovation, Ekpu suggested, had become Obaigbena’s defining characteristic.

Building Institutions, Not Just Publications

Media organisations often disappear when founders lose interest or economic conditions change. Few successfully reinvent themselves. THISWEEK did. Rather than ending with the decline of weekly magazine publishing, it evolved into THISDAY Newspapers in 1995.

According to THISDAY Managing Director, Eniola Bello, that transition reflected continuity rather than reinvention. The culture established within THISWEEK naturally flowed into the newspaper. Innovation remained central.

THISDAY introduced full-colour printing on a scale previously uncommon in Nigerian newspaper publishing.

It pioneered premium advertising concepts. Its distinctive editorial design differentiated it from competitors. The newspaper also expanded commercial opportunities through innovative page segmentation and advertising formats. Over time, those innovations influenced industry practices.

Today, many newspaper design conventions first popularised by THISDAY have become commonplace across Nigeria. Yet Bello argued that innovation did not stop with print.

Recognising changing audience behaviour, the organisation expanded into television broadcasting through ARISE NEWS before eventually embracing digital platforms and social media initiatives, including Lekeleke. The willingness to adapt has arguably become one of the organisation’s greatest strengths.

The Foundation Before THISDAY

For Lanre Idowu, one of THISWEEK’s founding editors, the anniversary held profound symbolic significance. Many younger journalists know THISDAY—fewer experienced THISWEEK. Yet, without the latter, the former would not exist.

Idowu recalled the excitement surrounding the publication’s launch at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs four decades ago. The declaration that THISWEEK considered Time magazine its closest competitor startled many within the industry. Some dismissed it. Others questioned whether such confidence bordered on arrogance.

The founders remained undeterred. Their ambition was not to imitate existing Nigerian publications. Their goal was to build a world-class magazine.

Looking back after 40 years, Idowu described THISWEEK as the foundation upon which THISDAY was eventually built.

“So long as THISDAY exists,” he observed, “the memory and legacy of THISWEEK will never be forgotten.”

Mentoring Generations

Great editors publish memorable stories. Exceptional editors produce outstanding journalists. And throughout the anniversary celebration, one recurring observation emerged repeatedly.

Obaigbena’s influence extends beyond publications. It resides within people. President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, noted that discussing contemporary Nigerian journalism without mentioning Obaigbena would leave history incomplete. According to him, countless journalists working across newspapers, television stations, digital platforms and corporate communications either trained directly under Obaigbena or benefited from newsroom systems he established.

The Guild, he said, regarded him not merely as one of its distinguished members but as an enduring media icon. Congratulating him on both milestones, Anaba praised his creativity, brilliance and commitment to excellence. More importantly, he highlighted Obaigbena’s role in mentoring generations of journalists who continue shaping public discourse across Nigeria.

For Anaba, institutional legacy is measured not simply by publications produced but by professionals developed. By that standard, Obaigbena’s contribution remains extraordinary.

Journalism in the Digital Age

The anniversary celebrations were not entirely retrospective. Speakers also reflected on journalism’s future.

Ray Ekpu expressed concern over the growing influence of social media, arguing that the distinction between verified information and personal opinion has become increasingly blurred.

He urged Nigerian newspapers to emulate respected international publications such as The New York Times by clearly separating factual reporting from commentary.

Such clarity, he argued, would strengthen public confidence at a time when misinformation spreads rapidly across digital platforms. His comments resonated within an industry confronting unprecedented disruption.

Traditional newspapers now compete not only with fellow publications but also with influencers, bloggers, citizen journalists and artificial intelligence.

In such an environment, credibility has become journalism’s greatest competitive advantage. Many attendees suggested that organisations capable of maintaining editorial standards while embracing technological innovation would remain relevant.

It is perhaps within that context that Obaigbena’s transition from print to television and digital media attracted renewed admiration.

The Legacy of Reinvention

Perhaps the defining lesson emerging from THISWEEK’s forty-year journey is that longevity alone does not create legacy; relevance does. Many publications founded during the same era have disappeared. Others survived but gradually lost influence.

THISWEEK chose a different path. It reinvented itself. It became THISDAY. It expanded into broadcasting through ARISE News. It embraced digital transformation. It continued investing in journalism even as media economics evolved dramatically.

Those qualities, attendees agreed, distinguish enduring media organisations from temporary successes.

Looking Ahead

Forty years after a group of ambitious journalists declared that Time magazine – not local competitors – represented their benchmark, Nigerian journalism occupies an entirely different landscape. Technology has transformed publishing. Audience behaviour has shifted.

News cycles have accelerated beyond imagination, but certain principles remain constant.

Editorial Independence. Credibility. Innovation. Professional Excellence.

These were the ideals celebrated throughout the anniversary. They also explain why THISWEEK continues to occupy a unique place within Nigeria’s media history. For younger journalists, the publication may exist primarily through archives and institutional memory.

For those who witnessed its rise, however, it represents a defining chapter in the evolution of Nigerian journalism. As guests departed the celebration, the tributes reflected not merely admiration for an individual but recognition of an institution that altered industry standards.

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