By Kingsley Adegboye

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has confirmed Ayodeji Adelagun as its Chief Executive Officer following regulatory approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adelagun has served as acting CEO since January 2026. He brings more than 26 years of banking and financial markets experience across Africa to the role.

Since joining Standard Chartered in 2007, he has held several senior positions, including Executive Director and Head of Markets for Nigeria and Africa, and Head of Rates and Credit Trading for West Africa. He is also Chairman of Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria and Head of Markets, Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Adelagun said Nigeria remained a significant long-term growth market for the bank.

He stated: “Nigeria represents a significant long-term opportunity for Standard Chartered, and our ambition is to build on the strength of our franchise to deliver even greater value for our clients and the wider economy.

“As we enter this next chapter, my focus will be on deepening our client relationships, driving disciplined and sustainable growth, and bringing the full strength of Standard Chartered’s international network and capabilities to clients in Nigeria.”

A Fellow of the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA), Adelagun led the workstream that introduced benchmark bonds in Nigeria, helping deepen the domestic bond market and support the country’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Index.

He also pioneered bond trading desks at FSDH and Standard Chartered Bank. Earlier in his career, he worked in Banking Operations, Commercial Banking and Treasury at Access Bank Plc.

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