• Proposes independent commissions, two-thirds approval for removal of CPs

•Seeks presidential intervention in cases of abuse, breakdown of law and order

•National Assembly completes verification, set to transmit bill to Tinubu

•It’s all clear for establishment of state police services

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The proposed constitutional amendment seeking to establish State Police Services across the country has introduced far-reaching safeguards against political interference, arbitrary arrests and abuse of police powers, THISDAY learnt yesterday. ReadNewspapers

Specifically, the bill has expressly prohibited governors from issuing any unlawful directive compelling police officers to arrest, detain, investigate or deploy force against any named individual, political party, association or group, except in accordance with the law.

The development came as all the 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police services, clearing a major constitutional hurdle towards the decentralisation of policing in Nigeria.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed the unanimous endorsement by all the state legislatures, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

Similarly, the bill seen by THISDAY has provided for independent police commissions to oversee recruitment, promotion, discipline and accountability at the state level.

The proposed Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, published in the National Assembly Journal No. 11, dated June 22, 2026, seeks to replace the existing constitutional provision establishing a single Nigeria Police Force with a two-tier policing structure comprising the Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

However, despite the restrictions, governors would be empowered to issue lawful written directions of general policy to their respective Commissioners of Police on matters relating to public safety and public order.

The proposed law also prohibits the use of police institutions to suppress lawful political activities, violate fundamental human rights, discriminate against individuals or groups, or enforce the law for partisan, ethnic, religious, sectional or personal purposes.

The proposed piece of legislation further provides that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and state Commissioners of Police cannot be arbitrarily removed from office.

Under the arrangement, a state Commissioner of Police would be appointed by the governor on the recommendation of the National Police Council (NPC), subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly.

The commissioner would, however, be removable only for stated cause, following a fair hearing, a recommendation by the national police council and approval through a resolution supported by at least two-thirds of the members of the State House of Assembly.

Similarly, the IGP would be appointed by the president on the advice of the National Police Council and subject to Senate confirmation. The IGP’s removal would require stated cause, fair hearing, a recommendation by the national police council and approval by a resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the Senate.

The bill, therefore, seeks to establish institutional safeguards intended to protect police leadership from arbitrary political interference at both federal and state levels.

Under the proposed constitutional arrangement, there would be a Federal Police Service responsible for policing the federation, while each state would have the constitutional authority to establish its own police service through legislation passed by its House of Assembly.

However, the establishment of State Police would not automatically translate into the commencement of operational policing.

The bill stipulates that no state police service shall commence operations until it has been established by a law of the relevant State House of Assembly and certified as meeting national minimum standards prescribed under an Act of the National Assembly.

Until such certification and commencement, the Federal Police Service would continue to perform policing functions in the affected state, the bill stated.

Even after state police become operational, the Federal Police Service would retain responsibility for federal policing functions, including the enforcement of federal laws, protection of federal institutions and assets, and policing matters involving terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, arms trafficking, border security and other national security concerns.

State Police, on the other hand, would be responsible for enforcing state laws, maintaining public safety and order, preventing and detecting offences within their jurisdiction, and protecting lives and property.

The proposed amendment also establishes an important mechanism for federal intervention in state policing.

It empowers the Federal Police Service to temporarily intervene in the internal security affairs of a state where there is an actual or imminent breakdown of public order, the state police authority is unable or unwilling to contain the situation, or the governor requests federal assistance.

Other grounds include: Serious administrative, financial or operational incapacity, substantial evidence of systematic human rights violations, partisan or electoral intimidation, ethnic or religious persecution, and threats to national security or the sovereignty of the federation.

Such intervention, however, must be temporary, necessary, proportionate and restricted to the territory, functions and period required to address the situation.

According to the bill, the President must authorise the intervention in writing, stating its grounds, scope and duration.

In the same vein, the governor, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, national police council and National Assembly must receive notification within 48 hours. Any intervention extending beyond the period prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly would require Senate approval.

The legality, scope, duration and conduct of such intervention would also remain subject to judicial review.

Another major feature of the proposed legislation is the establishment of State Police Service Commissions as independent constitutional institutions.

The commissions would recommend qualified candidates for appointment as state commissioners of police, appoint other officers, oversee promotions, transfers, dismissals and disciplinary matters, and perform oversight, complaints and accountability functions.

The bill also provides that funds standing to the credit of a state police service commission would be paid directly to the commission, a provision designed to strengthen its financial independence.

To ensure uniformity and professionalism, the National Assembly would prescribe minimum standards covering recruitment, background checks, training, certification, appointments, promotions, discipline, firearms, use of force, custody of suspects, complaints management, criminal information systems and public accountability.

Individual state assemblies could prescribe additional or higher standards but would not be permitted to fall below the national minimum requirements.

Importantly, the proposed amendment expressly prohibits federal authorities from exercising routine command, deployment, appointment, promotion, transfer or disciplinary control over personnel of state police services, except where constitutionally authorised federal intervention becomes necessary.

The bill also provides for cooperation and information-sharing between federal and state police authorities, including the development of criminal information systems and coordinated security arrangements.

It further stipulates that police officers may carry only arms, ammunition and equipment authorised by an Act of the National Assembly, while every use of force must be lawful, necessary, proportionate and accountable.

The proposed amendment is designed to create a constitutional framework for decentralised policing without dismantling the federal policing structure.

Its explanatory memorandum states that the detailed organisation, operational procedures, certification, complaints mechanisms, grants and implementation arrangements would be provided for in subsequent federal legislation and, where applicable, laws enacted by state assemblies.

The legislation, therefore, seeks to combine state-level policing autonomy with national standards, independent oversight and constitutional safeguards against the abuse of police powers.

All 36 State Assemblies Approve Bill, Await Tinubu’s Assent

Meanwhile, all 36 State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria have approved the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police services, clearing a major constitutional hurdle towards the decentralisation of policing in Nigeria.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, confirming that the proposed legislation had received unanimous endorsement from all the state legislatures.

The development represents 100 per cent approval by the state assemblies, far exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 states under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

With the endorsement of all 36 state legislatures, the proposed constitutional amendment is now set for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for assent, following the completion of the verification process by the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

Ogunlana explained that although the bill had earlier satisfied all constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission, the leadership of the National Assembly deliberately delayed the process to allow for broader national consensus and engagement with all the states.

He said the decision was aimed at ensuring wider participation and securing the support of all federating units before advancing the proposed amendment to the next constitutional stage.

According to the Clerk, the unanimous endorsement represents an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly, as well as constructive collaboration between the executive arms of government at the federal and state levels.

“Following the completion of the verification process by my Office, the Bill is set for transmission to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for His Excellency’s assent,” Ogunlana stated.

He said the successful approval of the state police amendment had also provided a foundation for the National Assembly to advance other proposed constitutional alterations.

The Clerk disclosed that the National Assembly would, as soon as possible, transmit the remaining Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to the state legislatures for consideration.

The establishment of state police has remained a major issue in Nigeria’s security and constitutional reform debate, with proponents arguing that decentralising police administration would enable states to respond more effectively to security threats within their jurisdictions.

The proposed amendment, however, must complete the remaining constitutional processes before the framework can become operational.

Ogunlana commended the 36 state governors, speakers and members of the various state legislatures, as well as other stakeholders, for their cooperation and commitment to the proposed reform.

He said their collective support had contributed to the successful completion of the state-level approval process.

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