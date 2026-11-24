As Constitutional Lawyer, Dr.Sam Amadi, threatens litigation over alleged constitutional breaches in the State Police amendment process, Sunday Aborisade examines legal implications, security concerns and safeguards.

Nigeria’s long-running agitation for decentralised policing has entered a potentially complicated phase. Constitutional lawyer and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr Sam Amadi, is challenging in court the constitutional amendment establishing State Police.

The country appears to have reached an unprecedented consensus on restructuring its security architecture. Yet Amadi insists the amendment is fundamentally defective because of alleged procedural violations in the House of Representatives, and that claim adds a fresh dimension to an already contentious debate.

His position poses a weighty question. Can an amendment to the supreme law survive judicial scrutiny if one chamber allegedly failed to follow the prescribed voting procedure, despite approval by the required number of state assemblies and presidential assent?

Beyond the legal argument lies a political and security dilemma. What if the courts invalidate the amendment? Could Nigeria lose the chance to establish State Police after decades of agitation? And how can the integrity of the constitutional process be protected without letting litigation frustrate an initiative increasingly seen as necessary to confronting worsening insecurity? These questions now deserve serious national attention.

Amadi’s intervention matters because he has made clear that his organisation does not necessarily oppose decentralised policing in principle. Its objection is to what it considers a constitutionally defective process. Speaking with journalists recently in Abuja, he disclosed that the organisation will return to court on December 10, 2026 to amend its prayers and specifically seek a declaration invalidating the amendment.

His case is that the Senate voted according to the prescribed constitutional requirements, but the House of Representatives allegedly did not. In his view, the subsequent approvals by the state Houses of Assembly and President Bola Tinubu’s assent cannot retrospectively cure a fundamental defect in the legislative process.

The argument rests on a basic principle of constitutional democracy: institutions that exercise powers conferred by the Constitution must also respect the limits and procedures it prescribes. It cannot be dismissed simply because State Police is urgent. Constitutional amendments are not ordinary legislative exercises. Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution sets out specific procedures and voting thresholds for altering the supreme law, and compliance is not optional.

Still, the legal questions remain. Did the alleged irregularity occur? Was it substantial enough to invalidate the amendment? Do the courts have sufficient grounds to intervene? These are matters for judicial determination, not political speculation.

The immediate worry is that the litigation could inject uncertainty into the implementation of State Police at a sensitive moment. A lawsuit does not automatically suspend a duly enacted constitutional amendment, but an adverse judgment could be severe. If the court declares the amendment invalid, the constitutional foundation for State Police could collapse.

The National Assembly might then have to start afresh, secure the required votes in both chambers and win new approval from the state assemblies.

That could take a long time in a country where constitutional reform routinely meets political disagreement, institutional bottlenecks and competing interests. The cost would reach beyond the courtroom.

Communities battling banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence would face yet another delay in strengthening local security responses. Public confidence in the ability of political institutions to turn national consensus into practical reform would also suffer.

Yet it would be equally dangerous to assume the litigation must be frustrated simply because State Police is desirable.

An amendment that cannot withstand judicial scrutiny would be a fragile foundation for an institution expected to wield considerable coercive power over citizens. The proper response is not to undermine Amadi’s right to seek judicial interpretation, but to ensure the case does not become an excuse for abandoning the wider reform.

The timing makes matters more delicate. Nigeria is approaching the 2027 general election, a season of heightened competition, bitter rivalries and anxiety about the neutrality of security institutions. State Police established in haste, without adequate safeguards, could become another tool for political actors chasing electoral advantage.

Amadi’s concerns about political interference therefore merit serious consideration. He argues that the real problem with Nigerian policing is not merely centralisation but politicisation, which raises doubts about whether moving policing authority from Abuja to state capitals would automatically yield better security.

The First Republic remains a warning, when regional police formations were accused of being deployed in partisan struggles. Today’s fear is that governors, with State Police structures close at hand, might intimidate opponents, suppress dissent, influence investigations or tilt the electoral field.

The amendment reportedly contains safeguards. It restricts governors from directing police officers to arrest, detain, investigate or use force against named individuals or political organisations outside the law. It also provides for independent State Police Service Commissions and for procedures to appoint and remove state commissioners of police.

These provisions matter, but their effect will depend on the independence of the institutions that enforce them. A governor with excessive influence over recruitment, promotion, discipline and deployment could hollow out the reform whatever the constitutional language says. The debate must therefore go beyond whether Nigeria needs State Police to how it can prevent them from becoming instruments of political domination.

Some of Amadi’s concerns extend beyond the litigation and expose unresolved questions about running decentralised policing in practice.

Funding is among the most pressing. A functional police institution demands sustained investment in personnel, training, salaries, pensions, vehicles, communications, forensic facilities, accommodation and modern investigative equipment.

How will states with limited internally generated revenue pay for all this without starving other essential services? There is also the risk of unequal standards.

Wealthier states could build sophisticated formations while poorer ones struggle to recruit and equip officers, leaving citizens with different levels of protection depending on their state’s finances.

Recruitment presents another test. Without transparent procedures, State Police could become dominated by ethnic considerations, patronage, nepotism and personal loyalty to powerful politicians.

Existing federal police personnel must also be considered. The government must decide whether some officers will transfer to state formations, whether the Federal Police Service will retain its personnel, and how the two institutions will avoid jurisdictional conflict.

Clear responsibilities will be needed to prevent disputes over investigations, arrests, prosecutions and operations involving offences that cross state boundaries. These are not administrative details to be settled after State Police exist. They must be answered before any operational deployment.

The first responsibility lies with the National Assembly. Rather than treating Amadi’s intervention as an attack on the institution, the leadership of both chambers should show transparency by reviewing the legislative records, voting procedures and parliamentary documents surrounding the amendment’s passage.

If federal lawmakers are satisfied that the process complied with the Constitution, they should defend it in court with verifiable records. If a genuine irregularity is established, institutional pride must not stand in the way of corrective action.

A fresh amendment process, where legally appropriate, could remove any doubt about the reform’s validity. That would be preferable to a prolonged dispute that erodes public confidence in an initiative backed by all 36 state assemblies.

Second, the federal government should separate the legal dispute from the administrative preparations. Litigation should not stop it from developing the operational framework, preparing model legislation and consulting stakeholders.

Irreversible steps towards deployment, however, should be guided by the outcome of the legal process. The proposed National Policing Bill deserves urgent attention. It should set clear national standards for recruitment, training, certification, operational independence, discipline, funding, firearms management, intelligence sharing and accountability.

Third, an independent implementation committee should be established, drawing on constitutional lawyers, retired police officers, security experts, state governments, civil society and human rights institutions.

It should craft a comprehensive framework that answers Amadi’s concerns and those of other critics while preserving the aims of decentralised policing.

Its recommendations should include minimum funding requirements and transparent certification, so that no state fields an operational force without demonstrating the capacity to manage it professionally.

Fourth, safeguards against political interference must be strengthened. State police commissioners should enjoy operational independence, and service commissions must be adequately funded and shielded from executive manipulation.

Citizens need accessible channels to report misconduct and obtain remedies without fear of intimidation. Federal intervention, where necessary, should be governed by clear constitutional conditions, judicial oversight and proportionality.

Amadi’s proposal to postpone implementation until after the 2027 election also deserves consideration, though it must not become a convenient pretext for indefinite delay. There is a legitimate case for ensuring State Police do not become a campaign instrument for incumbent governors. But shelving the entire reform until after the polls would prolong the very insecurity decentralisation is meant to ease.

A wiser course is to distinguish preparation from operational deployment. Government can proceed at once with legislative drafting, institutional planning, consultations, funding arrangements and national standards, while respecting the court’s ruling on the challenge. That way, no time is lost whatever the judicial outcome.

The courts, for their part, should determine the dispute expeditiously, given its implications for constitutional governance and national security. The National Assembly must avoid any action that could be read as intimidating or undermining legitimate judicial scrutiny.

Ultimately, the State Police debate is bigger than Amadi, the National Assembly or the present administration. It concerns the capacity of the Nigerian state to protect lives, secure communities and guarantee citizens’ fundamental rights.

The unanimous approval by the 36 state assemblies signals significant political consensus, but consensus cannot substitute for constitutional compliance, just as compliance alone cannot guarantee effective policing. The country must get both right.

Amadi is entitled to test his argument in court, and the judiciary must decide whether the amendment was validly enacted. Whatever the verdict, the litigation should become a chance to strengthen the legal and institutional foundations of policing reform, not a weapon for abandoning it. Nigeria cannot afford to exchange one constitutional crisis for another security failure.

The real objective is a policing system in which federal and state authorities cooperate, officers act professionally, political interference is resisted and citizens enjoy equal protection under the law.

State Police must not become 36 different instruments of political control. Neither should fear of abuse become a permanent excuse for keeping a centralised structure that has struggled to meet the country’s security demands.

The challenge before President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the governors and other stakeholders is therefore clear: protect the Constitution, respect the courts, address legitimate concerns, and ensure that the quest for better security does not become another unfinished chapter in Nigeria’s history of institutional reform.

The success of State Police will be measured not by how quickly the amendment takes effect, but by whether Nigeria builds a decentralised policing system that is constitutionally sound, financially sustainable, professionally independent and accountable to the people.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD