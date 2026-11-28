by Tosin Tope, Akure, Segun Showunmi, Abeokuta, Kolade Adeyemi, Jos, Bassey Anthony, Uyo, Nwanosike Onu, Awka, Elekwachi Chinedum, Onitsha, Francis Sardauna, Yola and Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Some states are moving fast with plans for the takeoff of their police, following the recent endorsement of the state police bill by all the 36 state assemblies.

Such states include Lagos, Plateau, Ondo and Anambra.

The Lagos State own police could take off as early as next year, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking last month during the unveiling of the Kessington Adebutu Security Trust Fund building in Ikeja, Lagos,Governor Sanwo-Olu said that “ possibly before the end of the year, or maybe in the first quarter next year, we will now have state police in every one of our states.”

“We’re excited, we’re looking forward to the formation of the state police because we believe that it’s long overdue, and everything that we need to do to bring it to reality in Lagos once the approval is dropped,” he added.

He gave no further details.

In the case of Ondo State, the plan is to make the State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, the nucleus of the State Police.

Information and Strategy Minister, Idowu Ajanaku told The Nation in Akure that the transformation of Amotekun into the state police would require only minor adjustments to the existing structure.

Ajanaku said the state government was committed to building on the existing security framework provided by Amotekun to establish a more robust policing institution capable of responding effectively to security threats at the grassroots.

“Amotekun will transform with minor adjustments. The structure is already there, and what we are looking at is how to reposition it to operate as a state police outfit,” he said.

Ajanaku explained that the proposed conversion of Amotekun into a state police institution would also provide an opportunity to build on its existing operational experience, personnel and intelligence networks.

“Don’t forget that it was established by the South-West governors as a regional security initiative. Amotekun was designed to complement the conventional security agencies in tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts and other criminal activities.

“Since its establishment, the corps has operated across the state’s 18 local government areas, working with other security agencies to maintain law and order.

“So, a transition to state policing would, however, involve more than a change of name or institutional structure. It would require a clearly defined legal framework, recruitment and training standards, operational guidelines, funding arrangements and accountability mechanisms,” the commissioner added.

On its part, the Plateau State Government plans to have between 5,000 and 7,000 personnel for its local Police.

The Chairman of the 14-member Plateau State Advisory Committee on State Police, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Habila Joshak said in Jos, while presenting the committee’s interim report to the state government, that the proposed local police would be deployed first in areas more vulnerable to bloodletting.

“We propose an implementation roadmap for recruiting between 5,000 and 7,000 personnel, with pilot deployments in flashpoint areas before statewide coverage,” he said in reference to recurring gun attacks in parts of the state.

He added: “The proposed recruitment and phased deployment are part of measures to ensure that the service is properly structured and positioned to respond to security challenges across the state.

“Consultations with stakeholders in the Northern and Central zones recorded overwhelming support for the establishment of state police, provided adequate safeguards are put in place against political intimidation, ethnic and religious bias, and human rights abuses.”

He said the committee recommended seven major pillars, including a legal framework, zonal and divisional command structures, 24-hour operations, an independent Police Service Commission with a civilian majority, inter-agency collaboration and phased implementation.

“The committee’s work is not yet complete, and we stand ready to continue it, refining our proposals and the draft legislative instruments as the constitutional alteration process unfolds.”

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Dafi (SAN) said Plateau has become the first state in the country to “make structured progress towards operationalising state police.”

He said the committee had prepared the draft Plateau State Police Service Establishment Law, 2026, and the Plateau State Police Service Regulation, 2026, to provide the legal foundation for the proposed service.

Anambra has solid foundation for it – Commissioner

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr Law Mefor, said the state has a solid foundation for the takeoff of its own Police.

Speaking with The Nation, Mefor,said the state is not only prepared for the State Police, but will lead by example.

According to him, the Anambra Homeland Security Law, 2025, which created Agunechemba, the Anambra Vigilante outfit, is in itself a rudimentary form of State Police.

He added that the state, through such arrangements, has already laid a solid foundation to work with.

Mefor said: “Anambra is ready. Anambra is prepared. And Anambra will lead by example.”

Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Katsina await Presidential assent on state Police bill

Some of the other states including Ogun,Akwa Ibom,Adamawa and Katsina said they would rather wait for President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the State Police Bill before taking their next step on the matter.

Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, described the process of establishing a state police as a long one.

He said the state would need to domesticate the police bill after the president may have given his assent.

However, Governor Dapo Abiodun, had said the state is well-positioned for the establishment of its own Police force, with over 6,000 personnel of the Ogun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, and the So-Safe Corps available to provide an experienced manpower base.

He stated that the state had already established a strong security foundation that would facilitate the transition to state policing and strengthen the protection of lives and property.

“So, let the process of passing the bill into law conclude first, let us get to the last stage of the process. We shall cross the bridge when we get to the river,” Akinmade said.

Akwa Ibom State Information Commissioner Aniekan Umanah said: “Akwa Ibom State is a law abiding state. Though the state legislature has passed the state police bill into law, we are waiting for the federal government to grant the enabling law.

“When that is done, the state government will begin the process of getting the physical structures, training, and putting in place other necessary things to commence properly.

“We believe in due process. Be rest assured that Governor Umo Eno places high premium of security and so all the necessary things needed to have our state police would be provided.”

Senior Special Assistant to Adamawa State governor on Peace and Security, Ahmed Lawan said the president’s assent would determine the next line of action for the state.

He stressed that state governors would not proceed without the president’s assent and the necessary legal guidance from the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

He said, “We have to wait until the President signs the bill into law before we can start implementation. His approval will determine the next line of action or take-off of our own state police.

“No governor will take action without the President’s approval of the bill and advice of the Attorney-General of the Federation to the President on its implementation.”

Lawan, however, said the Fintiri administration was fully in support of the establishment of state police and was ready for its immediate implementation once the required federal approval and guidelines were in place.

Katsina State Internal Security Commissioner, Nasiru Muazu, said the state is not ready yet for the takeoff of its own police but would put facilities in place for its establishment.

According to him, the government is taking steps to secure sites, buildings, and other critical needs for the police before venturing into recruitment and training of personnel.

He said ”proper education of new recruits on the concept of state policing is highly essential for increased performance levels.

‘’Community orientation and sensitisation is also essential in other to carry the people along.”

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.