Samson Akintaro

Senior Analyst

Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN), a Nigerian telecommunications company, has secured a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to roll out mobile and other range of services offered by mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country.

The company disclosed this in a statement made available to Nairametrics on Thursday.

The licence places STN in the category of operators authorised to provide services including voice, data, fixed and mobile telecommunications, potentially positioning the company as a new competitor in a market currently dominated by major operators including MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria.

A look at the NCC’s database of licensed operators shows that STN’s UASL licence takes effect from October 1, 2026, and renewable after 10 years.

STN moves from call service to MNO

STN said the UASL marks a major transition for the company, which traces its origins to a telephone call service operating under an umbrella structure before evolving into an independent Nigerian telecommunications company.

Chief Executive Officer of STN, Oluwole Adetuyi, described the licence as a new phase in the company’s development.

“This UASL is not just a licence. It is a new chapter. It represents where we started, what we have endured, how we have evolved, and where we are going. We are building in Nigeria, for Nigeria,” Adetuyi said.

The company said its evolution has involved navigating changing economic conditions, regulatory developments and market challenges while developing the capabilities required to operate as a full-service telecommunications company.

STN said it plans to use the new licence to develop telecommunications infrastructure, expand connectivity and contribute to efforts to close Nigeria’s digital divide.

The company said its strategy will include investment in skills development and training for Nigerian engineers, technicians and digital professionals.

It also plans to prioritise partnerships with Nigerian service providers, contractors and vendors while working with global technology partners to strengthen local technical capabilities.

According to STN, the company will also seek to create employment and business opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs involved in distribution, retail and support services.

“Our ambition is simple: to help build Nigeria’s digital economy from the ground up,” Adetuyi said.

He added that the licence provides the platform for the company’s expansion, while Nigerian talent, partnerships and innovation will drive its operations.

STN’s rollout plans

STN Director of Legal and Regulatory Services, Yetunde Okafor, said the company will announce strategic partnerships, infrastructure rollout plans and programmes for engaging investors and other stakeholders in the coming weeks.

She said these initiatives will form part of the company’s preparations to commence commercial operations under the UASL.

“From its origins as a telephone call service, STN has evolved into a UASL licensed operator committed to building resilient, inclusive, and innovative digital infrastructure for Nigeria,” Okafor said.

New competition in a concentrated market

STN’s entry comes as Nigeria’s telecommunications market remains heavily concentrated among the four major mobile network operators, with MTN and Airtel commanding the bulk of active subscriptions.

According to the latest NCC industry statistics, MTN had 100.86 million active subscribers in July 2026, representing 51.76% of the market, while Airtel had 66.76 million subscribers and a 34.26% market share.

Globacom accounted for 23.63 million subscribers, or 12.13%, while 9mobile, now T2, had 3.61 million subscribers, representing 1.85%.

STN’s entry introduces another operator with the regulatory scope to compete across multiple segments of the telecommunications market, although the scale of its eventual impact will depend on its infrastructure rollout, spectrum arrangements, network investment, pricing strategy and ability to attract subscribers.

Nairametrics