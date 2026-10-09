An illustrative picture of pilgrims getting on a plane

By

Punch Editorial Board

IN Nigeria, sleaze and religion often converge. So, the revelation by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, that government officials divert about 75 per cent of public funds approved for pilgrimages should compel the Federal Government to stop funding pilgrimages. The government should end all religious pilgrimage sponsorship now, not next year.

More alarming is Olukoyede’s claim that some officials register companies in pilgrimage destination countries. They then use these to siphon public funds.

If proven, these must be among the most shameful forms of corruption Nigerians have witnessed.

This is not merely stealing public money. It is stealing in God’s name.

Nigeria is constitutionally a secular state. Christianity and Islam exist side by side with other religions. All must be accorded the same treatment and protection by the state.

Besides, the business of government is governance, not religion. Its constitutional mandate is to provide security, quality education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities for all citizens.

The government has no business sponsoring pilgrimages to Mecca, Medina, Jerusalem, Rome or anywhere else.

A pilgrimage is a personal act of faith and should be personally financed. Taxpayers should not be compelled to subsidise another person’s religious devotion.

For years, this newspaper has argued that government sponsorship of pilgrimages is unconstitutional and economically indefensible.

Now, Olukoyede has revealed that pilgrimages have also become a fertile breeding ground for corruption.

This must not be tolerated any further.

Those entrusted with facilitating worship activities are expected to exemplify the highest standards of honesty and accountability. Sadly, some see pilgrimages as opportunities for personal enrichment.

Such conduct is disgraceful and reprehensible, an affront to God and country.

The EFCC chairman has exposed a distressing fact about Nigeria: anywhere government cash goes, corruption follows.

Pilgrimage sponsorship has become another avenue through which politically connected individuals feed fat on public resources.

The government must not spend a kobo on pilgrimages immediately and completely.

Why should Nigeria continue to finance pilgrimages while critical sectors are collapsing?

The Minister of Health, Ali Pate, said that though N218 billion was appropriated for capital projects in the ministry’s 2025 budget, only N36 million was released. This is a scandal of immense proportions.

Yet this same government approved N90 billion to subsidise the 2024 Hajj. Worse, the EFCC investigated some National Hajj Commission of Nigeria officials for mismanaging the fund. The agency claimed that some officials returned money to the government. The head of the agency also resigned in controversial circumstances.

Nothing illustrates Nigeria’s misplaced priorities more starkly.

A country whose hospitals are underfunded should have no business financing pilgrimages abroad. With deteriorating or collapsed schools, Nigeria should not be paying for religious tourism.

A government struggling to provide potable water, electricity, security and functional roads cannot justify spending billions on pilgrimages overseas.

In a country where the political class is notorious for health tourism because the hospitals are sub-par and the rest of the citizens are struggling to access basic healthcare, N90 billion can make some difference.

With it, hospitals can be rehabilitated. Diagnostic equipment can be acquired. Schools can be renovated, and classroom furniture provided. Those investments will benefit millions of Nigerians, irrespective of religion.

Instead, public funds are exported through pilgrimages to enrich other countries. Saudi hoteliers scoop up the funds, as do Israeli transporters and sundry Italian business owners.

Meanwhile, Nigerian hospitals remain poorly equipped. Many schools are below par, some shut down completely. Roads are impassable.

How can Nigeria develop under these contradictions?

Across the globe, priorities were set early.

The United States does not sponsor pilgrimages. Neither do the United Kingdom, Canada, nor South Africa. Indonesians finance their own pilgrimage journeys through structured savings.

India ended the Hajj subsidy after its Supreme Court declared that public funds should not be used to support such religious travel. That is irrefutable logic.

Nigeria should learn from these countries.

The government’s role should be limited to regulating pilgrimage operators, giving directives and protecting citizens abroad.

Beyond that, the government should have nothing to do with religious observances.

Olukoyede has also placed a heavy responsibility upon his shoulders. After discovering these alleged diversions, he has evidence that should lead to arrests and prosecutions. Nigerians are tired of spectacular revelations that produce no consequences.

It is not enough for the EFCC chairman to lament that corruption exists. His constitutional duty is to investigate thoroughly, arrest suspects, prosecute offenders and recover stolen assets.

The commission should cast its net wider. It should investigate previous pilgrimage administrations and scrutinise contracts.

Olukoyede and his personnel should examine procurement records and trace the flow of public funds over the years. Those who converted sacred religious exercises into criminal enterprises should answer for their actions, no matter whose ox is gored.

That is how to rescue a country from corruption.

The government must stop funding pilgrimages now. Let those who wish to fulfil their religious obligations do so at their own expense. On its part, the government should fulfil its obligation to all citizens.

Anything less is a betrayal of the Constitution and the Nigerian people.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited