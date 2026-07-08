By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has condemned in very strong terms the level of insecurity in Nigeria that has assumed increasingly complex, persistent and alarming dimensions, manifesting through terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent attacks on communities, destruction of livelihoods, disruption of economic activities and the continued loss of innocent lives across several parts.

Disturbed by these developments, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to put a stop to the policy of the rehabilitation and reintegration of former Boko Haram members into society.

The Senate has also mandated its leadership to, as a matter of urgency, meet with President Bola Tinubu to formally present the concerns of the Red Chamber over the worsening security situation across the country and advocate for more decisive measures to address the growing wave of terrorism, banditry and kidnappings.

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to ensure that perpetrators of these deadly acts are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Upper Chamber observed a minute of silence in honour of late Major General Rabe Abubakar and all Nigerians who have lost their lives because of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent criminality across the Federation.

It has been resolved that the Senate Leadership will immediately constitute a delegation of distinguished Senators to visit the family of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, the Government of Katsina State, and the Nigerian Army to convey the condolences of the Senate.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were in sequel to a motion of Urgent National Importance on escalating attacks, abductions and killings of serving and retired Military personnel: A growing threat to National Security and State Authority in Nigeria.

It was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central.

The Senate has also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security and intelligence

agencies for their sacrifices and their efforts at securing the country.

The Upper Chamber has urged all security and intelligence agencies to significantly strengthen intelligence gathering, intelligence sharing, surveillance operations, threat assessment mechanisms and early warning systems to prevent attacks and improve response effectiveness.

It has advised that the government should encourage security agencies to deepen collaboration with local communities, traditional institutions, religious leaders and other stakeholders to strengthen community-based intelligence and trust-driven security partnerships.

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to accelerate the deployment of modern security technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, geospatial intelligence capabilities, integrated command and control platforms, advanced communications systems and other force-multiplying technologies required to combat terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

The resolution urging the Federal government to put a stop to the policy of the rehabilitation and reintegration of former Boko Haram members into the society was sequel to an additional prayer by Senator Joseph Ikpea, APC, Edo Central who argued that the policy had become a source of growing public concern and deserved urgent legislative attention, just as the additional prayer for the Senate Leadership to meet with President Tinubu was praised by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

Ikpea said,”Mr. President, my additional prayer is that the issue of insecurity has become something Nigerians are deeply concerned about. One of the issues we need to look at is the rehabilitation of Boko Haram members.”

He continued:”My additional prayer is to stop the rehabilitation of Boko Haram.”

The proposal immediately attracted support from the floor, and it was seconded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

Speaking in support of the proposal, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said the policy of rehabilitating and reintegrating former insurgents into society defied logic, particularly at a time when victims of terrorism and families of fallen security personnel were still grappling with the devastating consequences of insurgent attacks.

Oshiomhole declared: Mr. President, my name is Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole. I represent the great people of Edo North.”

He added: ” I rise to support the prayer, because it does not make even common sense to grant pardon, rehabilitate and reintegrate criminals into society.”

The former Edo State governor argued that government should place greater emphasis on justice for victims, accountability for perpetrators and adequate support for security personnel rather than policies perceived as rewarding those who had taken up arms against the Nigerian state.

He concluded: “Therefore, I support it in total.”

Earlier in moving the motion, Yar’Adua described insecurity in the country as increasingly complex, persistent, and alarming, manifesting through terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent attacks and widespread destruction.

He said that criminal groups had become more sophisticated, extending attacks beyond communities to deliberately target serving and retired military personnel across Nigeria.

According to him, the killing of retired Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar and other attacks represented painful national tragedies and underscored the country’s worsening security challenges.

He noted that retired military officers remained vulnerable because of their previous operational, intelligence and command responsibilities, making them attractive targets for terrorists and kidnappers.

Yar’Adua cautioned that persistent attacks on security personnel undermined troop morale and emboldened criminal groups challenging the authority and capability of the nation.

The lawmaker listed several cases involving retired senior officers abducted, killed or held captive across Zamfara, Imo, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi and Plateau states since 20

“The death of Maj.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar and others in terrorists’ custody represents not only personal tragedy but a painful national loss demanding urgent action,” Yar’Adua said.

He said, “The Senate: concerned that insecurity in Nigeria has assumed increasingly complex, persistent and alarming dimensions, manifesting through terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent attacks on communities, destruction of livelihoods, disruption of economic activities and the continued loss of innocent lives across several parts of the Federation;

“Further concerned that criminal and terrorist groups have become increasingly audacious, sophisticated and emboldened in their operations, extending their activities beyond attacks on communities and public infrastructure to the targeted abduction, kidnapping and killing of serving and retired military personnel who dedicated their lives to the defence of the Nation;

Notes the recent abduction and subsequent death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, former Director of Defence Information and a distinguished officer who served the nation with honour, commitment and patriotism throughout his military career, and who was abducted alongside his wife by terrorists in Katsina State.

“Further notes with grave concern the growing pattern of abductions, killings and violent attacks against serving and retired military personnel across the country, a disturbing development that reflects both the worsening security situation and the increasing vulnerability of citizens irrespective of status, profession or previous

service to the Nation.

“Observes that these incidents have occurred across multiple states of the Federation and have resulted in deaths, prolonged captivity, payment of ransoms, emotional trauma, economic hardship and psychological distress for victims, their families and the Nation at large.

“Specifically notes the following incidents: on 1 January 2023, retired Colonel Rabiu Garba Yandoto and his two children were abducted by bandits along the Gusau–Tsafe Road in Zamfara State and were later released following negotiations. On 27 September 2023, retired Major General Richard Chukwudi Duru was kidnapped in Owerri, Imo State and was subsequently killed by his abductors despite his family paying a $50,000 ransom.

“On 22 June 2024, retired Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere was brutally murdered by intruders who invaded his residence at Sunshine Homes Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja.

“On 5 February 2025, former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, was abducted by bandits at his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State and regained his freedom only after spending fifty-six days in captivity.

“On 21 May 2025, retired Major Joe Ajayi was abducted from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kogi State and subsequently died while in captivity despite efforts to secure his release.

In January 2026, retired Colonel Joseph Ajanaku was abducted from his residence in Plateau State and was later rescued by security forces during a special operation.

“On 30 May 2026, retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, former Director of Defence Information, was abducted by suspected bandits in Katsina State while travelling with his wife and subsequently died in captivity.

“Saddened that the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and others in the custody of terrorists represents not only personal tragedies but also a painful national loss and a stark reminder of the scale and persistence of insecurity confronting the Nation.

“Observes that the increasing frequency with which serving and retired military personnel are being targeted by criminal and terrorist groups represents a dangerous evolution in the nation’s security challenges, particularly because many of these individuals previously occupied sensitive operational, intelligence and command appointments within the country’s security architecture;

Notes that attacks on serving and retired military personnel have implications that extend far beyond the affected individuals and families, as they undermine morale

within the Armed Forces and security services, weaken public confidence in the capacity of the State to provide security and embolden criminal elements who perceive the State as incapable of protecting even those who once defended it.

“Recognises that the constitutional responsibility of government to protect lives and property remains fundamental to national unity, democratic stability, economic growth and public trust in governance;

Acknowledges the sacrifices, courage and patriotism of officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security and intelligence agencies who continue to place themselves in harm’s way in defence of the Nation.

“Observes that recent developments underscore the urgent need for stronger intelligence gathering, improved intelligence fusion, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, greater use of technology, stronger community engagement and more proactive preventive measures aimed at neutralising threats before attacks occur.

“Further observes that many retired military officers, particularly those who previously held command, operational, intelligence and strategic appointments, remain exposed to elevated security risks arising from their former service to the Nation and may become deliberate targets of terrorist, bandit and kidnapping networks seeking financial gain, revenge, propaganda value or access to sensitive information.”

In his contribution, Sen. Osita Izunaso APC-Imo West) seconded the motion, describing the recurring attacks on serving and retired military personnel as disturbing and unacceptable.

Izunaso said that the catalogue of abducted and murdered military officers reflected Nigeria’s worsening security situation that required stronger measures against perpetrators.

“This motion has come at the right time when Nigerians expect the nation’s defence and security architecture to decisively confront growing insecurity,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen. Abdul Ningi – Bauchi Central, who called for greater legislative oversight of Nigeria’s security institutions, urged the National Assembly to intensify oversight of security agencies by reviewing casualty records, operational responses and support provided to families of fallen security personnel.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the deliberation, said that the concerns raised by senators were justified but urged a balanced assessment of ongoing security operations.

Barau, who noted that terrorism remained a global challenge affecting several countries, particularly within the West African sub-region, and required collective regional responses, said, “Our men and women in uniform are doing their best. They have been successful in decimating many criminal elements and deserve our continued support.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria