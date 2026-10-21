Ademola Oni

By

Ademola Oni

“One can enjoy a rainbow without necessarily forgetting the forces that made it.” It may be difficult to understand what was going through the mind of American novelist, humorist, journalist, lecturer, and travel writer Mark Twain (1835–1910) when he wrote this simple line. It was part of his writing in ‘Queen Victoria’s Jubilee’, which first appeared in the San Francisco Examiner in June 1897.

Without doubt, Twain never tutored any Nigerian during his lifetime. It is absolutely certain, however, that a few of our kinsmen might have ‘stolen’ a few of the writer’s attributes, though the respected author was never a politician. It is widely agreed that there is always an element of politics in every human setting, including the family circle. You may ask your children for verification.

The popular Missouri, Florida-born social critic was originally named Samuel Langhorne Clemens, but as novelists never think in a straight line, the journalist in him adopted Mark Twain as his pen name. If you know any novelist who talks straight, I’d like to tell you he or she must be unusual.

One of Twain’s mentees, who is still alive today, is a man called Alagba Bola Tinubu, a very strange but dexterous politician, who is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Apart from being a skilful, Maradonic leader (his supporters can go to blows over this), Jagaban Borgu also knows how to play with dangerous words and ideas.

Have you forgotten how Tinubu gave a state governor a strange name: ‘Eleyi’? Describing how a very big man manipulated Nigeria’s privatisation process in the past, Tinubu said, “…so when he wanted to privatise their (political) party, those ones refused.” How does a man privatise a political party?

I have come to realise that when the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, came up with his unsettling Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State, though I was sure he was not fooling around, I knew he just stirred the hornets’ nest. The Maradona of Abuja appeared to have just revealed the real rainbow of many colours with the unparalleled skills of Twain. This politician, however, knows the colours of the rainbow, and most likely the forces who made them, if he is not the one.

It is very likely that former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, could be hosting a party of confusion in his highly accommodating head at the moment over the latest coup de grace orchestrated in Abuja last week, incorporating the rainbows of many political colours into the same fold to facilitate Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election. Duke, the Social Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the next general elections, is faithfully championing Project 100, meant to unite opposition forces to produce a single candidate to face Tinubu in 2027.

The project is to do most Nigerians a favour (politicians always do us a favour) by sacking Tinubu from Aso Villa and what next……? Honestly, I don’t know what next personally because we have not been told the ‘how’ of all the high-sounding conjectures by our much-beloved opposition figures.

With a man who could create Nigeria’s first artificial beach at Tinapa Resort in Calabar during his tenure as governor, Duke is capable of causing a river to flow upstream. I do not envy the ex-governor in his current assignment despite his good heart, not that he has even enjoyed the cooperation of his other empire-minded opposition leaders, by the way, especially with what went down at the Villa last week.

I’m not surprised by the support of the Osun State dancing governor, Ademola Adeleke; his highly calculative Anambra State counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, and loud Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (really?) for Tinubu’s re-election bid. The governors had given this promise when they were seeking re-election in their states. Which sensible governor wouldn’t do so when faced with the possibility of an invasion by the almighty Abuja forces?

Co-opting Adeleke of the Accord Party, Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Wike and a few ‘opposition’ figures into the APC campaign council is a ‘rainbow’ coalition taken too far, and it is set to complicate the G-100 hypothetical plans. Don’t forget that Adeleke’s party has a presidential candidate who has made some outlandish, highfalutin promises more than all the other candidates put together.

On the current template, APC has 32 state governors out of 36, leaving out Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in the Allied Peoples Movement, where Makinde is the presidential candidate. This is clearly more than a one-sided contest in the coming presidential poll, if you ask me.

If all politics is local, as the experts say, the mountainous hurdles before Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress and Mr Peter Obi of the National Democratic Coalition in 2027 may be too high to surmount. I’m not saying the APC governors have more than one vote each on election day; dismissing their influence on Nigeria’s election outcomes today sounds too pedestrian.

Ahead of the 2015 polls, the Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress for Progressive Change, All Nigeria Peoples Party, a faction of APGA and five aggrieved PDP governors coalesced into one entity: the APC. The merger became public in February of 2013 and its registration concluded in July of the same year. That was almost two years before the 2015 elections.

The 2027 presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027, about three months from today. The opposition parties, pretending to forge a common front to challenge the APC, have no idea which candidate to field at this critical moment. They can’t compare their feeble attempt to the solid process that gave birth to the APC in 2013. Can someone more experienced than I can afford to tell me where the ray of hope for the opposition’s surprise package will emerge? Just asking ni o!

Truth be told, the opposition parties, especially the ADC, the NDC, and Duke’s G-100, which exists only in the fertile imagination of its promoters three months before the main contest, are not turning out for this party this term, at both the federal and state levels. The wobbling tales are quite obvious.

The only solid arrangements Nigerians have been fed with are some ludicrous arguments on fuel subsidy; a blame game on terrorism, killings, banditry, and kidnappings; and lamentations on the citizens’ hardship without proffering a single solution. What a way to build a nation?

While APC is planning to storm the states with its campaign trains, the opposition, which plans to replace a supposedly non-performing government, has served the electorate diets of falsehood, tribal appeal, recycled fake stories and allegations of corruption as if none of the major contestants (across the board) are culpable. You may ask again where this leaves the ever-complaining Nigerian citizens.

Aside from the formal incorporation into the APC campaign council of Wike, Soludo, Adeleke and some key opposition figures, including the spokesman for Atiku in 2023, Segun Showunmi, the City Boy Movement and Tompolo’s Door-To-Door campaigns have been running on full steam while the opposition keeps banking on sentiments and looking for the much-vaunted consensus candidate to unseat an incumbent less than 90 days to the poll. Is this so easy?

I have been wondering if the seeming unpreparedness of the opposition for the coming contest is not responsible for the shift in electoral battles from the Nigerian turf to the United States and social media platforms, where the 2027 elections will, unfortunately, not hold. Currently, suits are practically flying from one court to the other and to the Justice Department in the US as if the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been relocated from Abuja to Washington, DC.

Does it appear that the hope of some people challenging Tinubu rests on the intervention of the US in Nigeria’s internal election? How do the outcomes of such cases determine the elections that will be held in Nigeria? I don’t believe any politician will be so gullible as to think along these lines. But what do I know politically?

As an amateur analyst, I don’t believe I have told you that any candidate will win the 2027 presidential election. If by any means you wish to draw such an inference, I advise you to see your doctor before doing so, as I will not be held liable.

Ademola Oni

Punch Nigeria Limited