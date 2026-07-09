By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

On April 23, Vanguard Law & Human Rights highlighted some of the challenges plaguing the Nigerian judiciary, chief among them the judiciary’s continued reliance on analogue systems.

This factor, it noted, was partly responsible for the slow pace of justice administration in the country — a situation that breeds widespread public dissatisfaction and threatens to erode trust in the court system.

Over the years, many heads of courts have acknowledged that, as technology rapidly transforms industries and sectors worldwide, the legal system must explore digital solutions to enhance its efficiency and accessibility.

This is in addition to the fact that the physical infrastructure of many courts across the federation is not only outdated but woefully inadequate to meet the demands of a modern justice system.

From overcrowded courtrooms to missing case files, the judiciary faces operational hurdles that render timely justice a herculean task.

As observed, over 90 per cent of judges in the country take records of proceedings in their courts in longhand.

However, it appeared that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, had already rolled up her sleeves at the drawing table, mapping out modalities for the full automation of the Supreme Court’s operations.

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On July 1, the apex court marked the formal commencement of the mandatory upload of electronic copies of processes, records of appeal, and other case documents. The development came with the introduction of its 2026 Practice Directions and the implementation of the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS).

Notably, the Federal High Court had earlier announced June 20 as the final date for manual filing of new cases in its Lagos Judicial Division.

The court, in a statement signed by its Chief Registrar, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, formally notified all legal practitioners that the e-filing platform would become operational in the Lagos Division with effect from June 23.

“It is to be noted that all cases instituted prior to the go-live date shall continue to be processed manually until judgment is delivered and those matters are finally disposed of,” the court stated.

Likewise, the CJN disclosed that implementation of the Supreme Court’s fully automated system will be undertaken in a structured and carefully managed manner to ensure a seamless transition while minimising disruption to the operations of the Court.

According to her, the first phase will focus on the mandatory uploading of electronic copies of processes and records in pending appeals.

She said the phase will initially apply to appeals scheduled for hearing between September and December 2026.

Lawyers appearing in such cases will be required to upload all relevant processes and records onto the platform within the timelines prescribed by the new Practice Directions.

Thereafter, implementation will proceed progressively on a quarterly basis until all pending appeals before the Court have been fully captured within the system.

“This phased approach has been deliberately adopted to enable the Court, members of the Bar, and Registry personnel to adapt progressively to the new platform while allowing continuous monitoring, evaluation, and refinement throughout the implementation process.

“It is intended to ensure that the transition to a digital environment is orderly, efficient, and responsive to practical experience gained at each stage,” the CJN added.

On the other hand, the second phase will involve the electronic filing of processes, which will ultimately transform the manner in which appeals and applications are initiated and managed before the apex court.

She added that, upon full implementation, litigants and counsel will be able to interact with the court through a more efficient, transparent, and technologically enabled filing system that reflects international best practices.

This electronic filing and digital record management will also enhance the court’s capacity to detect irregularities, verify the authenticity of documents filed before it, and maintain a transparent, secure, and fully traceable record of every transaction undertaken on the platform.

“These measures are not intended merely to digitise existing processes. Rather, they are designed to improve the quality, reliability, and efficiency of judicial administration at the apex Court and better position the Supreme Court to discharge its constitutional mandate in a manner consistent with the demands and expectations of a modern justice system,” Justice Kekere-Ekun stated.

Most importantly, she acknowledged that one of the enduring challenges confronting judicial administration globally is the need to safeguard court records against unauthorised alteration, manipulation, loss, or misuse.

By creating a secure digital repository and comprehensive audit trail for all processes and records filed before the court, the system will substantially reduce opportunities for record tampering and reinforce public confidence in the authenticity and reliability of court records, thereby strengthening the integrity of the appellate process.

Justice Kekere-Ekun noted that technological innovation cannot succeed in the absence of professional integrity.

“The administration of justice depends fundamentally upon the honesty, ethical conduct, and professionalism of all stakeholders, including judicial officers, court personnel, and members of the legal profession.

“The transition from a paper-based system to a digital environment does not diminish these obligations; rather, it heightens them.

“Technology is only as reliable as those entrusted with its use. The success of this initiative will therefore depend substantially on the cooperation, diligence, and professionalism of members of the Bar.

“Counsel are enjoined to ensure that only authentic and duly authorised processes are uploaded onto the platform, and only in matters in which they have been properly briefed and instructed.

“The Court expects strict compliance with the Practice Directions and the highest standards of professional responsibility in the use of the platform. The Court will view any attempt to upload forged, altered, unauthorised, or otherwise irregular processes with the utmost seriousness.

“Any such misconduct will attract the appropriate legal, regulatory, and disciplinary consequences. The integrity of the Court’s records is fundamental and must remain beyond reproach,” the CJN warned.

On the case management system, she rightly observed that Nigeria cannot afford to remain on the sidelines of global judicial transformation.

She said the newly launched initiative represents a major step towards the realisation of a fully digitised Registry and a more efficient, technology-driven judicial system.

“It is intended to enhance the management of appeals before the court, improve the accessibility and integrity of court records, strengthen transparency and accountability in court processes, and facilitate a more efficient administration of justice.

“The NCMS has been carefully designed to support the entire lifecycle of cases before the Court. By reducing dependence on manual processes and paper-based record management, the system will significantly improve case tracking, record retrieval, document management, and the overall workflow within the Registry.

“Beyond these operational improvements, the NCMS will significantly strengthen the security, integrity, and traceability of court records.”

As the CJN appropriately posited, the administration of justice in the 21st Century demands more than the faithful application of legal principles.

It requires judicial institutions that are efficient, accessible, transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of court users.

The successful implementation of the NCMS has established a model that other courts can adopt to foster greater efficiency, improve access to justice, and strengthen public confidence in the justice delivery system across the federation.

Expectations are high that this full embrace of technology will significantly reduce administrative bottlenecks and enhance the overall efficiency of judicial administration at the Supreme Court.

By improving the speed, accessibility, and integrity of appellate processes, it will also enhance the experience of litigants, legal practitioners, and all users of the court while strengthening public confidence in the administration of justice.

The CJN maintained that the initiative was part of the Nigerian Judiciary’s broader vision of institutional reform aimed at building a modern, innovative, and technologically resilient justice system.

“It reflects our determination not merely to keep pace with global developments, but to ensure that the Supreme Court continues to discharge its constitutional responsibilities efficiently, transparently, and in a manner that responds to the realities of the digital age while remaining firmly anchored in the enduring principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

“The launch of the NCMS marks far more than the introduction of a new technological platform. It signifies a defining milestone in the continuing evolution of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and reaffirms our commitment to building a Court that is better equipped to meet the expectations of the Nigerian people in the 21st Century,” she enthused

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria