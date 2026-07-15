A cross section of parents at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso waiting to receive their children. Credit : Segun Odunayo & Olabode Olalekan

Wale Akinselure and Ademola Adegbite

It was an emotional reunion at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Tuesday as dozens of schoolchildren and teachers rescued from kidnappers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State reunited with their families after spending 56 days in captivity.

The hospital premises came alive with tears, prayers, songs of thanksgiving and warm embraces as parents waited anxiously from the early hours of the day for medical clearance to take their children home.

The atmosphere became charged with emotion when the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Prof Olawale Olakulehin, emerged to announce the names of victims certified medically fit for discharge.

As each name was called, parents rushed forward amid tears of joy, with some mothers rolling on the floor in gratitude while others hugged their children tightly after nearly two months of separation.

Several lifted the children into their arms upon seeing them for the first time since the abduction.

Many of the parents expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, clerics and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers throughout the victims’ captivity.

One of the rescued teachers, Mary Dahunsi, who carried her baby on her back as she left the hospital with her husband, thanked God for sparing their lives.

“We thank God for life. Thanks to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, clerics and Nigerians for praying for us and for not forgetting us in the bush. We pray this does not happen to anyone,” she said.

Despite the traumatic experience, several parents dismissed suggestions that they would abandon their communities, insisting they had nowhere else to relocate.

One mother, overwhelmed with emotion, thanked God that all four of her children, as well as her son’s wife, returned home safely.

Olakulehin disclosed that 31 of the 39 rescued pupils had been discharged, while eight remained under medical observation and treatment.

He revealed that one of the children was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect during a routine medical evaluation, a condition the parents were previously unaware of.

According to him, the hospital would notify the Oyo State Government to facilitate further treatment for the child.

A cross section of parents at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso waiting to receive their children. Credit : Segun Odunayo & Olabode Olalekan

The hospital had received 44 rescued pupils and teachers from the Oyo State Government on Monday evening for comprehensive medical evaluation.

Hospital sources told The PUNCH that about 35 victims, including some teachers and other adults, had been discharged after being certified medically fit.

The source said, “About 35 pupils, including adults and their teachers, have been discharged out of the 44 victims after being certified medically fit to reunite with their respective parents. One of the pupils has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

“The ailment was discovered during a comprehensive medical evaluation conducted by specialists at the hospital. The child’s parents were unaware of the condition before the examination.

“The child has a hole in the heart, which was discovered during our medical assessment. There is no cause for alarm because the child is stable and doing well.

“We have commenced the necessary medical procedures and will formally notify the Oyo State Government to facilitate the next phase of treatment.”

A cross section of parents at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso waiting to receive their children. Credit : Segun Odunayo & Olabode Olalekan

Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the Federal Government planned to establish two military bases and deploy specialised security units to Oriire Local Government Area to strengthen security following the abduction.

The PUNCH reports that armed bandits attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esienle, in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026, abducting 39 pupils and six teachers.

The victims regained their freedom on July 10 after spending 56 days in captivity before undergoing medical evaluation and psychological assessment at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital ahead of their reunion with their families.

Punch Nigeria Ltd