byBusola Aro

Joseph Tegbe, minister of power, says metering gap is one of the major causes of the longstanding liquidity crisis in the country’s electricity sector.

The minister spoke on Thursday at the official flag-off of the power force programme under the presidential metering initiative (PMI), where the federal government commenced the training of 5,000 young Nigerians to support the nationwide deployment of electricity meters.

Tegbe said inadequate metering has, for years, prevented the Nigerian electricity supply industry (NESI) from collecting accurate revenue, discouraging investments and weakening service delivery across the value chain.

“One of the greatest structural challenges confronting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry is the persistent liquidity deficit,” he said.

“Where electricity consumed cannot be accurately measured, revenue cannot be accurately collected. Where revenue is uncertain, investments decline, infrastructure deteriorates and, ultimately, consumers suffer.”

He said the metering gap is “not just a technical problem” but one of the principal causes of the financial challenges confronting the power sector.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is pursuing reforms aimed at restoring financial sustainability in the electricity market while ensuring consumers pay only for electricity consumed.

“Every Nigerian deserves to pay only for the actual electricity consumed, and every service provider deserves to be paid for the electricity genuinely supplied. That principle is what smart metering makes possible,” Tegbe said.

He said metering would eliminate estimated billing, improve transparency, boost consumer confidence and provide distribution companies (DisCos) with more reliable revenue to improve electricity supply.

The minister said the government has continued to prioritise interventions to improve market discipline, strengthen revenue collection and attract private investment into the sector.

‘AMMON’S WITHDRAWAL OF COURT CASE CLEARS WAY FOR FASTER METER DEPLOYMENT’

Tegbe also welcomed the recent withdrawal of a court case filed by the Association of Meter Asset Providers of Nigeria (AMMON), describing it as a significant milestone that would accelerate the rollout of electricity meters nationwide.

“The recent withdrawal of the court action instituted by the Association of Meter Asset Providers of Nigeria marks an important milestone for our industry,” he said.

“That singular decision has removed a significant obstacle to the accelerated deployment of electricity meters across the country.”

He commended AMMON, the presidential metering initiative, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), meter asset providers, and other stakeholders for resolving the dispute through dialogue.

Speaking on the power force programme, Tegbe said the shortage of skilled personnel has slowed efforts to bridge Nigeria’s metering gap.

He said the 5,000 trainees would form the backbone of the country’s smart metering workforce and support the professional installation of millions of electricity meters.

“Meters do not install themselves. Behind every successful metering programme must stand thousands of competent, certified and dedicated technicians,” the minister said.

He added that the initiative would strengthen the electricity sector, create jobs, and equip young Nigerians with technical skills and support local content development.

TheCable