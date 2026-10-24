By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal Government has secured a total of 653 convictions of persons arrested across the federation for their involvement in various acts of terrorism.

The convicts, some of whom were found guilty of aiding insurgents or concealing information about their operations from security agencies, were among the 1,060 persons brought before the court in the third phase of the ongoing mass trial of terror suspects.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after stepping out of the courtroom on Friday, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led the prosecution, disclosed that a total of 880 cases had been heard, out of which the court convicted 653, acquitted seven and discharged 27 of the defendants.

He said the exercise would continue and the final figures would be announced after the conclusion of the trial.

Describing the current phase of the mass trial as the largest since the FG commenced the special court sessions for the prosecution of terror suspects, the AGF attributed the success of the exercise to judicial cooperation, effective prosecution and inter-agency collaboration.

He expressed appreciation to the judges handling the cases, particularly Justice Binta Nyako, who has been acting on behalf of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The AGF also commended the prosecution team, the defence counsel and the security agencies for contributing to the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

Among the agencies he acknowledged for their contributions were the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, the police, correctional centres and the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACoN).

According to the AGF, collaboration among the institutions has been critical to advancing the prosecution of terrorism, terrorism financing and related offences in the country.

On the representation of the defendants by lawyers from the LACoN, the AGF explained that the council was fulfilling its responsibility of providing legal assistance to eligible defendants.

He clarified, however, that private legal practitioners were also representing some of the suspects.

He said the defence lawyers were not only given the opportunity to interact with their clients before the court proceedings, but were also granted access to the detention facilities to enable them to prepare the defendants’ defence effectively.

On the issue of deradicalisation of suspects recommended by the court, the AGF said the process remained an important component of the overall exercise.

He maintained that rehabilitation and reintegration were necessary to complement the judicial process and reduce the risk of individuals returning to extremist activities.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria