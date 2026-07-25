By Evelyn Usman; Peter Duru; Musa Ubandawaki & Golok Nanmwa

As Northern leaders and other stakeholders express pain and fear over the unending reign of terror unleashed by terrorists, investigations have revealed the challenges encountered by the military which make rescue operations difficult in the northern part of the country despite increased deployment of security personnel to troubled areas.

According to security experts, retired military commanders and intelligence officers who spoke with Saturday Vanguard, the military fighting terrorists in the north are confronted with vast ungoverned spaces, difficult terrain, inadequate intelligence from local communities and the lack of cooperation with the security agencies as some locals even work for the terrorists as informants and food vendors.

The stakeholders unanimously agreed that while security forces have recorded notable successes against criminal groups in some parts of the country, the fight against kidnapping requires a comprehensive strategy that combines military action with improved intelligence gathering, technological surveillance, economic interventions and stronger community engagement.

They also advocated increased deployment of modern surveillance equipment, including drones and electronic monitoring systems, alongside the expansion of road networks and telecommunications infrastructure in remote communities frequently targeted by kidnappers.

The experts warned that unless the underlying factors enabling criminal gangs to operate are decisively addressed, rescue operations will continue to face significant obstacles, leaving thousands of families across Northern Nigeria trapped in uncertainty and fear.

They maintained that defeating kidnapping and restoring public confidence would require sustained collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions, local communities and governments at all levels, describing the battle against abduction as a national security imperative that demands urgent and coordinated action.

Fear, divided loyalties complicate operations —Retired Colonel

A retired Colonel, who participated in counter-insurgency operation and spoke on condition of anonymity, said banditry and insurgent attacks have become recurring developments in many northern communities and this informed the way they react to terrorist attacks.

According to him, “Years of conflict, coupled with cultural and traditional ties, religious sentiments and other local realities, have complicated the security environment. In some cases, these factors influence how communities respond to insurgent activities and even how politicians react to them.

“In some insurgency-affected areas of the North, there are instances where security agencies contend with fear, divided loyalties and, in some cases, undesirable criminal elements are found within local vigilante structures. Community dynamics, cultural habits, traditional connections, religious sentiments and cross-border relationships all add layers of complexity to military operations.”

Mountainous terrain serving as natural observation towers for terrorists

Serving military officers told Saturday Vanguard that the operational environment in the North often determined how quickly such intelligence could be translated into successful rescue missions. A serving Major who has spent years in counter-insurgency operations in the North-East said terrorists in the region enjoy operational advantages built over more than a decade of conflict.

He said: “many of the terrorist groups in the North-East have spent years preparing the battlefield. They have established logistics chains, weapons caches, food supply routes and intelligence networks. Once they detect military pressure, they quickly disperse into smaller groups, relocate hostages or exploit porous borders into neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Time itself becomes a critical operational factor because every delay gives them the opportunity to change their plans. He added that the terrain itself presents another formidable challenge.

“Many of these camps are located around mountainous areas where elevated positions serve as natural observation towers. From there, they can detect troop movements several kilometres away and alert other fighters. Add the thick vegetation, rocky pathways, deep valleys and dense forests, and you begin to understand why troop movement is much slower than many people imagine. During the rainy season, flooded rivers and poor weather further reduce aerial visibility and make ground operations even more difficult. Yet, these challenges have not deterred troops”, he said.

According to intelligence officers familiar with counter-insurgency operations, years of conflict have enabled Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to master the terrain, establish reliable supply routes and develop multiple escape corridors across communities and neighbouring countries.

One intelligence officer, who requested anonymity, said “When terrorists have operated in an area for years, they know every footpath, every settlement and every possible escape route. They understand the movement patterns of security forces and constantly adapt their tactics. They have built supply chains, food sources, informant networks and communication channels over the years. Some residents provide information willingly, others do so out of fear or intimidation because they live under the constant threat of violence.” According to the officer, these realities significantly complicate rescue operations because military movements could be detected long before troops reach their objectives, allowing terrorists time to relocate hostages or prepare ambushes.

Every step could trigger an explosion

A second serving military officer, a Lt. Colonel, also with extensive counter-insurgency experience, said one of the greatest dangers confronting troops during rescue missions in the North is the widespread use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“The routes leading to terrorist enclaves are deliberately seeded with IEDs and anti-vehicle mines. Before troops can even begin a rescue mission, combat engineers must painstakingly clear those routes. In many places, the terrain is too rugged for mine-resistant armoured vehicles to operate effectively, forcing soldiers to proceed on foot while remaining exposed to hidden explosives and possible ambushes,” he said. According to him, “these realities explain why military commanders rarely rush hostage rescue operations. People sometimes mistake patience for inaction. But every commander knows that one wrong decision could cost the lives of innocent hostages and soldiers alike,” he added.

Established logistics, support structures, multiple safe havens for terrorists — Brig Gen Usman

Former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman (retd.), said successful rescue could be achieved through intelligence-driven operations, professionalism and seamless collaboration among security agencies. The retired General explained that rescue operations in Northern Nigeria were inherently more difficult because they involved well-entrenched terrorist and bandit networks operating across vast, rugged and, in some cases, transnational terrain.

“In the North, rescue operations are often more complex because they involve terrorist and bandit groups with established logistics, support structures and multiple safe havens. Success in hostage rescue depends less on geography than on actionable intelligence, meticulous planning, unity of effort, inter-agency cooperation, community support and operational patience. Those principles remain applicable across the country, even though operational realities differ from one theatre to another.”

Poor communication coverage

Another major challenge which further complicates rescue missions in the region according to information gathered by Saturday Vanguard is poor telecommunications coverage in many operational areas. Coordinating troops over long distances becomes far more difficult when conventional communication networks are unavailable. Therefore every movement at such times would require meticulous planning and alternative communication systems.

Hostages as human shields

Another Brigadier-General, who retired last year and now resides in the United Kingdom, said perhaps the greatest challenge confronting troops during hostage rescue operations is that terrorists deliberately exploit the presence of innocent captives to restrict the military’s operational options.

He said: “Unlike conventional warfare, hostage rescue is not about overwhelming firepower. Terrorists deliberately use women, children and other abductees as human shields. Immediately after an abduction, they often split victims into smaller groups and move them between different camps to frustrate intelligence efforts. They also establish camps close to civilian settlements, making it impossible for the military to employ indiscriminate air strikes or heavy bombardment,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the military’s airstrike on the Jilli weekly market, a border community between Borno and Yobe states, three months ago, the retired General said the incident illustrated the difficult choices commanders often face during counter-terrorism operations.

“That is the kind of dilemma commanders contend with. Whenever there is any possibility that innocent civilians or hostages are within the target area, commanders must exercise maximum restraint. The priority is not simply to eliminate the terrorists but to ensure innocent lives are protected. Sometimes opportunities to strike are deliberately abandoned because the risk to captives or civilians is simply too high,” he said.

Sophisticated early-warning systems by the terrorists

The retired General also stated that intelligence gathering is often complicated by the sophisticated early-warning systems insurgents have developed over many years.

He said: “Terrorists deploy scouts and informants who monitor troop movements and relay information long before soldiers arrive. Some residents provide information under coercion or intimidation, while others fear retaliation against their families if they cooperate with security agencies. Once military movement is detected, the terrorists immediately relocate hostages or prepare ambushes,” he said.

According to him, these realities explain why military commanders continue to place greater emphasis on intelligence, patience and community cooperation than on sheer firepower.

“Every successful rescue operation is won long before the shooting starts. It is won through painstaking intelligence gathering, meticulous planning, operational patience and the trust of local communities. Without those ingredients, even the best-equipped force will struggle,” he said.

The experts also expressed optimism that the renewed operational posture signalled by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), who recently directed troops to engage and neutralise terrorists and armed bandits on sight without waiting for further authorisation, would further strengthen ongoing rescue efforts.

Vast forests, rugged mountains make rescue difficult — Edward, Retired police officer

A retired police officer and security expert based in Jos, Mr. Ibrahim Edward, said, “In the North, vast forests, rugged mountains and ungoverned spaces make rescue operations extremely difficult. These hideouts enable terrorists and bandits to evade conventional security forces while exposing hostages to greater danger. We have witnessed similar situations in Plateau’s forested communities”.

Edward then called for improved intelligence sharing among security agencies, the establishment of specialised anti-kidnapping units and greater investment in community-based security networks.

Inaccessible remote areas pose serious challenge to troops — Audu

Speaking in a similar vein, Mr Christopher Audu, a citizen of Plateau State, said the state’s thick forests and mountainous terrain have continued to hinder security patrols and rapid response to distress calls.

“Many of these criminal hideouts are located in remote areas that are difficult to access without local knowledge or specialised equipment. This has continued to complicate rescue operations,” he said.

Audu advocated stronger collaboration among security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities to improve intelligence gathering and early warning systems.

Terrorists frequently relocate hostages to different camps in dense forests — Guyawa

According to security analyst Bashir Altine Guyawa, “criminal groups have evolved into highly organized networks with access to communication systems, informants and safe havens spread across forests and remote settlements. Many people assume that once a kidnapping occurs, security forces can immediately locate and rescue the victims. The reality is far more complex.

These criminal groups move victims rapidly through difficult terrain and often split them into smaller groups, making tracking operations extremely difficult, Kidnappers frequently exploit dense forests stretching across several states, enabling them to evade detection while relocating hostages from one camp to another before security forces can establish their exact location.

Lack of cooperation from residents in affected communities — Koko

Another analyst, Abdullahi Majidadi Koko, argued that “lack of cooperation from residents in some affected communities has undermined rescue operations as fear of retaliation often discourages potential informants from sharing critical intelligence with authorities. Many villagers possess useful information about the movement of criminals, but they fear being exposed. In several instances, kidnappers live close to communities and maintain networks of informants who monitor security activities. This creates a major intelligence challenge. Successful rescue operations depend heavily on timely and accurate intelligence. Delayed information often allows criminal groups to relocate their captives before security personnel can intervene.

Terrorists moving across vast territories makes rescue efforts complicated — Bagudo

On his part, Manu Garba Bagudo pointed to the growing sophistication of kidnapping syndicates, saying many gangs now operate across state boundaries and maintain links with criminal elements in neighboring countries. He said, “These are no longer isolated groups hiding in the bush. Some operate like organized criminal enterprises with logistics networks, arms suppliers, informants and financiers. Their ability to move across vast territories makes rescue efforts extremely complicated. Difficult geographical conditions in parts of the North West and North Central regions also pose serious operational challenges for security agencies, particularly in areas with limited road access and weak telecommunications infrastructure.

Weak border controls make rescue missions difficult — Yelwa

Also speaking on the issue, Umar Bawa Yelwa emphasized the impact of Nigeria’s porous borders, especially in communities located near neighboring countries, where criminals can exploit weak border controls to evade arrest and complicate rescue missions. “The border factor cannot be ignored. Terrorists understand the terrain and take advantage of unmanned routes. Once victims are moved across multiple jurisdictions, rescue operations become significantly more difficult and require extensive coordination among different security agencies,” Yelwa explained.

Nature of terrorists, environments in which they operate — Retired AIG, Iwar

A security expert and retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, attributed the Federal Government’s inability to secure the immediate rescue of kidnap victims in parts of northern Nigeria to the nature of the criminals involved and the environments in which they operate.

Reacting to the development, Iwar said, “Here in the north, it is not just banditry, it is mixed with terrorism. It is ideological and, most of the time, it has been going on for a long time. Sometimes, the nature of their demands is to raise money to buy weapons and other equipment. You also need to consider the environment. The forests and the vast land mass in the North are different from what you have in the Southwest. It is a different kind of forest and a different category of bandits and terrorists”.

Remote, difficult terrains not easily accessible to security agencies — Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, while participating in an ARISE Television Town Hall Programme themed, “Building a National Consensus for State Police and National Security,” said, “Plateau’s unique topography presents serious challenges.

“We have many remote and difficult terrains that are not easily accessible, even to security agencies. This sometimes delays response time and creates understandable frustration among our people”

Terrorists exploit routes known only to locals — Usman Na Allah

A community leader in the border town of Illela, Usman Na Allah, said, “Border communities face unique security challenges. Criminal elements often exploit routes known only to locals. Strengthening border surveillance, increasing community policing initiatives and improving collaboration between residents and security agencies would significantly enhance efforts to prevent abductions and facilitate the rescue of victims”.

Vanguard News