The Executive Chairman of Ngala Local Government Council, Mala Tijjani Ngala during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the attacked site. Photo: Isah Ojo.

By Isah Ojo

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have burnt down a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms in Logomani community, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Our correspondent gathered that the terrorists attacked the community late on Tuesday night shortly after launching an assault on the Forward Operating Base in Logomani, where one soldier was killed.

The terrorists reportedly dispersed residents through sporadic gunfire before setting the facilities ablaze.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Muhammed Goni, confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, saying two gun trucks and some combat enablers were damaged during the engagement.

Scene of the attack. Photo: Isah Ojo

According to him, the attack was contained by troops of Operation Hadin Kai deployed at the Forward Operating Base in Logomani under Sector One.

The statement partly read, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Logomani in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State under Sector One successfully contained a coordinated attack by ISWAP terrorists.

“Although the insurgents briefly exploited a section of the base’s defensive perimeter during the intense firefight, the troops rapidly regrouped, mounted a determined counter-offensive and decisively expelled the attackers, inflicting significant casualties and forcing the surviving terrorists to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price, while two gun trucks and some combat enablers sustained damage during the engagement.”

According to him, the situation at the Forward Operating Base in Logomani remains firmly under the control of Operation Hadin Kai troops, with reinforcements deployed, exploitation operations ongoing and additional measures being implemented to further strengthen the location’s defensive resilience.

Scene of the attack. Photo: Isah Ojo

Residents who spoke with PUNCH Online described the attack as coordinated, saying the terrorists operated with little resistance.

“We all left the community during the attack. The terrorists were very sophisticated. After they overpowered the Army, they entered the school and burnt down two classrooms. They also attacked a police outpost and a hospital, which they burnt down,” a resident, who pleaded anonymity, said.

A local security source said a combined security team comprising the police, the military and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force trailed the terrorists after the attack.

“They had fled a considerable distance,” the source said.

Scene of the attack. Photo: Isah Ojo

Efforts to contact the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, for comments were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Ngala Local Government Council, Mala Tijjani Ngala, on Wednesday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of Logomani following the attack.

The chairman inspected the damaged police outpost, primary healthcare centre and primary school.

Ngala said the findings from the assessment would be forwarded to the Borno State Government for immediate intervention.

He also called for calm and urged residents to cooperate with security agencies.

Isah Ojo

Punch Nigeria Ltd