By Prisca Sam-Duru

Each farming season in Nigeria is a huge opportunity to sow in anticipation of a bumper harvest for one of my neighbours, mummy Ifunanya. Although she engages in mixed crop farming, her major focus over the years has been on cassava farming.

As soon as the rains begin, mummy Ifunanya, an Ebonyi state indigene who lives in Ikorodu Lagos, seizes the opportunity of empty plots of lands whose owners are not yet ready to develop, to plant cassava stems. This is highly beneficial to the land owners as it keeps land grabbers away from their lands.

And then, after about eight months, the cassava yield from the stems she planted, becomes a goldmine for her. Some of the cassava tubers are processed into garri, cassava flour known as lafu, elubo or amala, and fufu, while the rest are sold same day to women who are also into cassava business. Interestingly, at the end of each harvest, mummy Ifunanya says she makes between 5 and 6 bags of garri which she sells between 18,000 and 24,000 naira each, to local foodstuff retailers. That’s encouraging for such a petty farmer.

As it is for this petty farmer, so it is for so many cassava farmers scattered across the country, especially in rural areas. This makes the agricultural feedstock a visible companion in every Nigerian kitchen, while also keeping the majority involved in the cassava processing, gainfully employed.

For decades, cassava has been the quiet pillar of Nigerian agriculture. Across the length and breadth of the country, this tough root has served as an irreplaceable foundation for traditional nutrition, sustaining millions of families as the basis for garri, fufu, and amala. Yet, despite it being a visible friend in every kitchen table, cassava has historically remained a mere footnote in Nigeria’s economy.

Today, that narrative is undergoing a radical transformation. Beneath the rough peel of the cassava root lies a multi-million-dollar industrial goldmine capable of reshaping Nigeria’s manufacturing landscape, mitigating foreign exchange instability, and addressing the nation’s retrogressive import dependencies.

As the world’s largest producer of cassava, Nigeria sits on a massive, structural agricultural advantage. Harvesting over 60 million metric tons annually, the country is distinctively positioned to transform this humble root into a $7 billion domestic industrial powerhouse. However, a grave paradox defines this revered position. Despite its complete dominance in raw production, Nigeria captures just 2% of the $183 billion global cassava processing market.

This vast difference underscores a remarkable opportunity. A new wave of investment, innovation, and institutional enterprise is reimagining cassava not as a subsistence crop, but as a strategic industrial feedstock for food, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and energy.

Deep Indigenous Expertise and Scale

Nigeria as the world leading cassava producer boasts over 500 years of cassava cultivation heritage. This deep-seated traditional knowledge reflects a deep-rooted expertise across farming communities, rendering the nation’s human capital fundamentally ready to scale and industrialize operations. The over 14 million smallholder farmers, representing approximately 46% of all Nigerian farming households mentioned earlier, are actively engaged in cassava cultivation. This massive demographic ensures a broad, distributed, and highly sustainable base for feedstock expansion which would facilitate industrialisation.

Industry players, initiatives driving the cassava industrial transformation

There are a few numbers of companies, and initiatives by firms and organisations making concerted efforts to ensure cassava potentials are harnessed beyond the kitchen. The transformation of cassava from a food crop to an industrial input is heavily backed by a robust research and development framework. Philanthropic organizations, led by the Gates Foundation, have invested significantly in strengthening productivity, seed systems, mechanization, and advanced processing capabilities.

Working in close collaboration with premier research bodies such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), CGIAR, and Sahel Consulting, these

initiatives focus on deploying high-yielding, disease-resistant stem varieties across critical production states like Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Cross River, Kogi, and Kaduna. This supporting network is steadily laying the groundwork for a massive leap in agricultural productivity.

In addition, with insights from the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator (NCIA) which is an initiative of Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the sector is undergoing a quiet revolution.

The NCIA is championing the fact that to fully bridge the gap between agricultural abundance and industrial scale, Nigeria must systematically transition from raw production to high-precision manufacturing, capturing both local supply chains and money-spinning global export corridors. NCIA works to unlock cassava’s full industrial potential by addressing investment barriers and building inclusive, market-driven systems.

Nigeria’s fascinating case for cassava investment is built upon foundational pillars that offer a natural competitive advantage unmatched anywhere else on the globe. As Dean of Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Olayinka David-West noted, this advantage is rooted in centuries of indigenous expertise, an expansive smallholder footprint, resilient value chains, and an adaptable agroecological profile.

Prof David-West who disclosed that the country has a compelling case for cassava Investment, said Nigeria’s natural competitive advantages in cassava production are built on several foundational pillars – Centuries of

Indigenous Expertise, Large-scale Production Capacity, Robust Existing Value Chains, Abundant Arable Land and Climatic Adaptability and Strengthening R&D Ecosystem.

“Nigeria boasts over 500 years of cassava cultivation heritage, reflecting deeply ingrained expertise across farming communities. This long-standing tradition underscores the nation’s readiness to scale and industrialise cassava farming.

“Over 14 million smallholder farmers, representing about 46 per cent of Nigerian farming households, are actively engaged in cassava cultivation, ensuring a broad and sustainable base for scaling up industrial production,” she said.

She further disclosed that Nigeria already possesses established networks comprising processors, transporters, marketers, and consumers, adding that these established supply and demand channels present a ready platform for new investments and expansions.

On his part, Partner, Boston Consulting Group, Mr Olayinka Majekodunmi, said recognising the transformative potential of industrial cassava, Nigeria’s government, alongside international development partners, has prioritised initiatives aimed at creating a conducive environment for investment.

He listed key government Initiatives to include – Cassava Bio-Ethanol Value Chain Development Project, to enhance bioethanol production efficiencies and feedstock availability across critical states.

Geographic and Ecological Resilience

In Nigeria, cassava cultivation spans approximately 30% of the country’s total cultivated land area, leaving ample room for geographic expansion. The crop is currently cultivated across 24 Nigerian states, with Oyo, Ogun, Kogi, and Benue leading the industrial charge. These regions blend dense smallholder activity with emerging commercial estates, creating a highly robust supply base.

Because cassava thrives across multiple agroecological zones and possesses exceptional climatic adaptability, it ensures year-round production stability. Its resilience to drought and poor soils provides an agricultural safety net that few other cash crops can match.

Challenges undermining cassava scalability

Despite the structural advantages cassava possesses, Nigeria’s industrial cassava leap faces severe, deeply rooted systemic bottlenecks, with insecurity which has chased farmers away from their farmlands, inclusive.

To unlock the sector’s multi-billion-dollar potential, investors and policymakers must first confront and deconstruct the operational vulnerabilities that have historically crippled processing efficiency and kept industrial utilization rates below 10%.

First, the biological race against time: cassava’s 48-hour window, needs to be managed efficiently.

The primary limitation of the cassava value chain is biological. Once harvested, fresh cassava roots undergo rapid post-harvest physiological deterioration, losing their starch content and overall industrial value within a restrictive 48-hour window. This hyper-perishability introduces intense volatility across the entire supply chain.

For smallholder farmers, it results in highly compromised bargaining power and rushed sales at low prices to avoid total loss. For large-scale industrial processors, it translates into a highly unpredictable, unreliable feedstock supply that disrupts continuous factory operations.

There’s also the issue of infrastructure and energy deficits. Cassava is a highly bulky agricultural produce, consisting of roughly 60% water in its raw state. Transporting this heavy volume especially across underdeveloped rural road networks introduces excessive logistics costs and high spoilage rates during peak harvest seasons.

Compounding this challenge is Nigeria’s acute energy deficit. Most primary cassava processing zones lack reliable grid power. What this means is that most industrial plants are forced to depend entirely on heavy diesel generators. This usually inflates operational costs, drains working capital, and wears down the price competitiveness of finished cassava derivatives on both local and international markets.

Agricultural yield gap is another pressing matter. While global cassava yields average roughly 25 tons per hectare, Nigeria’s national average floats at a modest 6 tons per hectare. This severe yield gap emanates from limited access to mechanized farming implements, inadequate soil health management, and a historical shortage of commercial-grade stem inputs.

Without targeted interventions to double or triple land productivity, industrial processing plants will continue to suffer from low-capacity utilization, operating far below optimal levels due to inconsistent and disjointed feedstock delivery.

Then comes the big issue- financial and credit mismatch. The predominant credit structures in Nigeria’s financial markets are basically misaligned with the biological life cycle of the crop. Cassava requires up to 12 months to reach commercial maturity. However, the vast majority of available agricultural credit is short-term, high-interest commercial debt. This creates severe liquidity gaps for both farmers and commercial processors, preventing long-term capital investments in modern machinery, land clearing, and structured outgrower supply networks.

As investments continue to target the industrialisation of the sector, unreliable cassava supply is another major challenge. Across the country, the NCIA engagement reveals cassava processing facilities operate at 30% to 40% of installed capacity, not because demand is lacking, or because the technology is wrong, but because the cassava does not arrive reliably.

And farmer networks are the infrastructure that either delivers or destroys that reliability.

The consequences of unreliable cassava supply do not stay at the farm gate. A plant running at 40%capacity carries the fixed costs of a full-capacity operation while capturing only a fraction of the revenue. Unit economics collapse. Debt service becomes a problem. Operators enter a cycle where poor feedstock supply weakens their financial position, which limits their ability to invest in the farmer relationships that would improve supply.

The disruption extends downstream. An operator who cannot run consistently cannot serve buyers reliably, which means lost contracts and a diminished commercial standing. For investors, unreliable feedstock is the primary execution risk that makes cassava projects difficult to back.

All these constraints are proof that Nigeria’s cassava economy lacks the enabling infrastructure both physical, financial, and regulatory needed to scale.

However, IDH (the Sustainable Trade Initiative) Block Farming Model is helping to address one part of this issue. Since 2014, IDH has been testing a “Block Farming Model” that treats farmer management as a rigorous science rather than an afterthought. This model structures smallholders into managed production blocks with a focal farm at the centre, supported by defined delivery schedules aligned to processor intake requirements, and access to inputs and finance on credit.

Providing insight into the impact made so far by the IDH Block Farming Model, the IDH’s Director of Programs, Dr. Dayo Ogundijo, explained that “The IDH Block Farming model works because production is tightly organized, land is contiguous, planting is synchronized, inputs are controlled, and harvesting is supervised.”

According to him, “Scaling nationally introduces pressure in five main areas: Land consolidation at scale; Sustained pre-financing capacity; Management bandwidth; Logistics and perishability risks; and Trust architecture.”

From Farmland to Factory Floor: The Processing Awakening

To evade these structural challenges, a quiet but profound commercial transformation is taking place across Nigeria’s agro-industrial space. Forward-thinking corporations and medium-sized processing firms are bypassing spot-market instability by executing aggressive backward integration strategies—acquiring large commercial lands and establishing highly structured outgrower schemes.

This operational shift is not only about achieving scale; it is about establishing long-term commercial confidence in cassava as a dependable industrial raw material.

As a result of shifting macroeconomic realities, fluctuating global wheat prices, and persistent foreign exchange scarcity, some major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers are aggressively localizing their input sourcing by integrating High-Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF) and industrial starches into their supply chains.

In Ogun State for instance, Dufil Prima Foods, a dominant force in Nigeria’s noodle market, recently commissioned a state-of-the-art, 200-ton-per-day HQCF processing facility which represents a strategic investment of approximately ¦ 13 billion. At the same time, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) is committing roughly $100 million to expand its industrial starch and flour processing capacities, effectively replacing imported grain inputs with local cassava derivatives.

Also, in Oyo State, Psaltry International has pioneered commercial value addition by constructing Africa’s first cassava-based sorbitol plant. This high-precision facility supplies premium, food-grade sweeteners directly to multinational buyers in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, demonstrating that Nigerian cassava can successfully meet the most demanding international quality standards.

Mechanizing the Middle: The Pre-Processing Revolution

In as much as mega-processing plants represent the downstream future of the industry, successful scaling of production requires a fundamental innovation in the “messy middle” of the value chain. To overcome the 48-hour biological window of cassava and remove the logistical nightmare of transporting water-laden roots, the industry, according to NCIA research, is embracing a strategic pre-processing revolution- the industrialization of cassava chips.

The conversion of raw cassava into dried chips is a dynamic logistical and infrastructural solution presented as a simple process. By slicing fresh roots and drying them to a stable 12% to 14% moisture content at the farmgate, processors completely eliminate post-harvest decay.

This method of drying effectively buys time, transforming a highly perishable root into a durable, storable, and transportable product that can be safely stockpiled for six to twelve months. This stabilization mechanism yields three critical economic advantages.

Drastic Logistics Reductions: Considering the fact that fresh cassava is 60% water, chipping and drying roots at the source ensures that processors stop paying to transport water across broken rural roads, significantly lowering fuel, haulage, and overall transport costs per dry metric ton.

Market and Inventory Stabilization: For industrial factories, storable chips are an opportunity to transition to advanced “inventory planning.” Lastly, this empowers smallholder ecosystems.

A Blueprint for Scalable Pre-Processing: Sofari Ltd example

A leading example of this preprocessing model in action is Sofari Ltd., a visionary, female-led cassava processing enterprise that has navigated Nigeria’s cassava-to-chips landscape since 2018. Recognizing that factory failures are rarely caused by malfunctioning machinery, but rather, by inconsistent feedstock supply, insights from NCIA reveal that Sofari established decentralized pre-processing hubs directly within rural farming communities.

By capturing raw roots well within the critical 48-hour harvest window, Sofari converts scattered smallholder harvests into a unified, high-quality inventory of standardized chips. These chips are then aggregated and routed to feed their central production lines for HQCF and industrial starch.

Operationally, Sofari maintains rigorous quality discipline, enforcing precise moisture targets, strict contamination controls, and uniform handling protocols from the village hub to the central warehouse.

By standardizing hub operations, Sofari has proven that cassava supply volatility can be managed with the same precision as any other industrial manufacturing input. However, this is a model that requires more firms like Sofari. So, to transition this successful proof-of-concept into a national industrial standard, the sector requires targeted partnerships. It is advised that downstream offtakers must commit to predictable, long-term demand contracts, while financial capital must be deployed to expand these decentralized hub networks across the federation.

Mapping the $1bn Export Pathway

In so much as domestic import substitution offers an immediate path to growth, the ultimate frontier for Nigeria’s cassava industry lies in the global export market. However, a critical look at international trade data reveals a deep structural paradox. Nigeria as already noted above, is the undisputed heavyweight champion of raw cassava production, yet it remains a featherweight in global trade.

In 2023, according to UN Comtrade data, Nigeria exported roughly 5,000 metric tonnes of cassava products which represents less than 1% of its total output, dominated largely by low-value traditional staples and unrefined starches. In sharp contrast, Thailand produced only half as much raw cassava as Nigeria, but exported a staggering 7 million metric tonnes of high-value derivatives, capturing 21% of its total production value.

This immense difference underscores a fundamental economic truth: high raw production volume does not automatically equal export competitiveness.

In other words, for Nigerian processors to build a multi-billion-dollar export pipeline, they must move away from undifferentiated bulk exports and strategically align their operations with four specific derivative-market pathways identified by the NCIA.

Native Starch into China (The Low-Hanging Fruit)

Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) confirms that China is the world’s premier destination for cassava starch imports, consuming over 3.8 million metric tonnes annually. Driven by a strategic desire to diversify their supply chains away from historical dependencies on Thai and Vietnamese exporters, Chinese buyers are aggressively seeking new market entrants.

For Nigerian processors already capable of manufacturing industrial-grade native starch, this pathway represents an immediate opportunity.

However, to penetrate this market, Nigerian exporters must steadily hit demanding quality specifications, back long export cycles with substantial working capital, and maintain flawless shipping schedules, all while landing their products competitively against prevailing global import prices of $518 to $594 per metric ton.

Sweeteners into Continental Africa (The Regional Strategy)

While China seeks industrial starch, the African continent is experiencing an acute shortage of industrial sugar alternatives. Trade data indicates that regional demand for high-value sweeteners, such as liquid glucose and sorbitol, across African nations (excluding Nigeria) stands between 300,000 and 400,000 metric tonnes annually.

Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt collectively account for nearly 25% of this total continental demand. To capture this market, Nigerian starch processors must invest in downstream conversion capacities to process native starch further into food-grade sweeteners. Products must consistently meet strict purity and performance formulations required by international food and beverage brands operating across the continent.

The economics of this regional corridor can be significantly enhanced by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), provided exporters carefully adhere to established rules of origin and capitalize on active tariff concessions.

Cassava Chips into China (High Volume, High Difficulty)

According to NCIA reports, over the past decade, China has imported an average of 5 million metric tonnes of dried cassava chips annually, representing an export market valued at over $1 billion. These chips serve as a vibrant, low-cost feedstock for China’s massive industrial ethanol distillation sector.

While the volume potential is immense, the entry barriers for Nigerian processors are remarkably steep due to rigid technical specifications and discouraging cost differentials.

Currently, the vast majority of Nigerian processing firms operate at a modest scale of 15 to 30 metric tonnes per day, making large-scale aggregation across multiple chipping hubs an absolute prerequisite for market entry.

There is the issue of landed cost gap. Established Southeast Asian exporters land chips at a Freight On Board (FOB) price of roughly $222 per tonne, backed by a highly competitive $12 per tonne freight rate to China. Conversely, Nigeria’s average FOB chip cost hovers around $250 per tonne, inflated by an expensive $75 per tonne ocean freight rate to East Asia. This creates a substantial $91 per tonne structural cost gap that Nigerian exporters must aggressively close through enhanced farm-level mechanization and optimized maritime logistics.

Modified Starch into Europe (The Quality Barrier)

The European Union represents a premium import market, absorbing roughly 150,000 to 200,000 metric tonnes of cassava starch annually. However, approximately 60% to 70% of European import demand is strictly for highly specialized modified starches personalized for advanced chemical, pharmaceutical, and textile manufacturing.

Because Nigeria’s domestic processing capacity remains heavily concentrated in basic native starch, direct access to Europe is currently controlled by a product-profile misalignment. To unlock this high-margin corridor, industry players in Nigeria must either invest heavily in advanced chemical modification technology or form strategic joint ventures to supply native starch as a primary input to European intermediaries who handle downstream modification.

The Cassava Paradox: Ending the Ethanol Import Dependency

So far, NCIA insights have exposed a brutal fact which is that Nigeria’s agricultural-to-industrial disconnect has remained painfully visible in its complete dependency on imported industrial ethanol.

Obviously, Nigeria is currently trapped in a profound economic paradox. While it remains the world’s leading producer of cassava which is the primary raw material needed for ethanol blend, yet it spends scarce foreign exchange to import the finished product from international markets.

According to comprehensive market insights from the NCIA and analysis from the Clean Technology Hub, Nigeria’s aggregate demand for industrial ethanol reached 400 million litres. A staggering 75% of this volume which is roughly 300 to 350 million litres, was imported from international markets.

This heavy dependency on imports persists despite the fact that under standard industrial processing conditions, one metric ton of raw cassava yields approximately 160 litres of high-purity ethanol.

To completely substitute Nigeria’s entire ethanol import, the domestic processing industry would require roughly 1.8 to 2.0 million tonnes of cassava roots which is a mere 3% of the nation’s annual 61-million-ton harvest.

Driving Force Across Core Sectors

Most reports have it that industrial ethanol is the silent, indispensable engine driving several of Nigeria’s most resilient manufacturing sectors including, beverages, pharmaceuticals & hygiene, cosmetics, and green energy.

There’s however, the need to deconstruct the food security myth, to make a headway.

Critics frequently claim that diverting significant volumes of cassava to industrial ethanol production could endanger national food security by starving traditional food markets of a vital dietary staple. However, practical agricultural data completely counters this claim.

For the fact that the total feedstock volume required to achieve 100% import substitution represents an incredibly small fraction (3%) of total national production, the real risk to Nigeria is not a scarcity of crops, but a fundamental lack of organized market architecture. The main challenge lies in engineering structured, industrial-grade supply chains that operate similar to, rather than in direct competition with traditional open-air food markets.

The most indisputable proof that domestic cassava-to-ethanol production is highly viable is already evident in the market today. A good number of industrial players are actively deploying capital to execute import substitution strategies.

A notable example is the Nosak Group, an established leader in the Nigerian distillery space. This firm is aggressively building an integrated cassava supply infrastructure through its agribusiness subsidiary, Premier Plantations. It has acquired an expanse of farmlands in Edo State and began cultivating robust outgrower partnerships for an industrial cassava-to-ethanol distillation facility.

This tactical capital deployment by Nosak Group speaks eloquently that localizing the feedstock supply chain is the only decisive way for Nigerian manufacturers to evade foreign exchange instability, eliminate international shipping bottlenecks, and secure complete operational sovereignty.

A Strategic Blueprint for Government and Investors

In order for Nigeria to transition from the world’s leader in raw cassava production into a global agro-industrial powerhouse, the country will need a calculated, highly coordinated blueprint executed across the public sector, private industry, and international development institutions.

In addition, to build a highly profitable, resilient enterprise within the Nigerian cassava landscape, private equity and institutional investors need to anchor their operational models on three core pillars: Enforce Feedstock Reliability, Optimize Plant Utilization and Project Economics and Maintain Strict Market and Regulatory Alignment.

Coming to terms with the fact that individual private investments cannot scale without due assistance, the federal government of Nigeria, alongside international development partners, have launched targeted interventions designed to manage the cassava value chain and build a highly conducive investment climate.

An instance is the Special Agro-Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme. Supported by a powerful consortium of international financial institutions, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the SAPZ programme represents a massive $538 million capital investment. This initiative is designed to construct modern infrastructure, streamline regulatory frameworks, provide stable utility access, and cluster industrial cassava processing factories directly within high-producing agricultural corridors.

Another example is the Cassava Bio-Ethanol Value Chain Development Project. This initiative focuses exclusively on facilitating domestic distillation efficiencies, subsidizing modern farming equipment, and increasing commercial feedstock availability across key producing states.

Above all, the presence of committed industry platforms such as the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator (NCIA) by the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, provides foreign and domestic investors with a sophisticated institutional guide. The NCIA works to assist investors navigate regulatory compliance, optimize investment readiness, coordinate large-scale collection, and secure premium market access.

Need For Precision Over Production

As a matter of fact, Nigeria’s ultimate transition into a global cassava powerhouse will not be facilitated by raw tubers, rather by high-precision industrial processing. According to the NCIA, agricultural abundance alone is no longer an indicator of economic success since the contemporary global market rewards industrial precision, standardization, and cost-competitive logistics.

The $7 billion domestic opportunity and the $1 billion export pathway will not be captured by treating cassava as an undifferentiated subsistence crop. Instead, the future belongs to strong, highly capitalized processors/industry players who select the right derivative-market matches, construct decentralized pre-processing infrastructure, and execute disciplined commercial work early with institutional buyers.

With the right operational systems, structured outgrower networks, and aligned financial capital, Nigeria can permanently shatter its import dependencies, transform its rural economies, and turn cassava into a highly formidable engine of national economic growth. The blueprint is clear, the investment infrastructure is active, and the time for decisive market action is now.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria