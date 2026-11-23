Oba Rasidi Ladoja

Oba Rasidi Ladoja: he doesn’t want the name spelt in the modern Islamic format of Rosheed or Rasheed. He wants it as plainly as his father, who belonged to an old generation of Muslims in Ibadan, named him. He wants to be Rasidi. My friend who worked with him at the Secretariat in Ibadan corrected me when I spelt Rasheed. Oba Ladoja is very well educated and brilliant. He is an engineer and had become very wealthy before he joined the race for the obaship.

His preference for the old format for his first name may mark him out as conservative. He was, and please note that past tense which is very deliberate. He was a very simple dresser even during his governorship of Oyo state. He was always in his ankara fabric donning his cap in the fashion of farmers. When he was criticized for that dress style, he replied that he liked a simple lifestyle. He ate a balanced diet and that was enough for him. Even his political godfather, the late Lamidi Adedibu, the strongman of Ibadan politics in his days said of him;” te bari omo yen tonwo aso ankara kakakiri, owo buruku nbe lowo re o”. ( If you see that boy wearing ankara fabric around, don’t think he is poor, he is stupendously rich.)

Ladoja contrived to play a fast one on his godfather, who was in the habit of dominating the political space even when he was not the elected governor. He nominated all the commissioners and demanded a high percentage of whatever the governor got for a security vote. So Rasidi Ladoja asked the godfather to take a rest in London after the hectic politicking which Ladoja won. The real intention however was to dispatch Adedibu abroad for a contrived holiday while Rasidi Ladoja put his cabinet together. In London, Adedibu was exposed to luxury, being driven around by a driver who was separated from him by a sheet of glass. He had five star hospitality. By the time Adedibu returned, Ladoja had fully formed his cabinet. That sparked off trouble. Though Ladoja had outsmarted his godfather, Adedibu wouldn’t give up. He would soon remove Ladoja by fair or foul means.

So Rasidi was both rich and lowly. He was reported to have gone with the labour staff of his Ministry of Works to clear a blocked drain on a popular road in Ibadan. He held a spade clearing the drain just as the junior staff held their spades and worked. The politics of brigandage of his time stopped him from completing his tenure as he was illegally impeached. The court later returned him after a very long legal battle.

Ladoja was not done with yet, he continued with his steady climb on the kingship ladder of the ancient city of Ibadan and it was soon his turn to ascend the throne. He has climbed 32 ladders of promotion. Twelve days before his coronation, while he was still Olubadan designate, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party came calling on Ladoja at his Bodija, Ibadan house to pay homage.

Peter Obi, like Ladoja, is a simple dresser, though a very rich man. He wears just one color of a dress made like a French suit with local fabric and sown in Nigeria. Oba designate Rasidi Ladoja has found a companion in billionaire Peter Obi. After Peter spoke, Oba Rasidi Ladoja responded “ I just see my appointment as Olubadan as another opportunity for service. Many people erroneously believe the throne is for glamour. The era of glamour is gone; it is about service and what you have on the table for the people in society”.

What a profound departure from the past. Kingship among the Yoruba is a whole story in glamour. An oba in days gone by could take a citizen’s wife without any repercussions. Though that tradition is long dead, it would seem the controversial Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rosheed Adewale Akanbi, prefers to bring it back . Oluwo prefers the romantic spelling of Ladoja’s Rasidi. He was seen on a video boasting that nobody in Iwo could have a wife more beautiful than any of his wives, intoning that if there was any he would take over the woman even if she was pregnant. The Yoruba obas dress very flamboyantly in ofi fabric. The Ooni of Ife, especially since the reign of the late Oba Okunade Sijuade, have specialized in designing and creating trendy clothing. The current Ooni of Ife goes about in a white dress specially sown and made to hang on his soldiers. He has about eight wives and is still counting. He rides in Rolls Royce, a brand that is gaining popularity among the wealthy in Nigeria.

The media caught the news and most reports were from the angle of this “end to glamour” pronounced by Oba designate, Rasidi Ladoja to an equally spartan Peter Obi who was promising to do the unthinkable in the administration of Nigeria which has been sucked to death by profligacy of its rulers since 1960. Obi wanted discipline brought into public affairs in Nigeria. When this writer read the news on the net, I thought Ladoja is a king to watch. He might be igniting a revolution among the kings and among the civilian rulers.

But if you think Oba Rasidi Ladoja will jump on Peter Obi to join him in whatever political party he may be in so that they prosecute the agenda of restrained spending together, you are in for a disappointment. First, Ladoja as a traditional ruler is forbidden to play politics. Never mind the constitution, despite the ban, it is a well known secret that all traditional rulers play politics. Recently, all the Yoruba obas gathered in Ibadan to endorse Bola Tinubu as their presidential candidate for 2027. Don’t think they did it voluntarily, no, there is a possible finger of President Bola Tinubu behind it. A few days after the endorsement, Oba Rasidi Ladoja was to announce that if he was still in politics he would have belonged to Nyesom Wike’s rainbow coalition, an amalgam of about five different political parties teaming up to ask their followers to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the January, 2027 election. The coalition is like the late Bola Ige’s satire of the five leprous fingers when all political parties in Nigeria joined to make the late General Sanni Abacha their only presidential candidate.

Oba Rasidi Ladoja’s promise of “glamour is gone” did not live for long as it started to die. Twelve days after he made the promise publicly at his coronation on his 81st birthday on September 26, 2025 at Mapo Hill, the headquarters ground of politics in the old Western Region, Oba Rasidi Ladoja drove into the venue of his coronation in a shining Rolls Royce car wearing a resplendent agbada. His arrival drew a thunderous ovation from the huge crowd that had awaited the coronation with eagerness.

But to this writer, it was a promise broken too soon. The Rolls Royce was said to have been donated to the Oba by a new arrival at the billionaire club in Ibadan who was little known but gave himself out as a player in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. He now opens petrol stations all over Ibadan. Meanwhile Oba Rasidi continued to cruise in his Rolls Royce. The last time I saw him at Oja’ba market in the sprawling city he was in an SUV. Luxury per excellence!

And again on Sunday, November 16, 2026, it was the turn of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11 to visit Oba Rasidi Ladoja. The emir was in the city at the invitation of the League of Imams and Alfa/ROTIBAH conference in Ibadan. Emir Sanusi used the occasion to visit the Oba who met the emir glamour for glamour. For Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11, it wasn’t special. He had always been known for expensive and lavish royal apparel in the fashion of his forbears. Sanusi’s post as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria didn’t impress him much. He gave it up with ease when former president Goodluck Jonathan was making trouble for him because Emir Sanusi would not keep his mouth shut and watch Nigeria drained of her resources by kleptomaniacs in government.

But he did not easily give up his position as Emir of Kano when the former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, thought he had had enough of Sanusi’s intransigence. He fought every form of oppression which includes court and politics, until he was restored to that office after he was first banished to Nasarawa and later moved to a Lagos residence courtesy of his friend Herbert Wigwe, the late Managing Director of Access Bank who died in a helicopter crash in the US. Oba Rasidi was all glamour when he met with Emir Sanusi 11. Maybe the oba is responding to them as they come. To Obi, he was spartan and simple and to Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11, he was regal in heavily embroidered agbada made of ofi fabric. The Oba was a spectacle to behold as he sat for a photo with the resplendent Emir Sanusi.

Has Oba Rasidi Ladoja abandoned his quest to be simple and forsake glamour? Every indication points to that. A commentator in a WhatsApp group platform said it is impossible to expect the Obas to wear simple dress. How would it look if Oba Rasidi Ladoja wore a simple agbada made of ankara fabric while his visitor came in an expensive and resplendent babanriga. When reminded that it was the Oba who promised his “glamour is gone”mantra, the commenter said no Oba can afford that promise. Now therefore it seems Oba Rasidi Ladoja has lost the opportunity to revolutionize the institution of Oba in Yoruba land at least. It was a great opportunity for that institution to reinvent itself. That institution has been disrespected by modern governmental institutions and if it does not carefully reinvent itself it may die an inglorious death because of its irrelevance. What is the essence of an institution that gulps resources but contributes nothing but wears loud and heavy garments and exquisite shoes.

Time also to bring back the Obasanjo era “low profile” principle so that our leaders will again keep leadership simple and not spend all our money to buy SUVs, those fuel gulping Jeeps especially in this era of Tinubu where price of fuel has gone beyond the roof. We need all the resources we can get to provide welfare for Nigerians and ease their sufferings and not use 98 percent of our resources to fend for the materialistic few in the leadership.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos