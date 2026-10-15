Politics

The country is preparing for an election in which the candidates are increasingly visible, but the rules governing their participation are still being contested.

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 elections, three contests are unfolding simultaneously: a legal battle over who gets on the ballot, an economic argument over whether reforms are delivering relief, and a growing test of public confidence in the institutions that will oversee the vote.

There is a curious contradiction at the heart of Nigerian politics today.

The country is preparing for an election in which the candidates are increasingly visible, but the rules governing their participation are still being contested. The economy is showing signs of improvement, yet millions of households continue to struggle with the cost of everyday living. And while politicians are busy calculating their electoral fortunes, Nigerians are asking a rather more immediate question: when will things get better?

These are not separate stories. They are becoming the defining issues of the 2027 election.

And this Tuesday, the signals are getting clearer.

The Ballot Before The Battle

An election is supposed to offer voters a choice. But what happens when the argument over who qualifies to contest threatens to overshadow the contest itself?

Today, the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed November 20 to rule on an application by Atiku Abubakar and the African Democratic Congress to amend their suit challenging President Bola Tinubu’s eligibility to participate in the 2027 presidential election.

The case centres on allegations concerning the authenticity of the President’s National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate submitted in support of his nomination. Tinubu and the APC oppose the proposed amendment. The allegations remain contested, and the court has made no determination on their merits.

The political significance extends beyond the courtroom.

At a time when Nigerians should be comparing candidates’ programmes for the economy, security and national development, considerable attention is being directed towards legal eligibility.

There is nothing inherently improper about challenging a nomination in court. Indeed, judicial scrutiny is an important safeguard in a constitutional democracy. But the increasing prominence of pre-election litigation raises a broader question: will the 2027 election be defined primarily by the choices voters make, or by the decisions courts must first resolve? That question becomes even more pressing when we turn to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC And The Credibility question

The controversy surrounding INEC’s candidate lists is no longer confined to one state.

In Gombe, former Communications Minister Isa Pantami and the PDP have given the commission until Wednesday, October 14, to include his name on the governorship candidates’ list, following a disputed nomination process and a court-ordered rerun. Pantami’s lawyers maintain that INEC has no authority to exclude him after the rerun. The commission has yet to publicly resolve the dispute.

Meanwhile, in Edo State, two candidates have reportedly appeared on the final House of Assembly list under both the PDP and the Allied Peoples Movement. INEC’s state office has acknowledged the duplication and referred the matter to its headquarters.

These are distinct disputes, with different legal and administrative circumstances. They should not be treated as evidence of a single coordinated problem.

Nevertheless, together they underline the importance of accurate nomination records, timely corrections and transparent explanations.

For INEC, credibility is not something that can be established only on election day.

It begins with the register of voters, the nomination process, the publication of candidates’ names and the consistent application of electoral rules.

Every unresolved dispute consumes time, invites litigation and potentially weakens public confidence.

The commission must demonstrate not merely that it can conduct an election, but that it can administer the processes leading to it with transparency and consistency.

The signal here is straightforward: confidence in the ballot begins long before the first vote is cast.

The Economy: Good Numbers, Difficult Realities

If the courtroom is shaping the legal contest, the economy is shaping the political conversation.

The World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update offers the Tinubu administration grounds for optimism. According to the report, Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.2 per cent in the first half of 2026, compared with 3.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The Bank projects average annual growth of 4.4 per cent between 2026 and 2028, provided reforms continue and public service delivery improves.

The Presidency has welcomed these findings as evidence that its economic reforms are producing results. But there is another side to the story.

The Central Bank’s September survey showed business activity expanding for the fourth consecutive month, even as households expressed growing pessimism about their finances and economic conditions.

There, in a single contrast, lies one of the central political questions of 2027.

Can an economy be improving while the people living in it feel worse off?

Of course it can. Economic recovery does not automatically translate into immediate improvements in purchasing power. And macroeconomic stability, however necessary, does not put food on the table unless its benefits reach households.

The government can legitimately point to growth, improved fiscal conditions and the prospect of lower inflation.

But voters will also be looking at food prices, transport fares, wages and the cost of running small businesses.

The political debate, therefore, is moving beyond whether reforms are necessary to whether their benefits are sufficiently visible.

Petrol, Wages And The Politics Of Relief

The Federal Government’s temporary petrol discount has added another dimension to that debate.

Under the arrangement announced last week, NNPC Retail is foregoing its profit margin for a limited period, with the government insisting that the intervention does not amount to restoring the petrol subsidy removed in 2023.

The measure is intended to provide some relief from the sharp increase in international energy prices.

Yet it has also raised difficult questions.

If the intervention is temporary, what happens when it ends? Will lower pump prices translate into lower transport fares? And can relief at selected retail outlets meaningfully change the cost-of-living pressures facing households nationwide?

These questions are especially relevant following the Nigeria Labour Congress’s two-week ultimatum, effective October 9, demanding lower petrol prices and negotiations over a new national minimum wage.

Labour argues that the purchasing power of the current ₦70,000 minimum wage has been severely eroded.

The government faces competing pressures: preserving fiscal discipline, maintaining market confidence and responding to immediate hardship.

The opposition, meanwhile, has an opportunity to scrutinise the intervention’s effectiveness. But criticism alone is not an economic programme. Alternative proposals must also explain how relief would be financed and sustained.

The deeper signal is that the economic argument is becoming less about the direction of reform and more about the distribution of its benefits. That distinction could become increasingly important as the campaign develops.

Nigeria 2027 Election Watch: A crowded field, unresolved questions

The publication of INEC’s final list of presidential candidates has brought greater clarity to the electoral field. Eighteen presidential candidates are listed, including President Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the ADC, Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement.

The emergence of these candidacies changes the focus of political analysis. It is no longer sufficient to speak generally about opposition unity or fragmentation. The relevant questions now concern actual candidates, party organisations, campaign programmes and the coalitions they are attempting to build.

For the APC, the central task is to explain the administration’s record and the benefits it expects Nigerians to derive from its policies.

For opposition parties, the challenge is to articulate credible alternatives on the economy, insecurity and governance while building effective electoral structures across the states

And for voters, the task is to distinguish between campaign promises and proposals that can realistically be implemented.

One constituency deserves particular attention: younger Nigerians.

Youth participation cannot simply be measured by social media enthusiasm, large rallies or online criticism.

The meaningful indicators will be voter registration, collection of permanent voter cards, turnout and the capacity of parties to engage young people beyond campaign events.

The same applies to state-level contests. Governorship races, local party structures and the mobilisation of communities may reveal political dynamics that national campaign rhetoric cannot capture.

As January approaches, the contest deserves to be examined not only through the personalities seeking office, but also through the policies, institutions and voters that will shape the outcome.

Three developments deserve close attention over the coming days:

Wednesday, October 14: INEC’s response to the Pantami ultimatum and whether the dispute moves further into litigation.

October 23: The expiry of Labour’s two-week ultimatum and whether negotiations produce an agreement or lead to industrial action.

November 20: The Federal High Court’s ruling on Atiku and the ADC’s application to amend their eligibility suit against Tinubu and the APC.

Beyond these dates, the most important economic indicator may not be another growth projection, but evidence that inflation is easing in ways households can actually feel.

There is an old temptation in politics to mistake activity for progress.

A crowded courtroom is not necessarily evidence of a stronger democracy. A growing economy does not automatically mean rising living standards. And a crowded ballot paper does not, by itself, guarantee a meaningful electoral choice.

Nigeria’s political institutions are approaching another important test. The courts must adjudicate disputes according to law. INEC must administer the electoral process transparently. Political parties must present credible alternatives. And those in government must demonstrate how economic progress can translate into tangible improvements in everyday life.

For Nigerians, the questions are becoming increasingly practical.

Will the electoral process be fair? Will the economy provide greater opportunity? Will communities become safer? And will the next government, whoever leads it, be accountable for the promises made during the campaign?

These are the questions that deserve to dominate the road to 2027. Because elections are not simply contests between politicians. They are opportunities for citizens to determine the direction of their country.

And perhaps that is today’s most important signal: Nigeria’s political future will be shaped not only by who appears on the ballot, but by the credibility of the process and the choices offered to the people.

That’s The Signal for Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

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