Ramesh Jaura

Illustration: AI-generated with OpenAI for this article

The bells have fallen silent in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the dignitaries have departed, and another anniversary has passed. What remains, after the ceremonies, is a warning the world cannot safely put away for another year.

At 11:02 on 9 August, Nagasaki paused at the instant when an American plutonium bomb exploded above the city 81 years ago. Three days earlier, Hiroshima had remembered the uranium bomb that made it the first city destroyed by atomic warfare. People usually recall the two attacks as the terrible culmination of the Second World War. Today, they increasingly resemble a warning from a future the world has failed to prevent.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki used the anniversary to call nuclear deterrence “extremely dangerous and fragile.” The bomb, he said, is not a necessary evil but an absolute one. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi promised “realistic and pragmatic” progress towards disarmament, but did not mention the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons or unequivocally guarantee the future of all Three Non-Nuclear Principles.

Japan has not decided to acquire nuclear weapons, and most Japanese remain firmly opposed to doing so. Yet, as Tokyo reviews its security strategy, questions once kept outside respectable debate—including whether American nuclear weapons might be allowed onto Japanese territory—are edging towards the mainstream. Taboos rarely vanish in one dramatic moment. Qualifications, omissions, and the repeated claim that changed circumstances leave no choice wear them down.

Japan still speaks with the voice of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Increasingly, however, it plans like a frontline state facing three nuclear-armed neighbours while sheltering beneath the nuclear umbrella of a fourth. The country that knows the bomb most intimately therefore stands at the heart of a global question: when nuclear weapons become thinkable again, how long before they become more numerous—and ultimately usable?

When I visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki for the 73rd anniversaries in August 2018, I spoke with the mayors of both cities. Hiroshima’s Kazumi Matsui warned of the “fundamental flaw” in deterrence founded on mutual distrust and threats. Nagasaki’s Tomihisa Taue asked how Japan could champion abolition while depending on nuclear weapons for protection. He urged stronger legal safeguards for the Three Non-Nuclear Principles and a Northeast Asian nuclear-weapon-free zone.

Eight years later, their questions remain unanswered. If even the country of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is drawn more deeply into nuclear deterrence, the case for global disarmament becomes more urgent, not less.

Behind the combined estimate of some 210,000 deaths lie two devastated cities and innumerable human stories: approximately 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki by the end of 1945. These figures are necessarily uncertain and should not be mistaken for the number killed at the moment of detonation. Many survived the flash and blast, only to die days, weeks or months later from terrible burns, traumatic injuries and acute radiation sickness. Entire families vanished, and official records were destroyed.

For those who lived, the bombing did not end in 1945. Cancers, chronic illness, psychological wounds and discrimination followed survivors through the decades. Hiroshima and Nagasaki marked a boundary humanity understood it must never cross again. That boundary has held for 81 years, but it is no longer secure.

The nine nuclear-armed states—the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea—possess roughly 12,187 nuclear warheads, more than 9,600 of them in active military stockpiles, according to the 2026 Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor. This is far below the Cold War peak of about 70,000. Yet today’s weapons are vastly more capable, every nuclear-armed state is modernising its forces, and arsenals are expected to grow over the coming decade.

More troubling than any single weapon is the quieter change that comes first: the bomb begins to sound normal. It becomes an instrument of power, a badge of status, an insurance policy—and eventually something that might be used. The world has not abolished it. It is learning to live with it again.

The survivor and the protected ally

Japan’s dilemma is rooted in its post-war identity. Article 9 of the Constitution renounced war. The Three Non-Nuclear Principles, adopted in 1967, declared that Japan would neither possess nor manufacture nuclear weapons, nor allow them into its territory. Tokyo has since presented itself as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear states, even as its own security depends on the possibility of American nuclear retaliation.

The fears driving Japan’s shift are real. China is enlarging and diversifying its nuclear forces. North Korea treats the bomb as a permanent part of the state and continues to develop missiles capable of reaching Japan and the United States. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accompanied by repeated nuclear threats, has left Japanese strategists with a disturbing lesson: Ukraine relinquished the nuclear weapons left on its soil after the Soviet Union collapsed, but security assurances did not protect it from invasion.

Disarmament advocates look at Ukraine and see the catastrophic danger of nuclear coercion. Security establishments see something else: a state without the bomb may be vulnerable to one that has it. Both fears are genuine. The question is which response makes the world safer.

Japan began changing course well before this anniversary. Its 2022 National Security Strategy described the country’s security environment as the gravest since the end of the Second World War. Tokyo committed itself to a steep rise in defence spending and to acquiring “counterstrike capabilities”—the ability to hit missile-related targets inside an adversary’s territory. Military integration with the United States has deepened, as has cooperation with Australia, South Korea, the Philippines and European partners.

The 2026 Japanese defence white paper conveys the same sense of gathering danger. China, Russia and North Korea dominate its threat assessment, while missiles, drones, cyber operations and space receive growing attention.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaking at the 2026 Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony. Source: Get Hiroshima

The anniversary ceremonies exposed the moral tension within this new posture. At Hiroshima, Takaichi spoke of gradual disarmament without clearly reaffirming all three non-nuclear principles. At Nagasaki, Suzuki demanded that Japan uphold them, attend the prohibition treaty’s first Review Conference and help create a Northeast Asian nuclear-weapon-free zone.

Discussion is still far from a decision. A Kyodo poll cited during the anniversary debate found 76 per cent opposed to changing the principles. Survivors’ groups, the two cities, opposition parties and prominent members of the governing Liberal Democratic Party have resisted any dilution. Japan has announced no weapons programme and remains bound by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Yet words carry unusual weight in a country with Japan’s capabilities. It has an advanced civilian nuclear industry, substantial stocks of separated plutonium, sophisticated launch technology and a formidable industrial base. Japan does not possess nuclear weapons, but it has what analysts call “nuclear latency”: much of the material and technical foundation from which a future government could try to build them.

That is why Japan’s hesitation matters beyond its shores. If the country bearing the memory of Hiroshima can entertain nuclear sharing or a national deterrent, other governments may ask why restraint should be expected of them.

A world reversing course

Japan is not wrestling with this dilemma alone. For a time after the Cold War, the number of nuclear warheads fell sharply. That hopeful period is giving way to a more tangled contest in which several nuclear powers watch and react to one another.

Washington and Moscow still possess most of the world’s nuclear weapons. But New START, the last Treaty limiting their deployed strategic arsenals, expired on 5 February 2026. For the first time since the early 1970s, no legally binding limits remain on the two nuclear giants’ strategic forces. What disappeared was not merely a set of numerical ceilings. Inspections, data exchanges and regular communication also fell away—the unglamorous safeguards that help prevent fear and miscalculation from becoming catastrophe.

China’s expansion introduces a third major power without a three-way arms-control framework. Beijing points out that its arsenal remains much smaller than those of the United States and Russia and retains a declared no-first-use policy. Washington cites China’s growth to justify strengthening its own forces. Moscow points to the combined capabilities of the United States, France and Britain. Everyone claims to be responding; no one admits to leading. That is how an arms race acquires a life of its own.

The danger is also spreading geographically. North Korea can no longer be treated simply as a temporary proliferation problem awaiting the right negotiation. It is improving nuclear-capable missiles, developing submarine and hypersonic systems and demanding acceptance as a permanent nuclear power. Its military cooperation with Russia makes it still harder to imagine the UN Security Council enforcing its earlier resolutions.

In the Middle East, the remaining safeguards are under exceptional strain. The IAEA reported in June that, for almost a year, it had been unable to verify 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium at Iranian facilities affected by the military attacks of June 2025. Inspectors had lost the continuity of knowledge on which verification depends. Whatever one believes about Iran’s intentions, war has not brought clarity. It has made the truth harder to establish.

A July 2026 US–Saudi civil nuclear agreement has added to the anxiety because it could allow domestic uranium enrichment without the strongest inspection arrangements. Saudi leaders have said that if Iran obtains the bomb, the kingdom will seek one too. Add Turkey’s ambitions, Israel’s undeclared arsenal and Pakistan’s close Gulf security relationships, and the outlines of a regional chain reaction become easier to imagine.

In South Korea, many people support an independent deterrent. In Poland and Germany, doubts about the durability of American guarantees have revived arguments about Europe’s nuclear future. None of this makes a cascade of new nuclear states inevitable. It does show how quickly confidence in restraint can drain away.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty rests on a bargain ordinary citizens can understand. States without the bomb promised not to acquire it. States with the bomb promised to pursue disarmament. All retained access to peaceful nuclear technology under safeguards. The bargain survives on paper, but in practice it looks increasingly one-sided. The five nuclear powers recognised by the Treaty preach restraint while spending vast sums on weapons designed to remain in service for decades.

The diplomatic failure could hardly be clearer. On 22 May, the 2026 NPT Review Conference ended without an agreed outcome after four weeks of negotiation. It was the third review conference in succession to fail to produce a consensus document. At the moment the nuclear order most needed reinforcement, the Treaty described as its cornerstone could not agree on how to shore it up.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons grew out of frustration with that failure. As of July 2026, it had 75 parties: 70 had ratified, and five had acceded. None of the nuclear-armed countries has joined. Nor has Japan attended its meetings even as an observer, arguing that the Treaty does not answer the threats surrounding it.

That security argument cannot simply be waved away. But for Japan it carries a painful moral cost. This became harder to ignore after the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese confederation of atomic-bomb survivors. The world honoured the hibakusha for turning their suffering into a defence of humanity. Their government still kept its distance from the only global Treaty that categorically bans the weapon whose effects they have spent their lives describing.

Where governments stall, people persist

Official diplomacy can make disarmament look like an endless procession of conference rooms, prepared statements and familiar deadlocks. But the pressure that produced the prohibition treaty came largely from elsewhere: survivors telling stories they would rather not have had to remember; doctors explaining what radiation does to the body; and lawyers, scientists, faith communities and young campaigners refusing to accept nuclear terror as a permanent fact of life.

Soka Gakkai and Soka Gakkai International form part of this less visible history. Their engagement dates to 1957, when the movement’s second president, Josei Toda, condemned nuclear weapons as an absolute evil. In 1975, young Soka Gakkai members carried ten million signatures for abolition to UN Headquarters. Under Daisaku Ikeda, SGI expanded its work to include policy proposals, education, exhibitions and survivor testimony. It later became an international partner of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the coalition that helped bring the prohibition treaty into being and received the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

In January 2025, ahead of the 80th anniversary, SGI called on the five NPT-recognised nuclear powers to begin talks on pledges never to use nuclear weapons first. It also revived Ikeda’s proposal for a nuclear-war-prevention centre where nuclear powers could share information, keep channels open and reduce the chance that a false alarm, technical failure or misunderstood signal ends millions of lives.

At the UN’s Third Meeting of States Parties to the prohibition treaty in New York in March 2025, SGI and a Cornell University specialist submitted a paper on peace and disarmament education. A youth survey covered Australia, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Marshall Islands and the United States—societies scarred in different ways by nuclear use, testing or development. A documentary about the Semipalatinsk test site and testimony from a fourth-generation survivor reminded delegates that the community of nuclear victims extends far beyond Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The meeting brought together 86 countries and 163 civil-society organisations. They discussed help for victims, repair of poisoned environments and ways to challenge the idea that threatening mass destruction constitutes legitimate security. An interfaith statement coordinated by SGI and endorsed by more than 100 faith-based organisations urged every country to join the Treaty.

None of this persuaded a nuclear power to disarm. Its value was more immediate: it kept human beings inside a conversation too easily reduced to warhead totals, delivery systems and abstract calculations of “acceptable” loss.

Multilateral disarmament has not disappeared. The UN General Assembly’s First Committee adopts resolutions even when the Security Council is paralysed. Meetings of the prohibition treaty have advanced work on verification, victim assistance and environmental repair. Its first Review Conference will meet at UN Headquarters from 30 November to 4 December 2026 under South African leadership. In Geneva, by contrast, the Conference on Disarmament has spent decades unable even to agree on a programme of work—a diplomatic machine still running after much of its political purpose has ebbed away.

No conference will abolish nuclear weapons by itself. Such gatherings nevertheless keep rules alive when powerful states try to weaken them. They give smaller countries and affected communities a voice and turn moral outrage into proposals governments might one day be compelled to negotiate. Civil society cannot disarm an arsenal. It can prevent diplomatic failure from hardening into public resignation.

The nuclear shadow reaches orbit

Far above Hiroshima and Nagasaki, another part of the nuclear story is unfolding. It is harder to see but may prove just as dangerous: the growing military struggle in outer space.

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty was one of the UN era’s great acts of foresight. Before an arms race in orbit had fully begun, governments prohibited nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction there. The Moon and other celestial bodies were reserved for peaceful purposes. Space was to be explored for the benefit of all, not carved up as another battlefield.

That prohibition still matters: no state is known to have stationed a nuclear weapon in orbit. But the wider promise of peaceful use is being hollowed out piece by piece.

Satellites guide missiles, carry military communications, detect launches, gather intelligence and support soldiers in active wars. The same commercial network that connects a family or guides an ambulance can help direct a military operation. Cyberattacks and electronic jamming can cripple these services without the spectacle of a missile strike. Several countries are developing anti-satellite missiles, directed-energy systems and spacecraft capable of approaching or interfering with other satellites.

The Secure World Foundation’s 2026 survey documents counterspace capabilities under development in 13 countries. Past anti-satellite tests by the United States, Russia, China and India created 6,904 catalogued fragments of debris; 2,773 were still circling Earth when the report was prepared. A weapon fired at one country’s satellite can imperil the spacecraft—and the people who depend upon them—of many countries for years.

The link to nuclear war is direct. Nuclear command and early-warning systems depend heavily on satellites. In a crisis, an attack on one could look like preparation for a first strike. Leaders might feel they have minutes to decide, acting on information that is incomplete, manipulated or simply wrong. A confrontation in orbit could accelerate a confrontation on Earth beyond anyone’s ability to stop it.

In 2024, the United States accused Russia of developing a space-based anti-satellite capability associated with a nuclear device. Moscow denied it. Russia then vetoed a Security Council resolution reaffirming the Outer Space Treaty and calling on states not to develop nuclear weapons for orbit. Whatever the disputed intelligence eventually proves, the episode exposed a deeper failure: the major powers could not agree even to restate a ban already embedded in international law.

The United States’ Golden Dome project now envisages a vast missile-defence network, including sensors and potentially interceptors in space. Washington describes a shield. Russia and China see an attempt to gain strategic advantage and will seek ways to defeat or overwhelm it. This is the old trap in a new domain: one side’s defence becomes the other side’s threat.

Not every military activity in orbit literally violates the Outer Space Treaty, which does not prohibit all conventional weapons or every military use of space. That gap is precisely the problem. Technology has outrun the law, and governments are exploiting the distance between what the Treaty explicitly forbids and the peace it was meant to preserve.

The UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space still does essential work on cooperation, safety, sustainability and law. The hardest military questions, however, remain trapped in disarmament bodies paralysed by rivalry and consensus rules. None of the competing proposals yet amounts to a comprehensive, verifiable system of restraint.

The contradiction is breathtaking. Humanity relies on space for weather forecasts, navigation, communications, banking, disaster relief and climate science—while governments prepare the means to blind, disable or destroy the systems sustaining that shared life.

Deterrence without an exit

Defenders of deterrence reasonably object that memory alone cannot stop a missile. The threats Japan and other exposed countries face are real, and governments must answer them rather than merely recite the lessons of 1945.

That argument deserves respect. But deterrence was once presented as a shield behind which disarmament could proceed. It has instead become a permanent doctrine with no exit.

Every nuclear power says its arsenal prevents war. Every one also prepares to fight if deterrence fails. New weapons are marketed as more accurate, flexible and “usable”. Artificial intelligence is entering systems that gather intelligence and inform military decisions. Hypersonic missiles shorten warning times. Cyberattacks make information harder to trust. Stability depends on every machine working, every leader reading the signals correctly, every adversary understanding the others—and no crisis moving too fast.

That is a fragile basis for human survival: an accumulation of risks presented as control.

At Hiroshima’s ceremony, UN Secretary-General António Guterres again urged governments to choose a world without nuclear weapons. The appeal reaches back to the UN’s beginning. In January 1946, the first resolution adopted by the General Assembly called for the elimination of atomic weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. Eighty years later, that first promise remains unfulfilled.

The UN cannot abolish weapons its most powerful members regard as the foundation of their security and status. The five permanent members of the Security Council, armed with the veto, are also the five nuclear-weapon states recognised by the NPT. They ask others to practise restraint while reserving the bomb for themselves indefinitely.

Resignation would nevertheless be the worst response. Abolition will not arrive through declarations alone. The immediate task is to make nuclear weapons unthinkable again and rebuild the barriers standing between political tension and mass death.

That requires new, verifiable arms limits involving the United States and Russia and, progressively, China. IAEA inspectors need independence and access. Nuclear weapons must play a smaller role in military doctrines; crisis communications must be strengthened; and the barriers against testing renewed. Nuclear-armed states and their allies must also engage honestly with the humanitarian case embodied in the prohibition treaty instead of dismissing it as naïve.

In space, voluntary pauses in destructive anti-satellite tests should become a global norm and ultimately a binding rule. Satellites essential to civilian life need clearer protection. Governments should give notice of potentially threatening manoeuvres and negotiate limits on systems designed to attack nuclear command and early-warning assets. The ban on nuclear weapons in orbit must be reaffirmed without qualification.

Japan cannot abolish the bomb alone or wish away the threats around it. But “realism” should not become a polite name for permanent nuclear dependence. Tokyo could begin by reaffirming all Three Non-Nuclear Principles, attending meetings of the prohibition treaty as an observer and using its alliance with Washington to press for arms control as firmly as it presses for deterrence.

Japan’s greatest contribution to security may not be to become more like every other military power. It may be to show that a threatened nation can defend its people without surrendering the moral knowledge bought at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The warning is still alive

The hibakusha are leaving us. As of March 2026, 91,105 officially recognised survivors were still alive, their average age above 86. Even that figure excludes some people exposed to the bombings. No number can contain the cancers, chronic illness, disability, grief and discrimination carried through a lifetime.

Soon, Hiroshima and Nagasaki will pass from living testimony into inherited memory. Fewer voices will remain to tell us, face to face, what a nuclear weapon did to a human body, a family and a city. Memory is passing into history just as the bomb returns to political imagination.

We often speak of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as though humanity learned its lesson in 1945: never again. Eighty-one years later, the more truth is that every generation must learn that lesson for itself—and every generation is capable of forgetting it.

The two cities warn us not only about the past. They speak to a Japan testing the limits of its post-war restraint, to nuclear powers rebuilding their arsenals, to governments tempted by proliferation and to strategists carrying military rivalry into outer space.

For 81 years, the world has avoided a third nuclear attack. That is an achievement, not a guarantee. Nagasaki’s demand to remain the last city ever attacked with a nuclear weapon is at once a prayer, a promise and a test of political will. The silence at 11:02 honoured the dead. It also warned the living: while the bells fade, the machinery of a new nuclear age is already being assembled.

About the author: Ramesh Jaura is affiliated with ACUNS, the Academic Council of the United Nations, and an accomplished journalist with sixty years of professional experience as a freelancer, head of Inter Press Service, and founder-editor of IDN-InDepthNews. His expertise is grounded in extensive field reporting and comprehensive coverage of international conferences and events. Subscribe for free or pay to stay updated. Buy SKYWARD HAVEN – A Speculative Novel. Visit:

https://www.rameshjaura.com