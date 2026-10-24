Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

By Victoria Ngozi Ikeano

Some 26 years after Nigeria’s Independence, a state named Nasarawa in the old northern region now in North Central zone of Nigeria was established by then Head of State, General Sani Abacha. Nasarawa thus, shares same birth day as Nigeria, October 1.

While Nigeria at 66 is a full, grown-up adult that is heading towards being an elder, Nasarawa State is now a young adult, well past adolescent age. The state itself is maturing gradually. Recall that time was when Lafia, its capital used to be referred to as a ‘one street capital’, defined by the very long stretch of Jos/Makurdi road.

Before the state came into being, Lafia, was a sleepy city renowned more as a transit stop for long distance travelers and as a food market (melon, rice, yam, etc.) for big-time traders from especially the eastern part of our country. Then on October 1, 1996 it suddenly found itself bestowed with the status of a state capital; the responsibility seemingly heavy for its apparently naïve shoulders then.

Findings showed that Akwanga which was considered more cosmopolitan at the time, was to be named the state capital but that General Sani Abacha brought his primordial links to bear in selecting Lafia for the prized crown. Whatever it is, I think the choice of Lafia is not misplaced because there is more value-added when a virgin or semi virgin land is developed than one that is already on the development highway.

Nasarawa State shares boundary with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Taraba states. It was carved out of Plateau state. Before then, it was part of Benue-Plateau state. It was one of the six states established by Abacha from Nigeria’s six zones on that fateful day of October 1 ,1996 while delivering his 36th Independence Anniversary speech. Others are Ekiti (South West), Ebonyi (South East), Bayelsa (South South), Gombe (North East) and Zamfara (North West). Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim superintended over the new state in its early years.

On May 29, 1999 Nasarawa got its first democratically elected governor in person of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, Turakin Keffi. The sole administrator’s main task was setting up administrative machinery for the new state. Notable is his construction of the Government House on Shendam Road. This was later completed by then Governor Adamu, enabling him to depart the two- bedroom flat at the Presidential Lodge that had served as his office.

Over the years Nasarawa’s Government House which serves as both residence and office of the governor has undergone some touches and additions by the various administrations on its expansive land. It now accommodates a 1000-capacity banquet hall named after its second civilian governor, late Aliyu Akwe Doma. There is also now a Press Centre mainly for correspondents covering Government House activities, guest rooms, and more.

Each of the succeeding governments after the military administrator did the best they could, adding their own unique building blocks to the now 30 year-old edifice called Nasarawa. Abdullahi Adamu laid the foundation stone. His efforts are most noticeable in construction of rural roads and education sector.

Some 30 years ago, Nasarawa State had no institution of higher learning save the College of Education, Akwanga, inherited from old Plateau State. Alhaji Adamu (later Senator) established the Nasarawa State Polytechnic (now Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic), College of Health Technology, School of Nursing and of course, Nasarawa State University. There have been additional tertiary schools since then. Among them, the Federal Polytechnic (to be converted to Federal Institute of Mining Technology), Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA) and Federal University Teaching Hospital.

Unlike all other governors that completed two terms, the late Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma who took over from Adamu spent only one term. Nevertheless, he made a

mark with especially his Badakoshi programme in which Nasarawa State was exporting yams to foreign lands, notably United Kingdom, thereby boosting the state’s agricultural sector.

Enter Governor Tanko Al-makura (later Senator) after Doma’s time. Alhaji Al-makura opened up the state’s capital with infrastructure, especially roads, giving Lafia a semblance of a capital city. The modernization of Lafia started with him. Current governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, a former managing director of Dangote Sugar Company is taking Nasarawa State to the next level which is industrialization. In this connection, he has attracted some industries to Nasarawa State, particularly in areas where the state has comparative advantage, namely agriculture. As a state that is endowed also with solid minerals (from where it derives the name, ‘Home of Solid Minerals’) Governor Sule is now turning attention to this sector. His legacy project here is the lithium factory built by investor.

It is said to be the biggest in Africa and is yielding the government humongous amount of money in revenue. Indeed solid minerals a.k.a. rare minerals, is the future ‘black gold’ that would replace oil which is now gradually losing its importance as nations seek for cleaner energy.

Lithium is used for the new technology of the 21st century as for example, chips of smart phones that are constantly evolving. Thus, states that are rich in various mineral deposits shall rank amongst the richest in future. Quite a number of states in northern Nigeria are so blessed. But the challenge is getting capable investors that would exploit these rare minerals for commercialization. And Governor Sule has set a precedent in this direction with establishment of the first and biggest lithium factory in Africa.

Nasarawa’s landscape is changing from a mainly civil service state to one that is becoming an industrial hub with accompanying hustle and bustle of a thriving state.

• Ikeano writes through her e-mail victoriangozii@gmail.com 08033077519

GUARDIAN Newspapers.