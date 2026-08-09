By Abel Aboh

Op-Ed Contributor

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

Alexander Pope’s timeless warning has never been more relevant than it is in Nigeria today.

We are witnessing the rise of a culture where confidence often outruns competence, where visibility is mistaken for value, and where the appearance of expertise increasingly substitutes for the hard work of mastering a craft.

It is a phenomenon with an old name but renewed urgency: dilettantism.

A dilettante is not simply someone with many interests. Curiosity is admirable. Rather, a dilettante is someone who samples many disciplines without committing to mastering any.

They know enough to sound convincing but rarely enough to solve difficult problems.

In a recent Inspire Africa Series, Atedo Peterside made the point about ‘dilettantism’ – contrast with his ten years Merchant banking experience, exposure and education before founding the Investment Banking and Trust Company Limited (IBTC).

For a nation seeking to become one of the world’s leading economies, this trend should concern us.

A Debate That Still Echoes Today

In 1885, New York became the stage for one of higher education’s most fascinating intellectual debates.

James McCosh, the distinguished President of Princeton University, argued passionately that universities should produce scholars with depth. Society, he believed, advanced because individuals developed rigorous expertise in particular fields.

Breadth without depth, he warned, risked creating intellectual amateurs.

Across the academic landscape stood Charles William Eliot, the transformative President of Harvard University.

Eliot championed educational freedom. Students should be exposed to many disciplines, he argued, allowing them to discover their passions and adapt to a changing world. His famous elective system revolutionised higher education.

Yet Eliot himself recognised an important danger. Freedom without discipline could produce graduates who knew a little about everything but lacked genuine mastery of anything.

The educated generalist should never become an intellectual tourist. Nearly a century and a half later, Nigeria appears to be confronting precisely this tension.

The Nigerian Dilettante

Nigeria has never had a shortage of talent. What we increasingly lack is patience.

Social media has democratised information, but it has also democratised the illusion of expertise. A two-hour online course becomes evidence of mastery.

Watching several YouTube videos transforms someone into an “expert.” Artificial intelligence generates impressive presentations for people who struggle to explain the underlying

concepts.

Titles are accumulated faster than competence. Today, everyone is a strategist, analyst, consultant, coach, economist, AI expert, investment adviser, public policy specialist and leadership mentor-all at once. True experts, meanwhile, often spend years quietly refining their knowledge before making bold claims.

The result is an economy increasingly crowded by performers rather than practitioners. The myth held by many, you sleep broke and wake up rich.

The “Olodo Uprising”

Nigeria’s popular slang has long used the word “olodo” to describe someone who lacks understanding or intellectual rigour. Traditionally, being called an olodo was a social embarrassment. It implied that learning mattered and excellence commanded respect.

Today, something has changed.

An “Olodo Uprising” appears to be unfolding – not because Nigerian youth are less intelligent, but because ignorance has become easier to disguise and in some circles, easier to celebrate.

Algorithms reward confidence, not competence. Virality rewards certainty, not accuracy. Influence rewards performance, not proficiency.

The loudest voices increasingly drown out the most knowledgeable ones. This is not merely a social media problem. It is becoming a national productivity challenge. When superficial knowledge dominates boardrooms, government agencies, businesses and public discourse, poor decisions become inevitable.

The Cost to National Development

Nigeria cannot build a globally competitive economy on shallow expertise. Artificial intelligence cannot be developed by people who have never studied mathematics, data management or computer science in depth.

Modern manufacturing cannot thrive without engineers who understand engineering beyond PowerPoint presentations.

Healthcare cannot improve through motivational speeches. Public policy cannot be transformed through hashtags.

Innovation is built upon disciplined knowledge accumulated over many years.

The world’s most successful nations reward mastery. Nigeria increasingly rewards visibility. That imbalance carries consequences.

Curiosity Is Not Enough

This argument is not against multidisciplinary learning. The future belongs to people capable of connecting ideas across fields. The best AI leaders understand data, economics and ethics.

The best economists understand data, technology and the market. The best lawyers increasingly understand data, rhetoric and information.

The best doctors increasingly understand artificial intelligence, technology, data and human anatomy and psychology. But there is a critical distinction. Interdisciplinary excellence is built upon depth.

Dilettantism is built upon appearance. The former creates innovation. The latter creates confusion.

Reclaiming the Culture of Mastery

Nigeria’s greatest competitive advantage has always been its people.

Nigerian universities, professional bodies, employers and families must once again celebrate intellectual rigour rather than intellectual theatre. Young Nigerians should certainly explore. Read widely. Experiment boldly.

Use AI extensively (by this I mean work, study and play with AI). Develop multiple interests. But eventually, choose something worth mastering. Become known for solving difficult problems, not merely discussing them (like the

popular street slang goes – “no be cho-cho-cho, show working”).

The digital economy has reduced the barriers to learning, but it has not reduced the value of expertise. Indeed, as artificial intelligence makes information abundant, genuine mastery becomes even more valuable.

Beyond the….

Perhaps the real challenge before Nigeria is cultural too, rather than technological. We must rebuild a society that once again distinguishes between knowing about something and truly knowing it.

Between speaking confidently and speaking competently. Between collecting certificates and building capability.

The 1885 debate between McCosh and Eliot was never simply about universities. It was about civilisation itself.

How should societies prepare people not merely to participate in the world but to improve it?

Nigeria’s answer to that question will determine whether our youthful population becomes a demographic dividend or a demographic disappointment. The nation does not need more dilettantes.

It needs professionals, experts and virtuosos – builders, craftsmen and women, scientists, engineers, educators, technologists, humble and effective public servants etc.

Above all, it needs a generation willing to replace the pursuit of appearances with the pursuit of excellence. For nations are not transformed by those who know a little about everything.

They are transformed by those who choose something difficult – and become exceptionally good at it!

About the Author

Abel Aboh is a Data and AI Leader and governance board member of The Data Lab Scotland. He serves on the Nominations Committee and the Technology Law andPractice Committee of the Law Society of Scotland.

With over two decades of experience across data management, AI, technology, human resources, and governance, Abel advises UK critical institutions and organisations on data, AI, innovation, technology and transformation.

He was a finalist for British Data Leader of the Year 2021 and was inducted into the UK Data Leader Hall of Fame 2024. A proud Nigerian from the Niger Delta, Abel is passionate about inclusive leadership, data, AI, education, finance, technology, trade, young people and empowering the next generation of African innovators and change-makers. He regularly contributes and writes for NairaMetrics.

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